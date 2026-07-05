Wathawana Vithanage Vinuja Ranpul
bowler
|Full name:
|Wathawana Vithanage Vinuja Ranpul
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|11.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|55
|71
|Wickets
|4
|3
|Avg
|13.75
|23.66
|SR
|16.5
|16
|Eco
|5
|8.87
|BB
|4
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|Innings
|2
|3
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|6
|21
|Balls Faced
|23
|24
|Avg
|6
|21
|SR
|26.08
|87.5
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0