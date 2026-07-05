International career

Binura Fernando was born on 12 July 1995. He is a cricketer from Sri Lanka and plays for the national team in limited-overs matches. He stands at 6'7" and is known for creating awkward bounce with his height and swinging the ball well. His skills have made him a promising player for Sri Lanka.

2015

July 30: Binura Fernando played his first T20I match for Sri Lanka against Pakistan at Colombo (RPS). He took his first wicket by dismissing Shahid Afridi.

2021

May 28: Binura Fernando made his debut in ODI for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

September: He was named as one of four reserve players for Sri Lanka's squad in the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

He replaced Dilshan Madushanka during the tournament due to injury.

2022

October 27: Binura Fernando withdrew from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a hip injury during a Super 12 match in Perth. Asita Fernando replaced him.

2023

August: Binura Fernando returned to the Sri Lanka national team for the Asian Cup.

2024

July: Binura Fernando did not play in the first T20I against India because of a chest infection. Ramesh Mendis replaced him for the series.

2025

January 2: Binura Fernando played his last T20I match for Sri Lanka against New Zealand at Nelson.

Career stats

ODI: Played 4 matches and took 2 wickets. His best bowling figure is 1 for 33.

T20I: Played 20 matches and took 19 wickets. His best bowling figure is 2 for 12.

ICC T20I Ranking: He is ranked 70th with 447 points.

Key moments in career

Binura Fernando became known for his ability to bowl yorkers and take wickets in the death overs.

He gained experience by playing against top international teams like Australia.

His hard work and mental strength helped him rise through the ranks. He is known as a bowler who can be trusted in important moments.

Leagues Participation

Binura Fernando has played in important cricket leagues. He joined Chittagong Kings for the 2024-2025 Bangladesh Premier League. He has also played in the Lanka Premier League. These leagues allowed him to show his skills in competitive matches.

Bangladesh Premier League

Binura Fernando played for Chittagong Kings in the 2024-2025 Bangladesh Premier League. In one match, the team won against Fortune Barishal, and Fernando took 2 wickets for 18 runs in 2 overs. He missed one match because of unpaid dues but still played in three matches during the season.

Year Team Notes 2024-2025 Chittagong Kings Fernando played three matches. He took 2 wickets for 18 runs in one match. He missed one match due to unpaid dues.

Lanka Premier League

Binura Fernando played in several seasons of the Lanka Premier League. He started with Jaffna Stallions in 2020 and later joined Kandy Warriors and Jaffna Kings. In 2021, he took 3 wickets when Kandy Warriors beat Dambulla Giants. In 2022, playing for Jaffna Kings, he took 3 wickets in a match against Galle Gladiators. In 2023, he played for Dambulla Aura and took 2 wickets in one match. For the 2024 season, he played for Colombo Strikers and took 3 wickets for 35 runs in a match against Kandy Falcons.

Year Team Notes 2020 Jaffna Stallions Fernando played in the first Lanka Premier League. 2021 Kandy Warriors He took 3 wickets in a win over Dambulla Giants. 2022 Jaffna Kings He took 3 wickets in a match against Galle Gladiators. He ended the season with 12 wickets. 2023 Dambulla Aura He took 2 wickets in one match. 2024 Colombo Strikers Fernando took 3 wickets for 35 runs in a match against Kandy Falcons.

Domestic career

Binura Fernando was born on July 12, 1995, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. From a young age, he showed interest in cricket and quickly became known for his fast bowling. He played for his school team in Colombo, where he captained the team and played in many school tournaments. His strong performances helped him get selected for the Sri Lanka Under-19 team.

Fernando started his first-class career with Sinhalese against SLPACC in January 2015. His last match in this format was in 2023 for Panadura against Ragama CC. He made his List A debut in December 2014 with Sinhalese against Ragama CC and played his last match in September 2024 for Jaffna against Colombo. His T20 debut came in April 2015 for Saracens against Sinhalese, with his last T20 match in February 2025 for Chittagong against Barishal.

Fernando, a left-arm seamer standing at 6'7", is known for his bounce and swing. He was called up to the Sri Lanka Test squad in 2014 despite not playing first-class cricket. His selection came after strong performances for DS Senanayake College and the Sri Lanka Under-19 team. Fernando has also played in several major tournaments, such as the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, the 2018 SLC T20 League, and the Lanka Premier League with teams like Jaffna Stallions, Kandy Warriors, and Jaffna Kings. In 2021, he won the award for the most wickets in the SLC Major Club Limited Over Cricket Tourney.

Records and achievements

Binura Fernando has earned recognition for his strong performances in cricket, especially in limited-overs formats.

Ranked 70th in the ICC T20 bowling rankings with 447 points.

In ODIs: Played 4 matches. Took 2 wickets with an average of 68.00. Best bowling: 1 for 33. Conceded 5.37 runs per over.

In T20s: Played 20 matches. Took 19 wickets with an average of 31.05. Best bowling: 2 for 12. Conceded 8.53 runs per over.

2021: Won the SLC Major Club Limited Over Cricket Tourney award. Took the most wickets: 23 wickets in 8 matches. Bowling average: 6.28.



Personal life

Binura Fernando prefers to keep his personal life private and does not share much about it. He focuses on his career, and little information is available about his family and relationships.

Family

Binura Fernando keeps details about his family and personal life private. There is no public information available about his relationships.

Finance

In 2024, Binura Fernando’s net worth is estimated to be INR 1 crore.

Scandals

In January 2025, during the Bangladesh Premier League, Binura Fernando played three matches for the Chittagong Kings. He refused to take part in one match due to unpaid dues.

Fans

Binura Fernando has 23k followers on Instagram.