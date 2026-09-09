Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames European T20 Premier League Match Prediction BEL 53 % Chance of Winning AMS 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League would be an intense game for the cricket fans, as it will be played between Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames. This match will take place on 10 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Belfast Wolves will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Rotterdam Dockers by 8 wickets.

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Amsterdam Flames Vote 0 votes

Facts: Belfast Wolves have won their only head-to-head match against Amsterdam Flames by 9 wickets.

Mark Chapman has scored 56 runs off 44 balls against Michael Bracewell, while Bracewell is yet to take his wicket.

Tim David has scored 8 runs off 4 balls against Fred Klaassen, while Fred has dismissed him once.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the upcoming match against Amsterdam Flames with a higher chance of winning. Their record against the Amsterdam Flames has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 4822 runs in 211 innings at an average of 26.93, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 149 wickets in 135 innings at an average of 25.97. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their winning streak in the recent games could help them to turn the tables in the upcoming match. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 196 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.33, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.33.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 53%

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 47%

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have maintained their position as one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. With more wins than losses in the total games it has played, the team has left no stones unturned to get to the top of the table. Having a strong record against the Amsterdam Flames, this game could be a chance for them to get closer to the top spot. They have batsmen such as Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 11244 runs in 486 innings at an average of 27.15, and Paul Stirling, who has scored 9191 runs in 391 innings at an average of 24.77. Mark Adair holds 212 wickets in 162 innings at an average of 20.58.

On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames have shown a great resurgence in this tournament. With three wins and two losses in the six games it has played, the team now aims to secure another win and rank up in the standings. Moreover, the next game could be a chance for them to take revenge for the previous loss against Rotterdam Dockers. They have batsmen such as Tim David, who has scored 160 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53.33, and Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 133 runs in 5 innings at an average of 33.25. Tim Pringle has managed to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.50.

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Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Match Toss Prediction

The match between Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Light Rain 80% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 80% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Belfast Wolves and Amsterdam Flames Player List

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Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown strong performances in this tournament lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Chris Jordan, who holds 463 wickets in 438 innings at an average of 27.43, and David Miller, who has scored 12305 runs in 526 innings at an average of 35.05.

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning streak in the next game. They have players such as Aryan Dutt, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.75, and Steven Smith, who has scored 67 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.75.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames T20i The Village in Malahide, null Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Top Batters

Mark Chapman will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 4822 runs in 211 innings at an average of 26.93.

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to score 196 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.33.

Belfast Wolves vs Amsterdam Flames Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has managed to take a total of 149 wickets in 135 innings at an average of 25.97.

Tim Pringle is the leading wicket-taker for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an economy of 6.64.