New Zealand vs India Test Match Prediction NZ 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The much awaited Test series between New Zealand and India is all set to take place, as both teams have started to prepare for the same. The first Test match of the series will be taking place from 19 November at 3:30 AM IST at Basin Reserve in Wellington. New Zealand is heading to this series after winning its previous one against England by 2-1. On the other hand, India is also heading to this series after winning its previous one against Sri Lanka by 1-0.

Who will win? New Zealand India Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against India, losing one.

Devon Conway has scored 80 runs off 113 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 19 runs off 64 balls against Matt Henry, while Henry is yet to take his wicket.

New Zealand vs India Chances of Winning

India will enter the upcoming match against New Zealand with a higher chance of winning. The team has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as KL Rahul, who has scored 4288 runs in 122 innings at an average of 36.64, and Mohammed Siraj, who holds 144 wickets in 90 innings at an average of 29.63. On the other hand, New Zealand will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team has been strong against India and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Devon Conway, who has scored 2761 runs in 67 innings at an average of 42.47, and Matt Henry, who holds 152 wickets in 69 innings at an average of 26.04.

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 48%

India Chances of Winning: 52%

New Zealand vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

New Zealand is standing at the top of the table in the WTC rankings. The team has managed to secure 4 wins and just 1 loss in the 6 games they have played in this cycle. Against India, their record has been strong as they also take the home-ground advantage, which could help the Kiwis to start the series with a win. They have batsmen such as Rachin Ravindra, who has scored 1865 runs in 44 innings at an average of 47.82, and Tom Latham, who has scored 6450 runs in 171 innings at an average of 39.09. Nathan Smith has been able to take 34 wickets in 8 innings at an average of 25.26.

On the other hand, India has been able to show some good performances in this WTC cycle. The team holds 4th spot in the standings with 5 wins and 4 losses in 11 games, as the series against New Zealand will be keen for them to be present in the race to finals. But their record against New Zealand will be posing a major challenge. They have batsmen such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 3043 runs in 77 innings at an average of 43.47, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 2612 runs in 57 innings at an average of 47.49. Ravindra Jadeja has been able to take 356 wickets in 171 innings at an average of 25.30.

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New Zealand vs India Match Toss Prediction

The first Test match between New Zealand and India will be played at Basin Reserve, which gives the home-ground advantage to New Zealand. This venue has hosted a total of 73 Tests, out of which 17 games have been won by the team batting first, and 30 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 313, but it falls to 307 in the second innings, to 249 in the third innings, and 140 in the fourth innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between New Zealand and India might be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is at least a 5% chance of rain on all match days.

Partly Sunny 67 - 80% Humidity 10° - 18° C Temperature 21 - 35 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 67 - 80% Humidity 10° - 18° C Temperature 21 - 35 kmph Wind Speed

New Zealand and India Player List

Team Form

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has shown strong performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Daryl Mitchell, who has scored 2411 runs in 62 innings at an average of 43.05, and Kyle Jamieson, who has taken 90 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 20.23.

India Team Form

India has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 4160 runs in 136 innings at an average of 37.81, and Jasprit Bumrah, who holds 234 wickets in 99 innings at an average of 19.79.

New Zealand vs India Test Basin Reserve, Wellington New Zealand Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.19 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now!

New Zealand vs India Top Batters

Devon Conway will be a key batsman for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 925 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 61.67.

KL Rahul will be a key batsman for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 795 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 49.69.

New Zealand vs India Top Bowlers

Matt Henry will be a key bowler for New Zealand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 38 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 2.78.

Mohammed Siraj will be a key bowler for India in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 35 wickets for the team in his last 10 games at an economy of 3.33.