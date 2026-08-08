Wedage Janaka
bowler
|Full name:
|Wedage Janaka
|Nationality:
|Maldives
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|39
|39
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|39
|39
|SR
|30
|30
|Eco
|7.8
|7.8
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|8
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|22
|22
|Avg
|3.5
|3.5
|SR
|63.63
|63.63
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|10
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0