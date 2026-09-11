Hong Kong vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction OMN 55 % Chance of Winning HKG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ACC Men's Premier Cup is coming to an end, as the teams compete for the third place playoff, with the match set between Hong Kong and Oman. This match will be played on 12 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Hong Kong is heading to this game after losing the semi-final match against United Arab Emirates by 7 wickets. On the other hand, Oman is heading to this game after losing their semi-final match against Nepal by 87 runs.

Who will win? Hong Kong Oman Vote 0 votes

Facts: Oman has won their only head-to-head match against Hong Kong by 7 wickets.

Babar Hayat, from Hong Kong, has scored 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.75.

Hassnain Shah, from Oman, has taken 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.53.

Hong Kong vs Oman Chances of Winning

Oman will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. Their record against Hong Kong has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Hammad Mirza, who has scored 178 runs in 5 innings at an average of 44.50, and Hassnain Shah, who holds 13 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.53. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 223 runs in 5 innings at an average of 55.75, and Yasim Murtaza, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 16.50.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 45%

Oman Chances of Winning: 55%

Hong Kong vs Oman Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong had a strong run in this tournament but still were not able to make it to the finals. Finishing second in the group stages with three wins and one loss in four games, the team made it to the semi-final stages, where they lost to United Arab Emirates by a huge margin. Now the upcoming match against Oman comes as a challenge, as the team aims to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Shahid Wasif, who has scored 140 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28, and Anshuman Rath, who has scored 126 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.20. Aizaz Khan has managed to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.55.

On the other hand, Oman will also be unhappy with its result in the semi-final match against Nepal. With two wins and two losses in the group stages, they made it to the semi-final stages, where they had to go against the favourites, Nepal. The result didn't go their way, but the team still remains eager to finish third in this tournament, as their record over Hong Kong has been strong. They have batsmen such as Vinayak Shukla, who has scored 168 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42, and Karan Sonavale, who has scored 142 runs in 5 innings at an average of 28.40. Jay Odedra has managed to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.33.

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Hong Kong vs Oman Match Toss Prediction

The match between Hong Kong and Oman will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi, which is a neutral venue for both teams. Since this venue has not hosted any ODI game, it is still known for offering a balanced surface. Pacers will be able to do well in the initial overs, while spinners will be able to do well later when the pitch slows down. Batters who settle will be able to do well later, with their stroke play. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The third place playoff game between Hong Kong and Oman could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 55% chance of rain.

Light Rain 77% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 77% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and Oman Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong has shown some good performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Hassan Khan Mohammad, who holds 2 wickets in one game at an average of 14.50, and Kalhan Challu, who has scored 96 runs in 5 innings at an average of 19.20.

Oman Team Form

Oman has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum and finish third in the tournament. They have players such as Shakeel Ahmed, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28.85, and Jiten Ramanandi, who has scored 128 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25.60.

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Hong Kong vs Oman Top Batters

Babar Hayat is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament. He has managed to score 223 runs for the team in just 5 innings at an average of 55.75.

Hammad Mirza is the highest run-scorer for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 178 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 44.50.

Hong Kong vs Oman Top Bowlers

Yasim Murtaza is the leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 16.50.

Hassnain Shah is the leading wicket-taker for Oman in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 13 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 12.53.