Hong Kong vs Nepal ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction NEP 55 % Chance of Winning HKG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the ACC Men's Premier Cup has kept the cricket fans waiting, as it will feature Hong Kong going against Nepal. This match will be played on 8 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Hong Kong is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Malaysia in a Super Over. On the other hand, Nepal is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Saudi Arabia by 5 wickets. Which team could end the group stages with a win?

Who will win? Hong Kong Nepal Vote 0 votes

Facts: Hong Kong has defeated Nepal two times in the four head-to-head matches, losing just one game.

Anshuman Rath, from Hong Kong, has scored 113 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.66.

Sandeep Lamichhane, from Nepal, has taken 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.11.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Chances of Winning

Nepal will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances in this tournament, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Arjun Kumal, who has scored 96 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 61.53, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who has taken 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.11. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be keen to end the campaign with a win. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum and past record against Nepal, which could help them to win. They have players such as Anshuman Rath, who has scored 113 runs in 3 innings at an average of 37.66, and Yasim Murtaza, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.85.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 45%

Nepal Chances of Winning: 55%

Hong Kong vs Nepal Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong has shown some brilliant performances in this tournament so far. After playing three games, the team holds two wins and just one loss, which puts them close to the semi-final spot. But to seal the same, they will have to win the game against Nepal. Their record over them has been strong, which could help Hong Kong to turn the tables and grab the win. They have batsmen such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.33, and Shahid Wasif, who has scored 91 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.33. Aizaz Khan has been able to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.75.

On the other hand, Nepal has been the favourites to win this tournament. Being undefeated in the group stages till now, the team aims to win in the upcoming match and enter the semis with a strong record. With its strong momentum in this tournament, they stand as a strong contender to defeat Hong Kong in the next game. They have batsmen such as Rohit Paudel, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 79.10, and Ishan Pandey, who has scored 61 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.33. Lalit Rajbanshi has been able to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.28.

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Hong Kong vs Nepal Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Nepal will be played at the Bayuemas Oval, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it increases to 218 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Hong Kong and Nepal could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 20% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 65% Humidity 25° - 33° C Temperature 10 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and Nepal Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong have shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Ateeq Iqbal, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.75, and Yasim Murtaza, who has scored 84 runs in 3 innings at an average of 28.

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same momentum. They have players such as Karan KC, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 11.66, and Dev Khanal, who holds 51 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.

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Hong Kong vs Nepal Top Batters

Anshuman Rath is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has managed to score 113 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 37.66.

Arjun Kumal is the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 96 runs for the team in 3 innings at a strike rate of 61.53.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Top Bowlers

Yasim Murtaza is the leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 15.85.

Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 6.11.