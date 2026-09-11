India vs Afghanistan T20I Match Prediction 60 % Chance of Winning 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20I action is back for the Indian fans after a short break, as the Indian team now prepares for a series against Afghanistan, where Afghanistan takes the home-ground advantage in India. This match will be played on 13 September at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India is heading to this series after winning its previous series against Zimbabwe by 3-0. On the other hand, Afghanistan is heading to this series after a group stage finish in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Who will win? India Afghanistan Vote 0 votes

Facts: India has defeated Afghanistan four times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 105 runs off 90 balls against Rashid Khan, while Rashid has dismissed him twice.

Ibrahim Zadran has scored 14 runs off 13 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep is yet to take his wicket.

India vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

India will enter the first T20I against Afghanistan with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Afghanistan in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 1415 runs in 57 innings at an average of 32.15, and Arshdeep Singh, who has taken 135 wickets in 89 innings at an average of 20.11. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be keen to start off the series with a win. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum and player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ibrahim Zadran, who has scored 1865 runs in 65 innings at an average of 33.30, and Rashid Khan, who holds 193 wickets in 115 innings at an average of 13.73.

India Chances of Winning: 60%

Afghanistan Chances of Winning: 40%

India vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

India is looking at ways through which they will be able to find their dominance back in the shortest format of the game. The team is heading to this series after winning their previous one against Zimbabwe, as they aim to win against Afghanistan too, taking the home-ground advantage. Along with that, India has also been undefeated against them in recent games, which could help them to win. They have batsmen such as Ishan Kishan, who has scored 1608 runs in 55 innings at an average of 29.77, and Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 1629 runs in 55 innings at an average of 30.73. Varun Chakravarthy will be a key bowler, as he holds 74 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 17.36.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be playing in this format after a huge gap. The team last played this format during the T20 World Cup, where they finished in the group stages. Now with the series against India, they will be keen to defeat them and cause an upset, since it is Afghanistan who is hosting India in this series. They have batsmen such as Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who has scored 2280 runs in 87 innings at an average of 26.20, and Sediqullah Atal, who has scored 621 runs in 29 innings at an average of 23. Mujeeb ur Rahman has managed to take 87 wickets in 65 innings at an average of 18.10.

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India vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The match between India and Afghanistan will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, which gives the home-ground advantage to India. This venue has hosted a total of 20 T20Is, out of which 6 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 14 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between India and Afghanistan could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 69% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

India and Afghanistan Player List

Team Form

India Team Form

India has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in this series. They have players such as Tilak Varma, who has scored 1645 runs in 56 innings at an average of 44.45, and Harshit Rana, who holds 16 wickets in 12 innings at an average of 25.50.

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have also been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming series. They have players such as Azmatullah Omarzai, who has scored 808 runs in 55 innings at an average of 17.95, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who holds 66 wickets in 54 innings at an average of 20.16.

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India vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 311 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 38.88.

Ibrahim Zadran will be a key batsman for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has been able to score 424 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 70.67.

India vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 8.94.

Rashid Khan will be a key bowler for Afghanistan in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in his last 8 games at an economy of 5.39.