Karnataka vs Jharkhand Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Match Prediction KAR 54 % Chance of Winning JHA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The upcoming match in Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be awaited by the fans, as it is Karnataka going against Jharkhand. This match will be played on 20 November at 11:00 AM IST at Wankhede Stadium. Karnataka will be looking forward to this game as another opportunity to secure a win and rank up in the standings. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game and create a mark in this tournament.

Who will win? Karnataka Jharkhand Vote 0 votes

Facts: Karnataka has won two out of its three head-to-head matches against Jharkhand, losing one.

Ravichandran Smaran, from Karnataka, has scored 588 runs in 19 innings at an average of 39.20.

Anukul Roy, from Jharkhand, has taken 70 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.21.

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Chances of Winning

Karnataka will enter the upcoming match against Jharkhand with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Jharkhand in its recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Ravichandran Smaran, who has scored 588 runs in 19 innings at an average of 39.20, and Vijayakumar Vyshak, who holds 73 wickets in 60 innings at an average of 26.71. On the other hand, Jharkhand will be keen to secure a win in this game. For this, they will have to rely on their winning momentum, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Virat Singh, who has scored 2828 runs in 96 innings at an average of 35.79, and Anukul Roy, who has taken 70 wickets in 82 innings at an average of 26.21.

Karnataka Chances of Winning: 54%

Jharkhand Chances of Winning: 46%

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Karnataka has shown some good performances in this tournament. The team now aims to regain its winning momentum and rank up in the standings, which could help to increase their chances of qualification. For this, the next game against Jharkhand comes as an opportunity, since their record over them has been strong in head-to-head encounters. They have batsmen such as Praveen Dubey, who has scored 281 runs in 26 innings at an average of 17.56, and Luvnith Sisodia, who has scored 193 runs in 11 innings at an average of 17.54. Abhilash Shetty has been able to take 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.25.

On the other hand, Jharkhand has also given a mixed start in this tournament. With the team being unable to continue its strong start, they are now looking for ways through which they could regain their form. While their record against Karnataka has not been strong in recent games, the team will still be eager to secure a win by turning the tables in the next match. They have batsmen such as Anukul Roy, who has scored 1020 runs in 64 innings at an average of 24.28, and Utkarsh Singh, who has scored 654 runs in 33 innings at an average of 22.55. Sushant Mishra has been able to take 33 wickets in 19 innings at an average of 19.54.

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Karnataka vs Jharkhand Match Toss Prediction

The match between Karnataka and Jharkhand will be played at Wankhede Stadium, which is a neutral venue for both teams. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 11 games have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 10 games have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 180, but it falls to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in this game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Karnataka and Jharkhand won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 44% Humidity 21° - 31° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Karnataka and Jharkhand Player List

Team Form

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka has not been able to perform well in this format of the game lately. The team holds more losses than wins in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Praveen Dubey, who holds 33 wickets in 34 innings at an average of 21.51, and Karun Nair, who has scored 3803 runs in 166 innings at an average of 25.52.

Jharkhand Team Form

Jharkhand has shown mixed performances in this format of the game lately. The team holds almost equal wins and losses in its last five games, as they now aim to regain their winning momentum in the upcoming match. They have players such as Robin Minz, who has scored 254 runs in 19 innings at an average of 16.93, and Harsh Raj, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 14.25.

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Karnataka vs Jharkhand Top Batters

Ravichandran Smaran will be a key batsman for Karnataka in the next game. He has managed to score 588 runs in 19 innings in his T20 career at an average of 39.20.

Virat Singh will be a key batsman for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 2828 runs in 96 innings in his T20 career at an average of 35.79.

Karnataka vs Jharkhand Top Bowlers

Vijayakumar Vyshak will be a key bowler for Karnataka in the next game. He has managed to take 73 wickets in 60 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.71.

Anukul Roy will be a key bowler for Jharkhand in the upcoming match. He has managed to take 70 wickets in 82 innings in his T20 career at an average of 26.21.