Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Prediction DC 58 % Chance of Winning RCB 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Delhi Capitals Women take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women in the 11th game of the 2026 Women's Premier League at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 07:30 PM IST.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Chance of Winning

After some big changes in the squad this season, Delhi Capitals Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they started the campaign with back to back defeats against Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women. In the last game against UP Warriorz, they registered their first win of the season.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have been sensational so far this season as they have a perfect record with three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Gujarat Giants by 32 runs. As per our calculations, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women’ chances of winning - 42%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ chances of winning - 58%

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Prediction & Tips 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season she has scored 37 runs in three games. Even though she scored well in the last game, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.

Richa Ghosh had an excellent campaign last season but struggled early on in the campaign. She bounced back in the last game against Gujarat Giants Women as she scored 44 off 28 balls which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear conditions in Navi Mumbai during the game with minimum chance of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women Team Form

Delhi Capitals Women lost back to back games at the start but in the last game they turned things around and beat UP Warriorz.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women have three wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Head to Head

Delhi Capitals Women have dominated this fixture in the past against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women 5-2. Both sides went head to head twice last season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Delhi Capitals Women : 05

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: 02

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Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top batter

Lizelle Lee could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as she has been outstanding thus far. With 163 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Grace Harris to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top batter

Grace Harris did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back her once again as with 127 runs, she is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Top Bowlers

Nandani Sharma to be Delhi Capitals Women’ top bowler

Nandani Sharma has been one of the biggest surprises in this season as she has been the standout bowler for Delhi Capitals Women and is also the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shreyanka Patil to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women’ top bowler

Shreyanka Patil missed last season with injury but she has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for her side. In the last game she bagged five wickets which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.