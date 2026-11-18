Karnataka vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction
KAR
54%
Chance of Winning
JHA
46%
Parimatch
T20
Wankhede Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Karnataka has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Jharkhand, losing one.
- Ravichandran Smaran, from Karnataka, has scored 588 runs in 19 innings at an average of 39.20.
- Anukul Roy, from Jharkhand, has taken 70 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.21.
Karnataka vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning
Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 588 runs in 19 innings at an average of 39.20, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 73 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 26.71. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Virat Singh, who has scored 2828 runs in 96 innings at an average of 35.79, and Anukul Roy, who has taken 70 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.21.
- Karnataka Chances of Winning: 54%
- Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 46%
Karnataka vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Karnataka has shown some good performances in this tournament. The team now aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings, which could help to increase their chances of qualification. For this, the next game against Jharkhand comes as an opportunity, since their record over them has been strong in head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Praveen Dubey, who has scored 281 runs in 26 innings at an average of 17.56, and Luvnith Sisodia, who has scored 193 runs in 11 innings at an average of 17.54. Abhilash Shetty has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.25.
On the other hand, Jharkhand has also given a mixed start in this tournament. With the team being unable to continue its strong start, they are now looking for ways through which they could regain their form. While their record against Karnataka has not been strong in recent games, the team will still be eager to secure a win by turning the tables in the next match. They have batsmen such as Anukul Roy, who has scored 1020 runs in 64 innings at an average of 24.28, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 654 runs in 33 innings at an average of 22.55. Sushant Mishra has been able to take 33 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 19.54.
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Karnataka vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction
The match between Karnataka and Jharkhand will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Karnataka and Jharkhand won't be affected due to the weather conditions.
Karnataka and Jharkhand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Agarwal Mayank
batsman
Arun Singh Vikash
bowler
Ajit Karthik Codanda
all rounder
Chakraborty Supriyo
bowler
Bhandage Manoj
all rounder
Deobrat Singh Kumar
batsman
Bhatia Pranav
bowler
Kushagra Kumar
wicket keeper
Bopana Rishi
batsman
Mishra Sushant
bowler
Chethan LR
wicket keeper
Nadeem Shahbaz
bowler
Dubey Praveen
bowler
Pankaj Kumar
wicket keeper
Gowtham Krishnappa
all rounder
Rajkumar Kumar Vivek
all rounder
Hegde Shubhang
all rounder
Roy Anukul
all rounder
Jose Nikin
batsman
Sharma Bal Krishna
bowler
Kaverappa Vidwath
bowler
Shukla Rahul
bowler
Koushik V
bowler
Singh Aditya
all rounder
Krishna Prasidh
bowler
Singh Virat
batsman
L Manvanth Kumar
all rounder
Tiwary Saurabh
batsman
Manohar Abhinav
batsman
Vishal Vikash
batsman
Padikkal Devdutt
batsman
Pandey Manish
batsman
Rahul KL
batsman
Samarth Ravikumar
batsman
Sankaran Smaran Ravichandran
batsman
Shetty Abhilash
bowler
Shrijith KL
wicket keeper
Sisodia Luvnith
wicket keeper
Suchith Jagadeesha
bowler
Venkatesh M
no information yet
Vyshak Vijaykumar
bowler
Team Form
Karnataka Team Form
Karnataka has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Praveen Dubey, who holds 33 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 21.51, and Karun Nair, who has scored 3803 runs in 166 innings at an average of 25.52.
Jharkhand Team Form
Jharkhand has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Robin Minz, who has scored 254 runs in 19 innings at an average of 16.93, and Harsh Raj, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.25.
Karnataka vs Jharkhand
T20
Wankhede Stadium, null
Karnataka
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Jharkhand
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Karnataka vs Jharkhand Top Batters
Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the next game. He has managed to score 588 runs in 19 innings in his T20 career at an average of 39.20.
Virat Singh will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2828 runs in 96 innings in his T20 career at an average of 35.79.
Karnataka vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers
Vijayakumar Vyshak will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the next game. He has managed to take 73 wickets in 60 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.71.
Anukul Roy will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 70 wickets in 82 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.21.
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