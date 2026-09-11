Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction BEL 48 % Chance of Winning ROT 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it will feature Belfast Wolves going against Rotterdam Dockers. This match will be played on 12 September at 3:00 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Belfast Wolves are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 5 wickets. On the other hand, Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 31 runs.

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Rotterdam Dockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: The previous match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers ended in a no result.

Faf du Plessis has scored 1 run off 4 balls against Fred Klaassen, while Fred has dismissed him once.

Paul Stirling has scored 13 runs off 5 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje is yet to take his wicket.

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 322 runs in 7 innings at an average of 64.40, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 17 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 9.88. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 206 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.33, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.40.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 48%

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 52%

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have been one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. After playing a total of 7 games this season, they have managed to secure four wins and two losses, as they now aim to get closer to the top spot. But it would be quite challenging for them to do this with the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers, as they have impressive squad strength. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.20, and Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 126 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21. Mark Adair has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 16.55.

On the other hand, the Rotterdam Dockers have also been one of the most dominant teams this season. The team holds four wins and two losses in the seven games it has played, as they now aim to secure another win and rank up in the standings. For this, the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves comes out as the right opportunity. They have batsmen such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 105 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.25, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 113 runs in 7 innings at an average of 18.83. David Wiese has managed to take 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 13.06.

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Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers Player List

Playing BEL ROT First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Matthew Humphreys, who has taken 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 38.75, and David Miller, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.50.

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have been able to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.71, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 70 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.50.

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers T20i The Village in Malahide, null Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! Rotterdam Dockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters

Mark Chapman will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 206 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 34.33.

Faf du Plessis will be a key batsman for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 322 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 64.40.

Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an economy of 6.36.

Anrich Nortje will be a key bowler for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an economy of 6.