Durham vs Lancashire T20 Blast Match Prediction DUR 45 % Chance of Winning LAN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to offer cricket fans an exciting game in the North Group, as Durham will be going against Lancashire. This match will be played on 9 June at 11:00 PM IST at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Durham is heading to this game after losing its previous one against Northamptonshire by 7 runs. On the other hand, Lancashire is heading to this game after losing its previous match against Glamorgan by 2 wickets. It remains to be seen which team puts an end to its losing streak.

Who will win? Durham Lancashire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Lancashire has won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against Durham.

Ollie Robinson, from Durham, has scored 104 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26.

Tom Hartley, from Lancashire, has taken 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.87.

Durham vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Lancashire will enter the next game against Durham with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Durham in recent games, which could help them to get another win. They have players such as Liam Livingstone, who has scored 140 runs in 3 innings at an average of 46.66, and Tom Hartley, who holds 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.87. On the other hand, Durham will be keen to turn the tables and regain its winning momentum. Taking the home-ground advantage, it might be easier for them to get a turnaround. They have players such as Ollie Robinson, who has scored 104 runs in 5 innings at an average of 26, and Callum Parkinson, who holds 10 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 13.10.

Durham Chances of Winning: 45%

Lancashire Chances of Winning: 55%

Durham vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Durham has not been able to continue its winning momentum in this tournament. The team started their campaign with two consecutive wins but then suffered three consecutive losses. Now the next game against Lancashire brings some challenges for them, as their record against them has not been good. Still, Durham will be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batsmen such as Alex Lees, who has scored 118 runs in 5 innings at an average of 23.60, and Colin Ackermann, who has scored 97 runs in 5 innings at an average of 24.25. Matthew Potts still holds 9 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15.11.

On the other hand, Lancashire has not been able to find its rhythm in this tournament. After playing five games, the team has managed to grab just one win, as it aims to secure the second win of the season. Noting their strong record over Durham, they will be looking at the next game as an opportunity to secure a win. They have batsmen such as Ben McDermott, who has scored 100 runs in 5 innings at an average of 25, and Joseph Moores, who has scored 97 runs in 5 innings at an average of 19.40. Liam Livingstone has also taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.20.

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Durham vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Durham and Lancashire will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, which means Durham takes the home-ground advantage. In total this venue has hosted 8 T20Is, out of which 3 were won by the team batting first and the remaining 5 were won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 138, but it falls down to 131 in the second innings. Thus, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Durham and Lancashire could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 30% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 8° - 14° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 66% Humidity 8° - 14° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Durham and Lancashire Player List

Team Form

Durham Team Form

Durham has been on a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team holds three consecutive losses and two wins in its last five games, as it aims to end the losing streak. They have players such as Kasey Aldridge, who holds 8 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 16.75, and Graham Clark, who has scored 87 runs in 5 innings at an average of 17.40.

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire has also not been able to secure wins in the current phases of the tournament. The team holds four losses and just one win in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum in the next game. They have players such as Tom Aspinwall, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.75, and Keaton Jennings, who has scored 90 runs in 5 innings at an average of 18.

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Durham vs Lancashire Top Batters

Alex Lees is the highest run-scorer for Durham in this tournament. He has managed to score 118 runs for the team in 5 innings at an average of 23.60.

Liam Livingstone stands as the top scorer for Lancashire this season. Playing just three games, he has been able to score 140 runs at an average of 46.66.

Durham vs Lancashire Top Bowlers

Callum Parkinson has been dominant with the ball for Durham this season. He has been able to take 10 wickets in just 5 innings at an average of 13.10.

Tom Hartley still stands as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire in this tournament. He has managed to take 8 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.87.