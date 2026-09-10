Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers European T20 Premier League Match Prediction DUB 48 % Chance of Winning EDI 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The European T20 Premier League is all set to offer fans another exciting game, as it will be Dublin Guardians going against Edinburgh Castle Rockers. This match will be played on 11 September at 6:45 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Dublin Guardians are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers are heading to this game after winning their previous match against Glasgow Cosmic by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Dublin Guardians Edinburgh Castle Rockers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Edinburgh Castle Rockers have won their previous match against Dublin Guardians by 4 wickets.

James Vince has scored 154 runs off 79 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult is yet to take his wicket.

Brandon McMullen has scored 4 runs off 3 balls against Matt Hollard, while Hollard is yet to take his wicket.

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the upcoming match against Dublin Guardians with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Dublin Guardians, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 184 runs in 5 innings at an average of 46, and Trent Boult, who holds 13 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 8.38. On the other hand, Dublin Guardians will be keen to continue their winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, it might help the team to turn the tables and steal a win. They have players such as James Vince, who has scored 237 runs in 5 innings at an average of 59.25, and Matt Hollard, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 21.87.

Dublin Guardians Chances of Winning: 48%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 52%

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Dublin Guardians are now able to find themselves on a winning track. After facing losses in their first five games, the team was able to win its previous match, as they now aim to secure more wins and rank up in the standings. Taking the home-ground advantage, the next game also comes out as an advantage for the team to take revenge for the previous loss. They have batsmen such as Harry Tector, who has scored 125 runs in 6 innings at an average of 25, and Sanjay Krishnamurthi, who has scored 107 runs in 5 innings at an average of 21.40. Craig Young has managed to take 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 8.

On the other hand, Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been the most dominant team in this tournament. With five wins and no loss in the six games it has played, the team now aims to secure another win and maintain its position at the top. Since their record against Dublin Guardians has been strong, it could help them to secure another win in the next game. They have batsmen such as JJ Smuts, who has scored 151 runs in 5 innings at an average of 30.20, and Andries Gous, who has scored 107 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.75. Tom Curran has managed to take 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 10.30.

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Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Match Toss Prediction

The match between Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 67% Humidity 13° - 18° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Dublin Guardians and Edinburgh Castle Rockers Player List

Playing DUB EDI First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Dublin Guardians Team Form

Dublin Guardians have finally regained their winning momentum in this format. The team is now having one win and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form. They have players such as Josh Little, who has taken 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 27.71, and Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 63 runs in 6 innings at an average of 12.60.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been on a winning streak in this format of the game. The team holds four consecutive wins and no losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who holds 9 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 12.55, and Laurie Evans, who has scored 66 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers T20i The Village in Malahide, null Dublin Guardians Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now!

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Batters

James Vince is the highest run-scorer for Dublin Guardians in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 237 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 59.25.

Brandon McMullen is the highest run-scorer for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 184 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 46.

Dublin Guardians vs Edinburgh Castle Rockers Top Bowlers

Matt Hollard is the leading wicket-taker for Dublin Guardians in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 8.90.

Trent Boult is the leading wicket-taker for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 13 wickets in 5 innings at an economy of 6.41.