Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames European T20 Premier League Match Prediction EDI 53 % Chance of Winning AMS 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR One of the most exciting and thrilling games is all set to take place in the European T20 Premier League, as it will be Edinburgh Castle Rockers going against Amsterdam Flames. This match will be played on 13 September at 3:00 PM IST at The Village in Malahide. Edinburgh Castle Rockers will be looking at this game as a chance to maintain their position at the top of the table. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Belfast Wolves by 5 wickets.

Who will win? Edinburgh Castle Rockers Amsterdam Flames Vote 0 votes

Facts: The previous match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Amsterdam Flames ended in a no result.

Tim David has scored 34 runs off 21 balls against Trent Boult, while Boult is yet to take his wicket.

Mitchell Santner has scored 39 runs off 28 balls against Michael Bracewell, while Bracewell has dismissed him twice.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning

Edinburgh Castle Rockers will enter the next game against Amsterdam Flames with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown stronger performances, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Brandon McMullen, who has scored 1194 runs in 45 innings at an average of 31.42, and Trent Boult, who holds 369 wickets in 318 innings at an average of 25.73. On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Bas de Leede, who has scored 235 runs in 7 innings at an average of 58.75, and Michael Bracewell, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 14.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Chances of Winning: 53%

Amsterdam Flames Chances of Winning: 47%

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have shown their dominance in this tournament. After going undefeated in this tournament for a long time, they are now looking for ways to carry the same form in the coming games. With its boosted confidence levels, the team stands a higher chance to win the next game against Amsterdam Flames. They have batsmen such as JJ Smuts, who has scored 5203 runs in 230 innings at an average of 25.01, and Andries Gous, who has scored 3842 runs in 140 innings at an average of 32.01. Tom Curran has managed to take 297 wickets in 260 innings at an average of 25.51.

On the other hand, Amsterdam Flames have shown mixed performances in this tournament. The team has played seven games this season, out of which they have managed to win three and lost the remaining three. Since they are going against the table toppers, it would be quite challenging for the team to come out victorious or turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Tim David, who has scored 177 runs in 6 innings at an average of 44.25, and Yuvraj Samra, who has scored 135 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27. Tim Pringle has managed to take 7 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 18.71.

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Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Match Toss Prediction

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Amsterdam Flames will be played at The Village, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 25 T20Is, out of which 9 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 16 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 137 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Amsterdam Flames could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Cloudy 80% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 80% Humidity 13° - 17° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Edinburgh Castle Rockers and Amsterdam Flames Player List

Playing EDI AMS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers Team Form

Edinburgh Castle Rockers have been on a strong run in this format of the game. The team holds more wins than losses in its recent games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who has taken 286 wickets in 277 innings at an average of 24.37, and Ross Adair, who has scored 1503 runs in 72 innings at an average of 22.43.

Amsterdam Flames Team Form

Amsterdam Flames have been on a strong run in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds three consecutive wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum. They have players such as Aryan Dutt, who has taken 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 21.40, and Steven Smith, who has scored 71 runs in 5 innings at an average of 14.20.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames T20i The Village in Malahide, null Edinburgh Castle Rockers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Amsterdam Flames Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Top Batters

Brandon McMullen will be a key batsman for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the next game. He has been able to score 1194 runs in 45 innings at an average of 31.42.

Bas de Leede is the highest run-scorer for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has scored 235 runs for the team in 7 innings at an average of 58.75.

Edinburgh Castle Rockers vs Amsterdam Flames Top Bowlers

Trent Boult will be a key bowler for Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 369 wickets in 318 innings at an average of 25.73.

Michael Bracewell is the leading wicket-taker for Amsterdam Flames in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets for the team in 5 innings at an economy of 7.