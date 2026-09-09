Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic European T20 Premier League Match Prediction ROT 53 % Chance of Winning GLA 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in the European T20 Premier League has kept the cricket fans excited, as it features Rotterdam Dockers going against Glasgow Cosmic. This match will be played on 10 September at 3:00 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Rotterdam Dockers are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Amsterdam Flames by 8 wickets. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Edinburgh Castle Rockers by 7 wickets.

Who will win? Rotterdam Dockers Glasgow Cosmic Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rotterdam Dockers have won their previous head-to-head match against Glasgow Cosmic by 5 wickets.

Faf du Plessis has scored 31 runs off 29 balls against Lungi Ngidi, while Ngidi has dismissed him three times.

Jason Roy has scored 38 runs off 26 balls against Anrich Nortje, while Nortje has dismissed him four times.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning

Rotterdam Dockers will enter the upcoming match against Glasgow Cosmic with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Glasgow Cosmic, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Faf du Plessis, who has scored 251 runs in 6 innings at an average of 62.75, and Anrich Nortje, who holds 14 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 10.14. On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic will be keen to secure a win in the next game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jason Roy, who has scored 194 runs in 6 innings at an average of 32.33, and Lungi Ngidi, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19.25.

Rotterdam Dockers Chances of Winning: 53%

Glasgow Cosmic Chances of Winning: 47%

Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rotterdam Dockers is not going through a good phase in the tournament right now. The team holds three wins and two losses in the six games it has played, as they now aim to secure a win in the next match and rank up in the standings. With its strong record over Glasgow Cosmic, the next match comes as an opportunity for them to regain their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Michael Levitt, who has scored 94 runs in 6 innings at an average of 18.80, and Ben McDermott, who has scored 61 runs in 5 innings at an average of 20.33. David Wiese has managed to take 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 12.69.

On the other hand, Glasgow Cosmic have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team holds just one win and five losses in the six games it has played so far, as they now aim to secure their second win of the season. Moreover, this game could be a chance for them to take revenge for the previous loss suffered against the Rotterdam Dockers. They have batsmen such as George Munsey, who has scored 139 runs in 6 innings at an average of 23.16, and Liam Livingstone, who has scored 136 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.66. Paul van Meekeren has managed to take 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.83.

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Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Glasgow Cosmic will be played at The Village, which gives the home-ground advantage to Dublin Guardians. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rotterdam Dockers and Glasgow Cosmic could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 15% chance of rain.

Light Rain 80% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Light Rain 80% Humidity 12° - 18° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Rotterdam Dockers and Glasgow Cosmic Player List

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Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers Team Form

Rotterdam Dockers have encountered a losing streak in this tournament. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Roelof van der Merwe, who holds 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.28, and Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 75 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18.75.

Glasgow Cosmic Team Form

Glasgow Cosmic has not been able to do well in this format of the game lately. The team holds four consecutive losses and a win in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Ali Khan, who holds 4 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34.75, and Richie Berrington, who has scored 132 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.

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Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Batters

Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to score 251 runs in 6 innings at an average of 62.75.

Jason Roy is the highest run-scorer for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to score 194 runs for the team in 6 innings at an average of 32.33.

Rotterdam Dockers vs Glasgow Cosmic Top Bowlers

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker for Rotterdam Dockers in this tournament. He has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 5.92.

Lungi Ngidi is the leading wicket-taker for Glasgow Cosmic in this tournament so far. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 6 innings at an economy of 7.70.