Kerala vs Tripura Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction KER Chance of Winning TRI Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is set for some exciting games in the next round, as Kerala will be facing Tripura in the next Group C game. This match will be played on 20 November at 12:45 PM IST at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. Kerala will be looking at this game as an opportunity to secure another win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Tripura will be eager to secure a win in this game and create a mark in this tournament.

Who will win? Kerala Tripura Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kerala has won both of its last five head-to-head matches against Tripura.

Rohan Kunnummal, from Kerala, has scored 1337 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.13.

Manisankar Murasingh, from Tripura, has taken 72 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 28.90.

Kerala vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Kerala will enter the upcoming match against Tripura with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Tripura in head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Rohan Kunnummal, who has scored 1337 runs in 41 innings at an average of 37.13, and KM Asif, who holds 57 wickets in 44 innings at an average of 20.24. On the other hand, Tripura will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their player performances, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Manisankar Murasingh, who has scored 1328 runs in 73 innings at an average of 21.77, and Saurabh Das, who holds 19 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 37.10.

Kerala Chances of Winning: 56%

Tripura Chances of Winning: 44%

Kerala vs Tripura Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kerala has been able to get a good start in this tournament. As the team now prepares for the upcoming games, they are eyeing for a few more wins which could increase their chances of reaching the Super League stages. With a strong and unbeaten record against Tripura, the next game comes as a right opportunity for them to secure another win. They have players such as Salman Nizar, who has scored 111 runs in 3 innings at an average of 55.50, and Sanju Samson, who has scored 77 runs in 3 innings at an average of 25.66. MD Nidheesh has been able to take 9 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 10.11.

On the other hand, Tripura has not been able to do well in this tournament so far. Losing the majority of its opening games, the team is now looking for ways in which they could be able to regain their winning momentum. Amidst this, the upcoming match against Kerala comes as an opportunity, as their record over them has also not been strong. They have batsmen such as Sridam Paul, who has scored 445 runs in 20 innings at an average of 23.42, and Arindam Barman, who has scored 49 runs in 2 innings at an average of 24.50. Manisankar Murasingh has managed to take 72 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 28.90.

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Kerala vs Tripura Match Toss Prediction

The match between Kerala and Tripura will be played at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 10 T20Is, out of which 5 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 167, but it falls to 153 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Kerala and Tripura won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 53% Humidity 12° - 26° C Temperature 6 kmph Wind Speed

Kerala and Tripura Player List

Team Form

Kerala Team Form

Kerala has been able to regain its winning momentum in this format of the game. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to continue the same form in the upcoming match. They have players such as Biju Narayanan, who holds 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.33, and Abdul Basith, who scored 70 runs off 35 balls in the last game.

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its recent games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Viki Saha, who holds 11 wickets in 13 innings at an average of 31.72, and Sentu Sarkar, who has scored 79 runs in 8 innings at an average of 13.16.

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Kerala vs Tripura Top Batters

Rohan Kunnummal will be a key batsman for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1337 runs in 41 innings in his T20 career at an average of 37.13.

Manisankar Murasingh will be a key batsman for Tripura in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 1328 runs in 73 innings in his T20 career at an average of 21.77.

Kerala vs Tripura Top Bowlers

KM Asif will be a key bowler for Kerala in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 57 wickets in 44 innings in his T20 career at an average of 20.24.

Manisankar Murasingh will also be a key bowler for Tripura in the next game. He has been able to take 72 wickets in 82 innings in his T20 career at an average of 28.90.