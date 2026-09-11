Nepal vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction NEP 56 % Chance of Winning UAE 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The stage is set for the final clash of the ACC Men's Premier Cup, as it is all set to take place between Nepal and United Arab Emirates. This match will be taking place on 12 September at 7:00 AM IST at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Nepal is heading to this game after winning the semi-final match against Oman by 87 runs. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates are heading to this game after winning the semi-final match against Hong Kong by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Nepal United Arab Emirates Vote 0 votes

Facts: Nepal has defeated United Arab Emirates three times in their last five head-to-head matches, losing the remaining two.

Ishan Pandey, from Nepal, has scored 152 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30.40.

Aayan Afzal Khan, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 9.30.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning

Nepal will enter the final clash against the United Arab Emirates with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the United Arab Emirates, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ishan Pandey, who has scored 152 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30.40, and Sandeep Lamichhane, who holds 16 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 6.75. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates will also be keen to win the title. For this, they will have to rely on their undefeated momentum in this tournament, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 36.40, and Aayan Afzal Khan, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 9.30.

Nepal Chances of Winning: 56%

United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 44%

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Nepal will be heading to the finals against the United Arab Emirates with a higher chance of winning. The team already finished the group stages on a strong note by topping the table, and even dominated in the semi-final match against Oman. Since their record against the United Arab Emirates has been strong lately, it could help the team to win the title. They have batsmen such as Basir Ahamad, who has scored 47 runs off 88 balls in one game, and Dipendra Singh Airee, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31. Lalit Rajbanshi has been able to take 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.77.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have been the strongest team in this tournament. With the team going undefeated in the group stages, they topped the table and even won the semi-final match against Hong Kong by a huge margin. While their record against Nepal has not been strong, the team will be keen to cause an upset and win the game. They have batsmen such as Harpreet Singh, who has scored 125 runs in 5 innings at an average of 41.66, and Aayan Afzal Khan, who has scored 95 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.66. Haider Ali has managed to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 9.30.

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Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The final match between Nepal and United Arab Emirates will be played at Bayuemas Oval, which means both teams will be playing at a neutral venue. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 216, but it falls to 218 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Nepal and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 70% chance of rain.

Light Rain 78% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 78% Humidity 24° - 31° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Nepal and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Nepal Team Form

Nepal has regained its winning momentum right before the crucial final game. The team is now having four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to win the ultimate clash. They have players such as Dipendra Singh Airee, who holds 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 17.14, and Aasif Sheikh, who has scored 93 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18.60.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have also been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team has not lost any of its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the final clash. They have players such as Akshdeep Nath, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.71, and Tanish Suri, who has scored 146 runs in 4 innings at an average of 36.50.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates National teams Bayuemas Oval, null Nepal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! United Arab Emirates Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Ishan Pandey is the highest run-scorer for Nepal in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 152 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 30.40.

Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 182 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 36.40.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Sandeep Lamichhane is the leading wicket-taker for Nepal in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 16 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 6.75.

Aayan Afzal Khan is the leading wicket-taker for United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an average of 9.30.