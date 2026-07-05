Wilson Niyitanga
batsman
|Full name:
|Wilson Niyitanga
|Nationality:
|Rwanda
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|47
|47
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|47
|47
|Innings
|46
|46
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|610
|610
|Balls Faced
|683
|683
|Avg
|14.52
|14.52
|SR
|89.31
|89.31
|Fours
|38
|38
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|20
|20
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0