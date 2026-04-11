Vincent Masekesa

Vincent Masekesa

bowler

Full name:Vincent Masekesa
Nationality:Zimbabwe

Teams

2026 Teams

Mountaineers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings117
Overs192.555.0
Balls--
Maidens103
Runs862302
Wickets2311
Avg37.4727.45
SR50.330
Eco4.475.49
BB54
4w11
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches87
Innings105
Not outs33
Runs4536
Balls Faced15460
Avg6.4218
SR29.2260
Fours65
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2123
Hundreds00

Vincent Masekesa Schedule & Results

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