South Australia vs Queensland One-Day Cup Match Prediction RED 53 % Chance of Winning BUL 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Australian Domestic One-Day Cup will be having yet another intense game for the fans, as South Australia will now be going against Queensland. This match will be played on 17 October at 5:00 AM IST at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide. South Australia is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Victoria by 70 runs. On the other hand, Queensland is heading to this game after winning its previous match against Western Australia by 15 runs.

Who will win? South Australia Queensland Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Australia and Queensland have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Matthew Gilkes, from South Australia, has scored 224 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 124.44.

Tom Straker, from Queensland, has taken 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.14.

South Australia vs Queensland Chances of Winning

South Australia will enter the upcoming match against Queensland with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances lately and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Matthew Gilkes, who has scored 224 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 124.44, and Wes Agar, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.66. On the other hand, Queensland will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hugh Weibgen, who has scored 229 runs in 3 innings at an average of 76.33, and Tom Straker, who holds 7 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 30.14.

South Australia Chances of Winning: 53%

Queensland Chances of Winning: 47%

South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Australia has kept its place firm at the top of the table in this tournament. The team holds the top spot in the standings with two wins and no loss in the three games it has played so far. In the upcoming match against Queensland, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has scored 137 runs in 3 innings at an average of 68.50, and Henry Hunt, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34. Henry Thornton has managed to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28.50.

On the other hand, Queensland has finally regained its winning momentum in this tournament. The team holds two losses and just one win in the three games they have played so far, as they now aim to secure another win. Against South Australia, their record in the recent games has been good, which could help them to turn the tables. They have batsmen such as Hugo Burdon, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 54.66, and Jack Clayton, who has scored 116 runs in 3 innings at an average of 38.66. Hayden Kerr has been able to take 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 27.50.

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South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

The match between South Australia and Queensland will be played at Karen Rolton Oval, which gives the home-ground advantage to South Australia. This venue has hosted a total of 3 ODIs, out of which 2 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining one match has been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 157, but it falls to 122 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Australia and Queensland could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Sunny 42% Humidity 17° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 42% Humidity 17° - 26° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

South Australia and Queensland Player List

Team Form

South Australia Team Form

South Australia has been on a winning momentum in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the next game. They have players such as Jerrssis Wadia, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 28, and Mackenzie Harvey, who has scored 60 runs in 3 innings at an average of 30.

Queensland Team Form

Queensland has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and three losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Mitchell Swepson, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 53.33, and Dylan McLachlan, who has scored 83 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.50.

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South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Matthew Gilkes is the highest run-scorer for South Australia in this tournament. He has managed to score 224 runs for the team in 2 innings at a strike rate of 124.44.

Hugh Weibgen is the highest run-scorer for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to score 229 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 76.33.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Wes Agar is the leading wicket-taker for South Australia in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 22.66.

Tom Straker is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland in this tournament. He has managed to take 7 wickets for the team in 3 innings at an average of 30.14.