Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction
DUB
48%
Chance of Winning
EDI
52%
Parimatch
T20i
The Village in Malahide
Who will win?
Facts:
- Edinburgh Castle Rockers have won their previous match against Dublin Guardians by 4 wickets.
- James Vince has scored 154 runs off 79 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult is yet to take his wicket.
- Brandon McMullen has scored 4 runs off 3 balls against Matt Hollard, while Hollard is yet to take his wicket.
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning
Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Dublin Guardians, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 184 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46, and Trent Boult, who holds 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 8.38. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, it might help the team to turn the tables and steal a win. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 237 runs in 5 innings at an average of 59.25, and Matt Hollard, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.87.
- Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 48%
- Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 52%
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Dublin Guardians are now able to find themselves on a winning track. After facing losses in their first five games, the team was able to win its previous match, as they now aim to secure more wins and rank up in the standings. Taking the home-ground advantage, the next game also comes out as an advantage for the team to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 107 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.40. Craig Young has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.
On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been the most dominant team in this tournament. With five wins and no loss in the six games it has played, the team now aims to secure another win and maintain its position at the top. Since their record against Dublin Guardians has been strong, it could help them to secure another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as JJ Smuts, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30.20, and Andries Gous, who has scored 107 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.75. Tom Curran has managed to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.30.
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Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction
The match between Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.
Weather Report
The match between Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.
Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List
Team Form
Dublin Guardians Team Form
Dublin Guardians have finally regained their winning momentum in this format. The team is now having one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Josh Little, who has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.71, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 63 runs in 6 innings at an average of 12.60.
Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form
Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.55, and Laurie Evans, who has scored 66 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers
T20i
The Village in Malahide, null
Dublin Guardians
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Edinburgh Castle Rockers
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters
James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 237 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 59.25.
Brandon McMullen is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 184 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 46.
Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers
Matt Hollard is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 8.90.
Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 6.41.
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