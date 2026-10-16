Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAH 57 % Chance of Winning JHA 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group C of the Ranji Trophy will be featuring some exciting games in the upcoming round, as it will be Maharashtra going against Jharkhand. This match will be played from 18 October at 9:30 AM IST at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Maharashtra is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Services by 127 runs. On the other hand, Jharkhand is heading to this game after having its previous match against Kerala end in a draw. Can Maharashtra continue their winning momentum?

Who will win? Maharashtra Jharkhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Maharashtra has won two out of its four head-to-head matches against Jharkhand, losing just one.

Prithvi Shaw, from Maharashtra, has scored 614 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.23.

Sahil Raj, from Jharkhand, has taken 18 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.47.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Maharashtra will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ankit Bawne, who has scored 166 runs in 2 innings at an average of 83, and Hitesh Walunj, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aditya Singh, who has scored 147 runs off 278 balls, and Utkarsh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.80.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 57%

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 43%

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Maharashtra has received a strong start in this tournament. The team started off its campaign by securing a win over Services, which puts them at the third spot with 6 points. Now in the upcoming match against Jharkhand, they will be eager to secure a win. With a strong record over them, Maharashtra also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Vicky Ostwal, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Siddhesh Veer has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.

On the other hand, Jharkhand has also shown some strong performances in this tournament. Even though their opening match resulted in a draw, the team was able to take up 3 points from the same, as they had a lead in the first innings. However, it would be quite challenging for them to continue the same form against Maharashtra. They have batsmen such as Shikhar Mohan, who has scored 143 runs off 196 balls, and Virat Singh, who has scored 108 runs off 264 balls. Manishi has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 23.75.

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Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 373, but it falls to 178 in the second innings. However, the average score increases to 243 in the third innings, before falling to 176 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the first three match days.

Partly Sunny 51 - 54% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 51 - 54% Humidity 21° - 32° C Temperature 11 - 13 kmph Wind Speed

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Player List

Team Form

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Vicky Ostwal, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.57, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Md Kounain Quraishi, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 71 runs off 147 balls.

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Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Prithvi Shaw will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 614 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.23.

Shikhar Mohan will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 756 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 63.

Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 30 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.32.

Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.47.