Thokchom Kishan Singh

Thokchom Kishan Singh

all rounder

Full name:Thokchom Kishan Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Manipur

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9129
Innings17119
Overs209.083.326.0
Balls---
Maidens48110
Runs631405264
Wickets3293
Avg19.714588
SR39.1855.6652
Eco3.014.8510.15
BB821
4w200
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches9129
Innings13105
Not outs102
Runs22815529
Balls Faced36030932
Avg1915.59.66
SR63.3350.1690.62
Fours3494
Fifties110
Sixies530
Highest585022
Hundreds000

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