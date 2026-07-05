Wenslasus Antony Dhas
all rounder
|Full name:
|Wenslasus Antony Dhas
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|12
|Innings
|7
|10
|Overs
|42.4
|29.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|268
|205
|Wickets
|9
|14
|Avg
|29.77
|14.64
|SR
|28.44
|12.5
|Eco
|6.28
|7.02
|BB
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|12
|Innings
|4
|8
|Not outs
|1
|6
|Runs
|44
|88
|Balls Faced
|51
|66
|Avg
|14.66
|44
|SR
|86.27
|133.33
|Fours
|4
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|4
|Highest
|19
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0