Pro50 Championship
Southern Rocks vs Mountaineers
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230
bowler
|Full name:
|Vincent Masekesa
|Nationality:
|Zimbabwe
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|11
|7
|Overs
|192.5
|55.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|3
|Runs
|862
|302
|Wickets
|23
|11
|Avg
|37.47
|27.45
|SR
|50.3
|30
|Eco
|4.47
|5.49
|BB
|5
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|8
|7
|Innings
|10
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|45
|36
|Balls Faced
|154
|60
|Avg
|6.42
|18
|SR
|29.22
|60
|Fours
|6
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|21
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0
Pro50 Championship
SOU
231
MOU
230