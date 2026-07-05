Cricket
Live Score
News
Points Table
Players
Teams
Stadiums
Cricket Predictions
Cricket Betting Sites
Cricket Betting Apps
Cricket Odds
Football
Live Score
News
Football Betting Sites
Football Betting Apps
Kabaddi
Live Score
News
Kabaddi Betting Sites
Kabaddi Betting Apps
SC Reviews
Best Betting Sites
Best Betting Apps
Best Betting Bonuses
Deposit Methods
Betting Sites with Instant Withdrawal
Odds Calculator
SC Blog
IPL
Pro Kabaddi League
Quizzes
On This Day
Best in Cricket
SC Video
Cricket
Football
Kabaddi
SC Reviews
SC Blog
SC Video
Follow us
Log in
Home
>
Cricket
>
Points Table
>
T20
>
Pondicherry T20 Tournament
Pondicherry T20 Tournament Points Table 2026
Team Name
M
W
L
D
NR
PTS
Series Form
Lions Xi
LIO
7
0
0
7
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Tigers Xi
TIG
06 Mar
D
TIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 06.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
TUS
05 Mar
D
LIO vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 05.03.2025
Tigers Xi
TIG
04 Mar
D
LIO vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Sharks Xi
SHA
02 Mar
D
SHA vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
TUS
01 Mar
D
TUS vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
TUS
7
0
0
7
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Lions Xi
LIO
05 Mar
D
LIO vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 05.03.2025
Sharks Xi
SHA
04 Mar
D
SHA vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Panthers Xi
PAN
02 Mar
D
PAN vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Lions Xi
LIO
01 Mar
D
TUS vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Bulls Xi
BUL
01 Mar
D
BUL vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Tigers Xi
TIG
6
0
0
6
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Lions Xi
LIO
06 Mar
D
TIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 06.03.2025
Lions Xi
LIO
04 Mar
D
LIO vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Bulls Xi
BUL
03 Mar
D
BUL vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 03.03.2025
Lions Xi
LIO
01 Mar
D
TIG vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Sharks Xi
SHA
27 Feb
D
TIG vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 27.02.2025
Sharks Xi
SHA
5
0
0
5
0
0
D
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Tuskers Xi
TUS
04 Mar
D
SHA vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 04.03.2025
Lions Xi
LIO
02 Mar
D
SHA vs LIO T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
TUS
28 Feb
D
TUS vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Tigers Xi
TIG
27 Feb
D
TIG vs SHA T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 27.02.2025
Bulls Xi
BUL
26 Feb
D
SHA vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025
Bulls Xi
BUL
4
0
0
4
0
0
D
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Tigers Xi
TIG
03 Mar
D
BUL vs TIG T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 03.03.2025
Tuskers Xi
TUS
01 Mar
D
BUL vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 01.03.2025
Panthers Xi
PAN
28 Feb
D
PAN vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Sharks Xi
SHA
26 Feb
D
SHA vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025
Panthers Xi
PAN
3
0
0
3
0
0
D
D
D
Opponent
Date
Result
Match link
Tuskers Xi
TUS
02 Mar
D
PAN vs TUS T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 02.03.2025
Bulls Xi
BUL
28 Feb
D
PAN vs BUL T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 28.02.2025
Tigers Xi
TIG
26 Feb
D
TIG vs PAN T20 Pondicherry T20 Tournament Results Score 26.02.2025
Another T20 Tournaments
Caribbean Premier League
Indian Premier League
Major League Cricket
Mumbai Premier League
Pakistan Super League
Super 20 Series, Women
T20 Blast
T20 Inter Provincial Trophy
T20 Lanka Premier League
T20 Maharaja Trophy