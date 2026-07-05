V Athisayaraj Davidson
bowler
|Full name:
|V Athisayaraj Davidson
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|2
|9
|Overs
|11.3
|30.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|69
|232
|Wickets
|3
|12
|Avg
|23
|19.33
|SR
|23
|15
|Eco
|6
|7.73
|BB
|3
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|9
|Innings
|1
|2
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0