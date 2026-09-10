Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Women's Asia Cup Match Prediction SRI 60 % Chance of Winning PAK 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second semi-final match of the Women's Asia Cup has kept the cricket fans excited, as it would feature Pakistan Women going against Sri Lanka Women. This match will be played on 11 September at 8:00 PM IST at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Hong Kong Women by 72 runs. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Bangladesh Women by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Pakistan Women Sri Lanka Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sri Lanka Women have defeated Pakistan Women three times in their last five head-to-head matches.

Muneeba Ali has scored 28 runs off 23 balls against Chamari Athapaththu, while Chamari is yet to take her wicket.

Imesha Dulani has scored 14 runs off 12 balls against Nashra Sandhu, while Sandhu is yet to take her wicket.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women will enter the semi-final match against Pakistan Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Pakistan Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nilakshika Silva, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Chamari Athapaththu, who has taken 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 3.88. On the other hand, Pakistan Women will be keen to secure a win in this match and reach the finals. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 73 runs in 3 innings at an average of 24.33, and Nashra Sandhu, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 4.57.

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 40%

Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 60%

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Pakistan Women have shown mixed performances in this tournament so far. The team holds two wins and a loss in the three games it has played, which allowed them to finish at the 2nd spot in Group A standings. While their record against Sri Lanka Women have not been good lately, it will be intense to see how the team performs in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Shawaal Zulfiqar, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66, and Tuba Hassan, who has scored 35 runs in 3 innings at an average of 17.50. Fatima Sana has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.20.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have shown their dominance in this tournament. In the group stages, the team went on to win all of the three games, which further allowed them to top the table without any interruptions. Against Pakistan Women, their record has been strong, which could help them to come out victorious and reach the finals. They have batsmen such as Chamari Athapaththu, who has scored 58 runs in 3 innings at an average of 29, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 112.76. Sugandika Kumari has managed to take 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.60.

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Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction

The semi-final match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This venue has hosted a massive total of 138 T20Is, out of which 68 games have been won by the team batting first, and 68 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 139, but it falls to 120 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The semi-final match between Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 32° - 39° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 32° - 39° C Temperature 26 kmph Wind Speed

Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List

Team Form

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women have regained their winning momentum just in time for the knockout stages. The team holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win and reach the finals. They have players such as Sadia Iqbal, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 8.75, and Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 37 runs in 3 innings at an average of 12.33.

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to secure another win in the upcoming match. They have players such as Kavisha Dilhari, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 9.33, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 40 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13.33.

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Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters

Muneeba Ali will be a key batter for Pakistan Women in the upcoming match. She has managed to score 248 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 24.80.

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key batter for Sri Lanka Women in the next game. She has managed to score 339 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 42.38.

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers

Nashra Sandhu will be a key bowler for Pakistan Women in the next game. She has managed to take 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.30.

Chamari Athapaththu will be a key bowler for Sri Lanka Women in the upcoming match. She has been able to take 15 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.97.