Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic European T20 Premier League Match Prediction DUB 51 % Chance of Winning GLA 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is about to get even more exciting for the cricket fans, as the next game would feature Dublin Guardians going against Glasgow Cosmic. This match will be played on 12 September at 8:00 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Dublin Guardians will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure a win, taking the home-ground advantage. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Rotterdam Dockers by 31 runs.

Who will win? Dublin Guardians Glasgow Cosmic Vote 0 votes

Facts: Jason Roy has scored 16 runs off 10 balls against Josh Little, while Little is yet to take his wicket.

Glasgow Cosmic has won their only head-to-head match against Dublin Guardians by 33 runs.

James Vince has scored 28 runs off 23 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi is yet to take his wicket.

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning

Dublin Guardians will enter the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 14054 runs in 487 innings at an average of 32.01, and Matt Hollard, who holds 31 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 19.61. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their record against Dublin Guardians to turn the tables. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 217 runs in 7 innings at an average of 31, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.25.

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 51%

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 49%

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dublin Guardians did not have a good time in the initial stages of the tournament. But ever since the second phase of the tournament started, they have been on a different level. Still, the team is looking for ways in which they will be able to secure wins and rank up in the standings. With the next game against Glasgow Cosmic, it seems the right chance for them to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 3396 runs in 161 innings at an average of 26.53, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 1150 runs in 58 innings at an average of 23.46. Josh Little has managed to take 177 wickets in 156 innings at an average of 24.66.

On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic started the tournament on a strong note but were not able to maintain the same. The team holds one win and six losses in the seven games it has played, as they now aim to put an end to their losing streak. Since their only win this season came against Dublin Guardians, they will be looking at this game as a chance to secure another win. They have batsmen such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 145 runs in 7 innings at an average of 20.71, and George Munsey, who has scored 143 runs in 7 innings at an average of 20.42. Paul van Meekeren has been able to take 6 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 29.

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Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Match Toss Prediction

The match between Dublin Guardians and Glasgow Cosmic will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Dublin Guardians and Glasgow Cosmic could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 45% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78% Humidity 13° - 21° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Dublin Guardians and Glasgow Cosmic Player List

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Team Form

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have shown signs of resurgence in this tournament. Still, the team is having more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to secure another win in the next game. They have players such as George Dockrell, who holds 193 wickets in 194 innings at an average of 21.37, and David Willey, who has scored 5411 runs in 295 innings at an average of 22.64.

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has been on a losing streak in this format of the game lately. The team has lost all of its last five games, as they now aim to put an end to its losing streak in the next game. They have players such as Tymal Mills, who holds 2 wickets in one game at an average of 17.50, and Richie Berrington, who has scored 133 runs in 7 innings at an average of 19.

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic T20i The Village in Malahide, null Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Glasgow Cosmic Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Batters

James Vince will be a key batsman for Dublin Guardians in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 14054 runs in 487 innings at an average of 32.01.

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 217 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 31.

Dublin Guardians vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Bowlers

Matt Hollard will be a key bowler for Dublin Guardians in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets in 22 innings at an average of 19.61.

Lungi Ngidi is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 7.70.