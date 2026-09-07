United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction UAE 45 % Chance of Winning BAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the Women's Asia Cup will feature United Arab Emirates Women going against Bangladesh Women. This match will be played on 8 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. United Arab Emirates are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Indonesia Women by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Sri Lanka Women by 4 wickets.

Who will win? United Arab Emirates Women Bangladesh Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh Women have won one out of their two head-to-head matches against United Arab Emirates Women.

Esha Oza, from United Arab Emirates Women, has scored 344 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 57.33.

Marufa Akter, from Bangladesh Women, has taken 13 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.69.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

Bangladesh Women will enter the upcoming match against United Arab Emirates Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the UAE Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37, and Marufa Akter, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 5.40. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, the team will be relying on its home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Esha Oza, who has scored 48 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24, and Suraksha Kotte, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.33.

United Arab Emirates Women Chances of Winning: 45%

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 55%

United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

United Arab Emirates have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team holds a win and a loss in the two games it has played so far, as they now aim to win the match against Bangladesh Women and advance to the semi-final stages. Taking the home-ground advantage, the team will be keen to come out victorious in the next game. They have batters such as Samaira Dharnidharka, who has scored 25 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 75.75, and Rinitha Rajith, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. Heena Hotchandani has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 3.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women have not been able to carry their winning momentum in this tournament. The team started its campaign with a win but suffered a loss against Sri Lanka Women in the previous match, which makes the next game against UAE Women a do-or-die match for them. Since their record over them has been strong, it could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 40 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 125, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Nahida Akter has been able to take 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to United Arab Emirates Women. This venue has hosted a total of 136 T20Is, out of which 66 games have been won by the team batting first, and 68 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 140, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 47% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 47% Humidity 33° - 38° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

United Arab Emirates Women and Bangladesh Women Player List

Team Form

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates Women have shown some good performances in this format lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they aim to continue their winning momentum. They have players such as Vaishnave Mahesh, who holds 2 wickets in 2 matches at an average of 9, and Theertha Satish, who has scored 11 runs in 2 innings at an average of 5.50.

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women just got their winning momentum affected ahead of this game. The team holds three losses and two wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Fahima Khatun, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 4, and Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11.

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United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Esha Oza will be a key batter for United Arab Emirates Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 344 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 57.33.

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 285 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 31.67.

United Arab Emirates Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Esha Oza will also be a key bowler for United Arab Emirates Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 17 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 4.24.

Marufa Akter will be a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.69.