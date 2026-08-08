Wedage Janaka

Wedage Janaka

bowler

Full name:Wedage Janaka
Nationality:Maldives

Teams

2023 Teams

Maldives

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs3939
Wickets11
Avg3939
SR3030
Eco7.87.8
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches88
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs1414
Balls Faced2222
Avg3.53.5
SR63.6363.63
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1010
Hundreds00

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