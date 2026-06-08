ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters T20 Mumbai 2026 Match Prediction ARC 56 % Chance of Winning NAM 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another intense clash is loading for the cricket fans in T20 Mumbai, as ARCS Andheri prepare to go against Bandra Blasters. This match will be played on 8 June at 7:00 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. ARCS Andheri will be looking at this game as a chance to maintain its winning momentum and get to the top of the table. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters are heading to this game after losing its previous one to MSC Maratha Royals by 25 runs.

Who will win? ARCS Andheri Bandra Blasters Vote 0 votes

Facts: ARCS Andheri and Bandra Blasters didn't face each other in the previous season.

Sagar Chhabria, from Bandra Blasters, has taken 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10.

Divyaansh Saxena, from ARCS Andheri, has scored 138 runs in the first two games this season.

ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning

ARCS Andheri will enter the next game against Bandra Blasters with a higher chance of winning. The team has been on a winning momentum in this season, which could help them to secure yet another win. They have players such as Divyaansh Saxena, who has scored 114 runs in 5 innings at an average of 22.80, and Ajay Mishra, who holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.73. On the other hand, Bandra Blasters will be eager to win their last league stage match. The team will be willing to take advantage of their experienced lineup to grab a win. They have players such as Sagar Chhabria, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10, and Suved Parkar, who has scored 249 runs in 4 innings at an average of 62.25.

ARCS Andheri Chances of Winning: 56%

Bandra Blasters Chances of Winning: 44%

ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

ARCS Andheri have positioned themselves as one of the strong contenders to win the title. The team has displayed strong performances, which has helped it to maintain a spot among the top teams, with more wins than losses. Now with their upcoming match against Bandra Blasters, the team will be eager to continue its winning momentum. They have batsmen such as Pragnesh Kanpillewar, who scored 49 runs in 3 innings at an average of 16.33, and Prasad Pawar, who has scored 140 runs in 4 innings at an average of 70. Shivam Dube has done well with the ball, as he holds 78 wickets in 112 innings at an average of 29.42.

On the other hand, Bandra Blasters have not been able to do well this season. The team holds three losses and just one win in the four games it has played, as they now aim to end the league stages on a positive note. It will be challenging to defeat a strong team such as ARCS Andheri, but they will be eager to give a strong fight. They have batsmen such as Jay Jain, who has scored 168 runs in 4 innings at an average of 84, and Prateek Ravishankar, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.75. Dhrumil Matkar has taken 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 26.

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ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters Match Toss Prediction

The match between ARCS Andheri and Bandra Blasters will be played at the Wankhede Stadium. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 were won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls down to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between ARCS Andheri and Bandra Blasters could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 29° - 34° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters

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Team Form

ARCS Andheri Team Form

ARCS Andheri have maintained an impressive form in this tournament. Having won more of their recent games, the team will be eager to continue the same momentum even in the next match. They have players such as Arjun Tendulkar, who holds 36 wickets in 30 innings at an average of 23.33, and Shivam Dube, who has scored 4218 runs in 215 innings at an average of 31.71.

Bandra Blasters Team Form

Bandra Blasters have not been able to maintain their winning momentum in this season. The team holds just a win and three losses in its last four games, as it aims to get another win. They have players such as Royston Dias, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 40, and Parag Khanapurkar, who has scored 68 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.

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ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters Top Batters

Divyaansh Saxena will be a key batsman for ARCS Andheri in the next game. In the last season, he was able to score 114 runs in 5 matches at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 104.59.

Suved Parkar is the top scorer for Bandra Blasters in this tournament. In the four games he has played, he has managed to score 249 runs at an average of 62.25.

ARCS Andheri vs Bandra Blasters Top Bowlers

Ajay Mishra will be a key bowler for ARCS Andheri in the next game. In the previous season, he was able to take 3 wickets in 4 innings at an economy of 7.73.

Sagar Chhabria is the leading wicket-taker for Bandra Blasters in this season. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 10.