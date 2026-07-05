Wilson Niyitanga

Wilson Niyitanga

batsman

Full name:Wilson Niyitanga
Nationality:Rwanda

Teams

2024 Teams

Rwanda

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4747
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4747
Innings4646
Not outs44
Runs610610
Balls Faced683683
Avg14.5214.52
SR89.3189.31
Fours3838
Fifties22
Sixies2020
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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