Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction
DC
58%
Chance of Winning
RCB
42%
Parimatch
T20
Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
Who will win?
Facts:
- With 163 runs, Lizelle Lee is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals Women this season.
- With 127 runs, Grace Harris is the leading run scorer for Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women this season.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning
After some big changes in the squad this season, Delhi Capitals Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they started the campaign with back to back defeats against Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women. In the last game against UP Warriorz, they registered their first win of the season.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sensational so far this season as they have a perfect record with three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 42%
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 58%
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season she has scored 37 runs in three games. Even though she scored well in the last game, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.
Richa Ghosh had an excellent campaign last season but struggled early on in the campaign. She bounced back in the last game against Gujarat Giants Women as she scored 44 off 28 balls which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Verma Shefali
batsman
Harris Grace
all rounder
Lee Lizelle
batsman
Mandhana Smriti
batsman
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Voll Georgia
batsman
Rodrigues Jemimah
batsman
Naik Gautami
no information yet
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Ghosh Richa
wicket keeper
Rana Sneh
all rounder
de Klerk Nadine
all rounder
Prasad Nikki Siribhagwan
all rounder
Satghare Sayali Ganesh
all rounder
Mani Minnu
bowler
Patil Shreyanka Rajesh
all rounder
Rawat Prema
all rounder
Sharma Nandani Shyam Sunder
batsman
Bell Lauren
bowler
Hamilton Lucy
bowler
Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women Team Form
Delhi Capitals Women lost back to back games at the start but in the last game they turned things around and beat UP Warriorz.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head
Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head:
Delhi Capitals Women : 05
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
T20
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Delhi Capitals
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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter
Lizelle Lee could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as she has been outstanding thus far. With 163 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Grace Harris to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter
Grace Harris did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 127 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers
Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler
Nandani Sharma has been one of the biggest surprises in this season as she has been the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals Women and is also the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler
Shreyanka Patil missed last season with injury but she has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side. In the last game she bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.