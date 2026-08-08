Thokchom Kishan Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Thokchom Kishan Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|9
|Innings
|17
|11
|9
|Overs
|209.0
|83.3
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|11
|0
|Runs
|631
|405
|264
|Wickets
|32
|9
|3
|Avg
|19.71
|45
|88
|SR
|39.18
|55.66
|52
|Eco
|3.01
|4.85
|10.15
|BB
|8
|2
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|12
|9
|Innings
|13
|10
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|2
|Runs
|228
|155
|29
|Balls Faced
|360
|309
|32
|Avg
|19
|15.5
|9.66
|SR
|63.33
|50.16
|90.62
|Fours
|34
|9
|4
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|0
|Highest
|58
|50
|22
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0