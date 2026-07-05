Pondicherry T20 Tournament Points Table 2026

Team NameMWLDNRPTSSeries Form
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		700700DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		06 MarDTIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 06.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		05 MarDLIO vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 05.03.2025
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		04 MarDLIO vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Sharks Xi
Sharks XiSHA		02 MarDSHA vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		01 MarDTUS vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		700700DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		05 MarDLIO vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 05.03.2025
Sharks Xi
Sharks XiSHA		04 MarDSHA vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Panthers Xi
Panthers XiPAN		02 MarDPAN vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		01 MarDTUS vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Bulls Xi
Bulls XiBUL		01 MarDBUL vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		600600DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		06 MarDTIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 06.03.2025
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		04 MarDLIO vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Bulls Xi
Bulls XiBUL		03 MarDBUL vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 03.03.2025
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		01 MarDTIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Sharks Xi
Sharks XiSHA		27 FebDTIG vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 27.02.2025
Sharks Xi
Sharks XiSHA		500500DDDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		04 MarDSHA vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Lions Xi
Lions XiLIO		02 MarDSHA vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		28 FebDTUS vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		27 FebDTIG vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 27.02.2025
Bulls Xi
Bulls XiBUL		26 FebDSHA vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025
Bulls Xi
Bulls XiBUL		400400DDDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		03 MarDBUL vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 03.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		01 MarDBUL vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Panthers Xi
Panthers XiPAN		28 FebDPAN vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Sharks Xi
Sharks XiSHA		26 FebDSHA vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025
Panthers Xi
Panthers XiPAN		300300DDD
OpponentDateResultMatch link
Tuskers Xi
Tuskers XiTUS		02 MarDPAN vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Bulls Xi
Bulls XiBUL		28 FebDPAN vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Tigers Xi
Tigers XiTIG		26 FebDTIG vs PAN T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025

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