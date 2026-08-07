Syed Aamir Kaleem

Syed Aamir Kaleem

all rounder

Full name:Syed Aamir Kaleem
Nationality:Oman

Teams

2026 Teams

Oman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches333547
Innings328540
Overs16.479.028.4111.0
Balls----
Maidens1111
Runs83552139782
Wickets232238
Avg41.517.2569.520.57
SR5014.818617.52
Eco4.986.984.847.04
BB2525
4w0202
5w0202
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches333547
Innings225437
Not outs0407
Runs1836621527
Balls Faced2434041472
Avg917.425.2517.56
SR75107.6451.21111.65
Fours230244
Fifties0001
Sixies010016
Highest13461359
Hundreds0000

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