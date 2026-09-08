Oman vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction 54 % Chance of Winning 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The group stages of the ACC Men's Premier Cup are coming to an end, as the final match of the group stages will feature Oman going against United Arab Emirates. This match will be played on 8 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Oman is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Kuwait by 4 wickets. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Singapore by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Oman United Arab Emirates Vote 0 votes

Facts: Oman has defeated the United Arab Emirates three times in its last five head-to-head matches, losing the other two.

Hammad Mirza, from Oman, has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78.

Akshdeep Nath, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.71.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates will enter the upcoming match against Oman with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42, and Akshdeep Nath, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.71. On the other hand, Oman will be keen to secure a win in this game. Their record against the UAE has been strong in recent games, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hammad Mirza, who has scored 156 runs in 3 innings at an average of 78, and Shakeel Ahmed, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 35.75.

Oman Chances of Winning: 46%

United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 54%

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Oman has shown some strong performances in this tournament so far. The team holds two wins and one loss in the three games it has played, as they now aim to seal the spot in the semi-final stages with another win. Against the United Arab Emirates, their record has been strong lately, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 153 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.50, and Karan Sonavale, who has scored 135 runs in 3 innings at an average of 45. Jiten Ramanandi has managed to take 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 32.33.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have shown their brilliance in the group stages with ease. The team has won all of its group stage matches till now, as they now aim to end the same with a win over Oman. With its winning momentum, they also come out as the strong contenders in the upcoming match against Oman. They have batsmen such as Harpreet Singh, who has scored 114 runs in 3 innings at an average of 57, Muhammad Shahdad, who has scored 108 runs in 2 innings at an average of 54. Haider Ali has managed to take 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.

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Oman vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The match between Oman and United Arab Emirates will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which serves as a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has not hosted any ODI game till now, but it is expected to offer a balanced surface. The pace bowlers will be able to take advantage of early seam conditions, while the pitch starts favouring the spinners as the game progresses. Also, the batters who settle at this venue will be able to score well. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Oman and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Oman and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Oman Team Form

Oman has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to end the group stages with a win. They have players such as Jay Odedra, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 37.66, and Mujibur Ali, who has scored 74 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.66.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have now been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Aayan Afzal Khan, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.25, and Tanish Suri, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50.

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Oman vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Hammad Mirza is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 156 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 78.

Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 126 runs in 3 innings at an average of 42.

Oman vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Shakeel Ahmed will be a key bowler for Oman in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 35.75.

Akshdeep Nath is the leading wicket-taker for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He holds 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 8.71.