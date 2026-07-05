Wathawana Vithanage Vinuja Ranpul

Wathawana Vithanage Vinuja Ranpul

bowler

Full name:Wathawana Vithanage Vinuja Ranpul

Teams

2023 Teams

Colts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings24
Overs11.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5571
Wickets43
Avg13.7523.66
SR16.516
Eco58.87
BB41
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches24
Innings23
Not outs12
Runs621
Balls Faced2324
Avg621
SR26.0887.5
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest516
Hundreds00

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