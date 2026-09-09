Nepal vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction
60%
Chance of Winning
40%
Parimatch
National teams
Bayuemas Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- Nepal and Oman have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.
- Ishan Pandey, from Nepal, has scored 151 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.75.
- Hassnain Shah, from Oman, has taken 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.50.
Nepal vs Oman Chances of Winning
Nepal will enter the upcoming match against Oman with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to advance to the finals. They have players such as Ishan Pandey, who has scored 151 runs in 4 innings at an average of 37.75, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who holds 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 7.61. On the other hand, Oman will also be keen to secure a win and reach the finals. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. They have players such as Hammad Mirza, who has scored 173 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57.66, and Hassnain Shah, who holds 10 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.50.
- Nepal Chances of Winning: 60%
- Oman Chances of Winning: 40%
Nepal vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Nepal has turned out to be the most dominant team in the Group A. The team finished at the top of the table with three wins and one loss in the four games it has played. Advancing to the knockout stages, the team will be taking advantage of its winning momentum, which could help it defeat Oman. They have batsmen such as Arjun Kumal, who has scored 110 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55, and Aasif Shaikh, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50. Lalit Rajbanshi has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.
On the other hand, Oman was able to show mixed performances in this tournament. With two wins and two losses in four games, they have managed to finish in second spot in the Group B standings. While their record against Nepal has been good lately, it might help them to turn the tables in the semi-final stages. They have batsmen such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 167 runs in 4 innings at an average of 55.66, and Karan Sonavale, who has scored 139 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34.75. Jay Odedra has been able to take 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.66.
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Nepal vs Oman Match Toss Prediction
The match between Nepal and Oman will be played at Bayuemas Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue is yet to host any ODI game, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to take advantage of the early seam, while spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, when the pitch slows down. Batters will be able to do well at this venue once they settle. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game will choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The semi-final match between Nepal and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.
Nepal and Oman Player List
Team Form
Nepal Team Form
Nepal just got its winning momentum affected before heading to the knockout stages. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as the team aims to advance to the finals. They have players such as Sher Malla, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.50, and Rohit Paudel, who has scored 56 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.
Oman Team Form
Oman has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win and reach the finals. They have players such as Shakeel Ahmed, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 28.66, and Mujibur Ali, who has scored 74 runs in 4 innings at an average of 18.50.
Nepal vs Oman
National teams
Bayuemas Oval, null
Nepal
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Oman
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Nepal vs Oman Top Batters
Ishan Pandey is the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 151 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 37.75.
Hammad Mirza is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 173 runs in 4 innings at an average of 57.66.
Nepal vs Oman Top Bowlers
Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 7.61.
Hassnain Shah is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 13.50.
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