Wenslasus Antony Dhas

Wenslasus Antony Dhas

all rounder

Full name:Wenslasus Antony Dhas
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches712
Innings710
Overs42.429.1
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs268205
Wickets914
Avg29.7714.64
SR28.4412.5
Eco6.287.02
BB34
4w01
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches712
Innings48
Not outs16
Runs4488
Balls Faced5166
Avg14.6644
SR86.27133.33
Fours48
Fifties00
Sixies14
Highest1928
Hundreds00

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