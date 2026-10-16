Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Ranji Trophy Elite Match Prediction
MAH
57%
Chance of Winning
JHA
43%
Parimatch
First class
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Maharashtra has won two out of its four head-to-head matches against Jharkhand, losing just one.
- Prithvi Shaw, from Maharashtra, has scored 614 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.23.
- Sahil Raj, from Jharkhand, has taken 18 wickets in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.47.
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning
Maharashtra will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ankit Bawne, who has scored 166 runs in 2 innings at an average of 83, and Hitesh Walunj, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.28. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Aditya Singh, who has scored 147 runs off 278 balls, and Utkarsh Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.80.
-
Maharashtra Chances of Winning: 57%
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Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 43%
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Maharashtra has received a strong start in this tournament. The team started off its campaign by securing a win over Services, which puts them at the third spot with 6 points. Now in the upcoming match against Jharkhand, they will be eager to secure a win. With a strong record over them, Maharashtra also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Prithvi Shaw, who has scored 77 runs in 2 innings at an average of 38.50, and Vicky Ostwal, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.50. Siddhesh Veer has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.50.
On the other hand, Jharkhand has also shown some strong performances in this tournament. Even though their opening match resulted in a draw, the team was able to take up 3 points from the same, as they had a lead in the first innings. However, it would be quite challenging for them to continue the same form against Maharashtra. They have batsmen such as Shikhar Mohan, who has scored 143 runs off 196 balls, and Virat Singh, who has scored 108 runs off 264 balls. Manishi has managed to take 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 23.75.
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Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction
The match between Maharashtra and Jharkhand will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, giving them the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted a total of 3 Tests, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 373, but it falls to 178 in the second innings. However, the average score increases to 243 in the third innings, before falling to 176 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Maharashtra and Jharkhand could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain on the first three match days.
Maharashtra and Jharkhand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bawne Ankit
batsman
Kumar Amit
no information yet
Choudhary Mukesh
bowler
Manishi
bowler
Dadhe Pradeep
bowler
Minz Robin
wicket keeper
Darkunde Vaibhav
no information yet
Mishra Sushant
bowler
Dharmadhikari Atharva
no information yet
Mohan Shikhar
no information yet
Hangargekar Rajvardhan
bowler
Pandey Jatin Kumar
no information yet
Kate Harshal
batsman
Quraishi Md Kounain
bowler
Nawale Saurabh
wicket keeper
Raj Sahil Sunil
all rounder
Ostwal Vicky
bowler
Sagar Shresht
no information yet
Patil Digvijay
batsman
Sen Aryaman
batsman
Sanghvi Tanay
no information yet
Shekhar Saurabh
batsman
Shaw Prithvi
batsman
Singh Aditya
all rounder
Sonawane Maya
bowler
Singh Sarabdeep
no information yet
Veer Siddhesh A
batsman
Singh Utkarsh
all rounder
Walunj Hitesh
bowler
Singh Virat
batsman
Team Form
Maharashtra Team Form
Maharashtra has regained its winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team is now having three wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Vicky Ostwal, who holds 7 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.57, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who has scored 44 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Md Kounain Quraishi, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.66, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 71 runs off 147 balls.
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Head to Head
|Team Name
|M
|W
|L
|D
|NR
|PTS
|Series Form
JharkhandJHA
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
MaharashtraMAH
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand
First class
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, null
Maharashtra
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Jharkhand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Prithvi Shaw will be a key batsman for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 614 runs in his last 8 games at an average of 47.23.
Shikhar Mohan will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 756 runs in his last 9 games at an average of 63.
Maharashtra vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Vicky Ostwal will be a key bowler for Maharashtra in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 30 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.32.
Sahil Raj will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 18 wickets for the team in his last 9 games at an economy of 2.47.
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