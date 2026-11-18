Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction MAP 56 % Chance of Winning AND 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming Group C clash in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is expected to be a thriller, as it features Madhya Pradesh going against Andhra Pradesh. This match will be played on 20 November at 11:00 AM IST at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. Madhya Pradesh will be looking forward to securing another win in this game to maintain its spot at the top of the table. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Madhya Pradesh Andhra Pradesh Vote 0 votes

Facts: Madhya Pradesh has won all three of its head-to-head encounters against Andhra Pradesh.

Rajat Patidar, from Madhya Pradesh, has scored 3560 runs in 108 innings at an average of 37.08.

Satyanarayana Raju, from Andhra Pradesh, has taken 27 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 21.29.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning

Madhya Pradesh will enter the upcoming match against Andhra Pradesh with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Andhra in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 3560 runs in 108 innings at an average of 37.08, and Tripuresh Singh, who holds 31 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 18.03. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Ashwin Hebbar, who has scored 1871 runs in 69 innings at an average of 30.71, and Satyanarayana Raju, who holds 27 wickets in 21 innings at an average of 21.19.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of Winning: 56%

Andhra Pradesh Chances of Winning: 44%

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Madhya Pradesh has received a dominant start in this tournament. The team has won its opening games without any interruptions, as they now aim to continue the same form even in the upcoming match. As their record against Andhra Pradesh has been strong in recent games, it could help the team to secure yet another win and maintain their spot at the top. They have batsmen such as Harsh Gawli, who has scored 432 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.85, and Shivang Kumar, who has scored 188 runs in 12 innings at an average of 15.66. Avesh Khan has been able to take 175 wickets in 147 innings at an average of 26.25.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has shown some good performances in this tournament. The team now remains eager to regain its form in the upcoming match to rank up in the standings. But it will be quite challenging for them to do so against Madhya Pradesh, as their record against them has not been up to the mark. They have batsmen such as SDNV Prasad, who has scored 300 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.85, and Seeram Rahul, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at an average of 21. KV Sasikanth has been able to take 72 wickets in 64 innings at an average of 25.59.

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Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the team batting first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 213, but it falls to 162 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 50% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 50% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh Player List

Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Team Form

Madhya Pradesh has been on a winning streak in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Shivang Kumar, who holds 15 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 34.20, and Akshat Raghuwanshi, who has scored 156 runs in 11 innings at an average of 17.33.

Andhra Pradesh Team Form

Andhra Pradesh has also shown some strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds more wins than losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as KV Sasikanth, who has scored 448 runs in 39 innings at an average of 16.59, and Cheepurapalli Stephen, who holds 93 wickets in 53 innings at an average of 14.96.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Andhra Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Top Batters

Rajat Patidar will be a key batsman for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 3560 runs in 108 innings in his T20 career at an average of 37.08.

Ashwin Hebbar will be a key batsman for Andhra Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1871 runs in 69 innings in his T20 career at an average of 30.17.

Madhya Pradesh vs Andhra Pradesh Top Bowlers

Tripuresh Singh will be a key bowler for Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 31 wickets in 20 innings in his T20 career at an average of 18.03.

Satyanarayana Raju will be a key bowler for Andhra Pradesh in the next game. He has managed to take 27 wickets in 21 innings in his career at an average of 21.29.