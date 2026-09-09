Bangladesh Women vs India Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning BAN 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 9.59 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Women's Asia Cup has officially entered the semi-final stages, as the first semi-final will be taking place between Bangladesh Women and India Women. This match will be played on 10 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against UAE Women by 34 runs. On the other hand, India Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Pakistan Women by 7 wickets.

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Who will win? Bangladesh Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: India Women have won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 48 runs off 48 balls against Marufa Akter, while Marufa has dismissed her twice.

Nigar Sultana has scored 43 runs off 61 balls against Deepti Sharma, while Deepti has dismissed her once.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will enter the upcoming match against Bangladesh Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 152 runs in 3 innings at an average of 50.66, and Deepti Sharma, who holds 8 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 1.75. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to cause an upset in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.66, and Marufa Akter, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 5.14.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 30%

India Women Chances of Winning: 70%

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. With two wins and just one loss in the three games played, the team finished 2nd in Group B standings. However, their semi-final clash against India Women poses a major challenge, as they have lost all of their previous head-to-head encounters. They have batters such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 40 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 53 runs in 3 innings at an average of 17.66. Nahida Akter has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 12.

On the other hand, India Women have been the strong contenders in this tournament for a reason. The team has managed to show its dominance by going undefeated in the group stages, which also helped them to top the standings. Since their record against Bangladesh Women has been strong, it would help them to secure yet another win and reach the finals. They have batters such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 104 runs in 3 innings at an average of 34.66, and Pratika Rawal, who has scored 36 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12. Shree Charani has managed to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 4.71.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and India Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 138 T20Is, out of which 68 games have been won by the team batting first, and 68 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 139, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Bangladesh Women and India Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 58% Humidity 32° - 37° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 58% Humidity 32° - 37° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have regained their winning momentum ahead of the knockouts. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Rabeya Khan, who has taken 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8, and Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 38 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12.66.

India Women Team Form

India Women have been on a strong run in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Prema Rawat, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 6.40, and Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 33 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.50.

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Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to score 231 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 25.67.

Smriti Mandhana will be a key batter for India Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score a massive total of 397 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 39.70.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Marufa Akter will be a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.94.

Shree Charani will be a key bowler for India Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to take 24 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.68.