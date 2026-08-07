Sufyan Mehmood

Sufyan Mehmood

bowler

Full name:Sufyan Mehmood
Nationality:Oman
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1537
Innings1536
Overs1.210.310.212.3
Balls----
Maidens0030
Runs8714583
Wickets0213
Avg035.54527.66
SR031.56225
Eco66.764.356.64
BB0111
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches1537
Innings1232
Not outs0121
Runs4193219
Balls Faced16416541
Avg4193219
SR2546.3449.2346.34
Fours0232
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest4131713
Hundreds0000

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