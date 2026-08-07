Syed Aamir Kaleem
all rounder
|Full name:
|Syed Aamir Kaleem
|Nationality:
|Oman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|33
|5
|47
|Innings
|3
|28
|5
|40
|Overs
|16.4
|79.0
|28.4
|111.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|83
|552
|139
|782
|Wickets
|2
|32
|2
|38
|Avg
|41.5
|17.25
|69.5
|20.57
|SR
|50
|14.81
|86
|17.52
|Eco
|4.98
|6.98
|4.84
|7.04
|BB
|2
|5
|2
|5
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|33
|5
|47
|Innings
|2
|25
|4
|37
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|7
|Runs
|18
|366
|21
|527
|Balls Faced
|24
|340
|41
|472
|Avg
|9
|17.42
|5.25
|17.56
|SR
|75
|107.64
|51.21
|111.65
|Fours
|2
|30
|2
|44
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|10
|0
|16
|Highest
|13
|46
|13
|59
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0