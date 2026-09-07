United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction
UAE
45%
Chance of Winning
BAN
55%
Parimatch
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Bangladesh Women have won one out of their two head-to-head matches against United Arab Emirates Women.
- Esha Oza, from United Arab Emirates Women, has scored 344 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 57.33.
- Marufa Akter, from Bangladesh Women, has taken 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.69.
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning
Bangladesh Women will enter the upcoming match against United Arab Emirates Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the UAE Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37, and Marufa Akter, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.40. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Esha Oza, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24, and Suraksha Kotte, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.33.
- United Arab Emirates Women Chances of Winning: 45%
- Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 55%
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
United Arab Emirates have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds a win and a loss in the two games it has played so far, as they now aim to win the match against Bangladesh Women and advance to the semi-final stages. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. They have batters such as Samaira Dharnidharka, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 75.75, and Rinitha Rajith, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. Heena Hotchandani has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 3.
On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have not been able to carry their winning momentum in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win but suffered a loss against Sri Lanka Women in the previous match, which makes the next game against UAE Women a do-or-die match for them. Since their record over them has been strong, it could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 125, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Nahida Akter has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.
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United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to United Arab Emirates Women. This venue has hosted a total of 136 T20Is, out of which 66 games have been won by the team batting first, and 68 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
United Arab Emirates Women and Bangladesh Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Dharnidharka Samaira
all rounder
Akhter Supta Sharmin
batsman
Gokhale Siya
bowler
Akter Marufa
bowler
Hotchandani Heena
bowler
Akter Nahida
bowler
Iyer Uttara
no information yet
Akter Shorna
all rounder
Keny Lavanya
all rounder
Dola Dilara Akter
wicket keeper
Kotte Suraksha
bowler
Easmin Farjana
no information yet
Kulkarni Mehul
no information yet
Ferdous Juairiya
bowler
Mahesh Vaishnave
bowler
Khan Rabeya
bowler
Nandakumar Indhuja
bowler
Khatun Fahima
bowler
Rajith Rinitha
batsman
Khatun Sultana
bowler
Rohit Esha
all rounder
Maghla Shanjida Akther
bowler
Satish Theertha
wicket keeper
Moni Ritu
all rounder
Silva Athige
no information yet
Mostari Sobhana
batsman
Supriya Archara
bowler
Sultana Joty Nigar
wicket keeper
Thirukkumaran Janani
no information yet
Sultana Sharmin
batsman
Team Form
United Arab Emirates Team Form
United Arab Emirates Women have shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Vaishnave Mahesh, who holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 9, and Theertha Satish, who has scored 11 runs in 2 innings at an average of 5.50.
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women just got their winning momentum affected ahead of this game. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Fahima Khatun, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 4, and Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
BangladeshBAN
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|LW
United Arab EmiratesUAE
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|WL
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women
T20i
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, null
United Arab Emirates
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Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters
Esha Oza will be a key batter for United Arab Emirates Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 344 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 57.33.
Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 285 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 31.67.
United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers
Esha Oza will also be a key bowler for United Arab Emirates Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 17 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 4.24.
Marufa Akter will be a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.69.
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