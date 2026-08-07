Sufyan Mehmood
bowler
|Full name:
|Sufyan Mehmood
|Nationality:
|Oman
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Innings
|1
|5
|3
|6
|Overs
|1.2
|10.3
|10.2
|12.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|8
|71
|45
|83
|Wickets
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Avg
|0
|35.5
|45
|27.66
|SR
|0
|31.5
|62
|25
|Eco
|6
|6.76
|4.35
|6.64
|BB
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|4
|19
|32
|19
|Balls Faced
|16
|41
|65
|41
|Avg
|4
|19
|32
|19
|SR
|25
|46.34
|49.23
|46.34
|Fours
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|13
|17
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0