Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates ACC Men's Premier Cup Match Prediction 57 % Chance of Winning 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final match of the ACC Men’s Premier Cup is all set to take place between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. This match will be played on 10 September at 7:00 AM IST at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. Hong Kong is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Nepal by 15 runs. On the other hand, United Arab Emirates are also heading to this game after winning its previous match against Oman by 49 runs.

Who will win? Hong Kong United Arab Emirates Vote 0 votes

Facts: United Arab Emirates have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Hong Kong.

Babar Hayat, from Hong Kong, has scored 220 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.33.

Aayan Afzal Khan, from the United Arab Emirates, has taken 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.66.

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning

United Arab Emirates will enter the upcoming match against Hong Kong with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Hong Kong in previous games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Adeeb Usmani, who has scored 166 runs in 4 innings at an average of 41.50, and Aayan Afzal Khan, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.66. On the other hand, Hong Kong will be keen to secure a win in this crucial game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Babar Hayat, who has scored 220 runs in 4 innings at an average of 73.33, and Yasim Murtaza, who holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 16.

Hong Kong Chances of Winning: 43%

United Arab Emirates Chances of Winning: 57%

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Hong Kong has been one of the key performing teams in this tournament so far. With three wins and just one loss in the four games it has played, the team finished at the second spot in the group stages. As they enter the semi-final stages, their record against United Arab Emirates remains a challenge for them in the upcoming match. They have batsmen such as Shahid Wasif, who has scored 136 runs in 4 innings at an average of 34, and Anshuman Rath, who has scored 126 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.50. Aizaz Khan has managed to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.55.

On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates have shown their dominance in this tournament. They remained the only team to have not lost a single game in the group stages, as they advanced to the next stage on a better note. Since their record against Hong Kong has been strong, it could help them to win the game and advance to the finals. They have batsmen such as Harpreet Singh, who has scored 120 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40, and Tanish Suri, who has scored 119 runs in 3 innings at an average of 39.66. Akshdeep Nath has managed to take 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.71.

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Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates will be played at YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, which gives a neutral venue to both teams. This venue has hosted just one ODI, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 192, but it falls to 143 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 75% chance of rain.

Heavy Thunderstorm 80% Humidity 24 - 29 C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Heavy Thunderstorm 80% Humidity 24 - 29 C Temperature 8 kmph Wind Speed

Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates Player List

Team Form

Hong Kong Team Form

Hong Kong has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to advance to the finals. They have players such as Ateeq Iqbal, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22, and Yasim Murtaza, who has scored 89 runs in 4 innings at an average of 22.25.

United Arab Emirates Team Form

United Arab Emirates have also been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds wins in all of its last five games, as they now aim to take up the second spot in the finals. They have players such as Khuzaima Tanveer, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.83, and Akshdeep Nath, who has scored 119 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.75.

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Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Top Batters

Babar Hayat is the highest run-scorer for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 220 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 73.33.

Adeeb Usmani is the highest run-scorer for the United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to score 166 runs for the team in 4 innings at an average of 41.50.

Hong Kong vs United Arab Emirates Top Bowlers

Yasim Murtaza is the leading wicket-taker for Hong Kong in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 9 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 16.

Aayan Afzal Khan is the leading wicket-taker for the United Arab Emirates in this tournament. He has managed to take 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 9.