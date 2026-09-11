Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction
BEL
48%
Chance of Winning
ROT
52%
Parimatch
T20i
The Village in Malahide
Who will win?
Facts:
- The previous match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers ended in a no result.
- Faf du Plessis has scored 1 run off 4 balls against Fred Klaassen, while Fred has dismissed him once.
- Paul Stirling has scored 13 runs off 5 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje is yet to take his wicket.
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning
Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown better performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 322 runs in 7 innings at an average of 64.40, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 17 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 9.88. On the other hand, Belfast Wolves will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 206 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34.33, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.40.
- Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 48%
- Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 52%
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Belfast Wolves have been one of the most dominant teams in this tournament. After playing a total of 7 games this season, they have managed to secure four wins and two losses, as they now aim to get closer to the top spot. But it would be quite challenging for them to do this with the upcoming match against Rotterdam Dockers, as they have impressive squad strength. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 156 runs in 6 innings at an average of 31.20, and Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 126 runs in 7 innings at an average of 21. Mark Adair has been able to take 9 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 16.55.
On the other hand, the Rotterdam Dockers have also been one of the most dominant teams this season. The team holds four wins and two losses in the seven games it has played, as they now aim to secure another win and rank up in the standings. For this, the upcoming match against Belfast Wolves comes out as the right opportunity. They have batsmen such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 105 runs in 6 innings at an average of 26.25, and Michael Levitt, who has scored 113 runs in 7 innings at an average of 18.83. David Wiese has managed to take 15 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 13.06.
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Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Match Toss Prediction
The match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.
Belfast Wolves and Rotterdam Dockers Player List
Team Form
Belfast Wolves Team Form
Belfast Wolves have regained their winning momentum ahead of this game. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next match. They have players such as Matthew Humphreys, who has taken 4 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 38.75, and David Miller, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.50.
Rotterdam Dockers Team Form
Rotterdam Dockers have been able to regain their winning momentum in this tournament. The team is now having three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 7 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 28.71, and Ben Manenti, who has scored 70 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.50.
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers
T20i
The Village in Malahide, null
Belfast Wolves
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Rotterdam Dockers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Batters
Mark Chapman will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 206 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 34.33.
Faf du Plessis will be a key batsman for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 322 runs for the team in 7 matches at an average of 64.40.
Belfast Wolves vs Rotterdam Dockers Top Bowlers
Fred Klaassen will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an economy of 6.36.
Anrich Nortje will be a key bowler for Rotterdam Dockers in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 17 wickets for the team in 7 innings at an economy of 6.
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