V Athisayaraj Davidson

V Athisayaraj Davidson

bowler

Full name:V Athisayaraj Davidson
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches29
Innings29
Overs11.330.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs69232
Wickets312
Avg2319.33
SR2315
Eco67.73
BB35
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches29
Innings12
Not outs12
Runs11
Balls Faced11
Avg00
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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