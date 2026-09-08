Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves European T20 Premier League Match Prediction DUB 45 % Chance of Winning BEL 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.48 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The action of the European T20 Premier League is all set to resume, as the upcoming match will be between Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves. This match will be played on 9 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 9 runs. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 26 runs. Can Dublin Guardians finally secure their first win of the season?

Who will win? Dublin Guardians Belfast Wolves Vote 0 votes

Facts: Belfast Wolves have won their only head-to-head match against Dublin Guardians.

James Vince has scored 60 runs off 39 balls against Fred Klaassen, while Fred has dismissed him once.

Mark Chapman has scored 22 runs off 9 balls against George Dockrell, while Dockrell is yet to take his wicket.

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Dublin Guardians, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.50, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.87. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 221 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.66, and Matt Hollard, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 24.83.

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 45%

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 55%

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dublin Guardians have not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. Even after playing five games this season, the team stands winless and remains eager to secure a win in the upcoming match. While their record against Belfast Wolves has not been strong, Dublin will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 111 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.20, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 107 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.40. George Dockrell has managed to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 25.83.

On the other hand, Belfast Wolves have been one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. The team holds wins in three out of the five games it has played, as they now aim to secure another win and get to the top of the table. With a strong record over Dublin Guardians, the next game seems to be an opportunity for them to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 108 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36, and Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 120 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30. Mark Adair has been able to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.33.

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Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Match Toss Prediction

The match between Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 71% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 71% Humidity 11° - 16° C Temperature 13 kmph Wind Speed

Dublin Guardians and Belfast Wolves Player List

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Team Form

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to secure their first win of the season. They have players such as Tim Tector, who has scored 48 runs in 4 innings at an average of 12, and Matthew Humphreys, who has taken 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 52.

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown a winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Josh Little, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28.66, and George Dockrell, who has scored 45 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.25.

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves T20i The Village, null Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.53 Bet Now! Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now!

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Top Batters

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to score 221 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 73.67.

Mark Chapman is the highest run-scorer for Belfast Wolves in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 182 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 45.50.

Dublin Guardians vs Belfast Wolves Top Bowlers

George Dockrell is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets in 5 matches at an economy of 9.12.

Fred Klaassen is the leading wicket-taker for Belfast Wolves in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets in just 4 games at an economy of 6.58.