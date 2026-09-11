Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic European T20 Premier League Match Prediction BEL 55 % Chance of Winning GLA 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is set to offer more exciting games to the cricket fans, as the upcoming match will feature Belfast Wolves going against Glasgow Cosmic. This match will be played on 13 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Belfast Wolves will be looking at this game as an opportunity to come out victorious and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be looking at this game as a chance to take revenge for their previous loss.

Who will win? Belfast Wolves Glasgow Cosmic Vote 0 votes

Facts: Belfast Wolves won their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 26 runs.

Jason Roy has scored 48 runs off 34 balls against Fred Klaassen, while Fred has dismissed him once.

Mark Chapman has scored 18 runs off 14 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi has dismissed him once.

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning

Belfast Wolves will enter the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glasgow Cosmic, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Mark Chapman, who has scored 4846 runs in 213 innings at an average of 26.77, and Fred Klaassen, who holds 151 wickets in 137 innings at an average of 25.93. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to win. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 11496 runs in 438 innings at an average of 27.43, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 241 wickets in 188 innings at an average of 21.88.

Belfast Wolves Chances of Winning: 55%

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 45%

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Belfast Wolves have shown some of the most extraordinary performances in this tournament. The team holds more wins than losses in the games they have played, as they now aim to reach the top of the table. Since their record against Glasgow Cosmic has been strong, the next game seems to be an opportunity for the team to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Paul Stirling, who has scored 9239 runs in 393 innings at an average of 24.76, and Glenn Maxwell, who has scored 11250 runs in 488 innings at an average of 27.04. Mark Adair has been able to take 215 wickets in 164 innings at an average of 20.53.

On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to perform well in this tournament. Even after a good start, they have encountered a losing streak, which now puts them among the bottom teams in the standings. While their record against Belfast Wolves has not been strong, it will be a chance for them to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 8521 runs in 341 innings at an average of 28.40, and George Munsey, who has scored 3587 runs in 128 innings at an average of 30.14. Paul van Meekeren has been able to take 118 wickets in 123 innings at an average of 26.59.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Match Toss Prediction

The match between Belfast Wolves and Glasgow Cosmic will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Belfast Wolves and Glasgow Cosmic could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 80% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 80% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Belfast Wolves and Glasgow Cosmic Player List

Playing BEL GLA First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Belfast Wolves Team Form

Belfast Wolves have shown some strong performances in this tournament lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Matthew Humphreys, who holds 70 wickets in 59 innings at an average of 22.17, and David Miller, who has scored 12347 runs in 528 innings at an average of 35.07.

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to show strong performances in this format. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tymal Mills, who holds 343 wickets in 270 innings at an average of 23.53, and Matthew Cross, who has scored 1630 runs in 88 innings at an average of 23.62.

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic T20i The Village in Malahide, null Belfast Wolves Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Glasgow Cosmic Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Batters

Mark Chapman will be a key batsman for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 4846 runs in 213 innings at an average of 26.77.

Jason Roy will be a key batsman for Glasgow Cosmic in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 11496 runs in his T20 career in 438 innings at an average of 27.43.

Belfast Wolves vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Bowlers

Fred Klaassen will be a key bowler for Belfast Wolves in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 151 wickets in 137 innings in the T20 format at an average of 25.93.

Lungi Ngidi will be a key bowler for Glasgow Cosmic in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 241 wickets in the shortest format in 188 innings at an average of 21.88.