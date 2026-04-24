Highlights Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Middleton, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 1 run
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, bye
Chappell to Middleton, 1 run
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Chappell to Middleton, 1 run
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs
Andersson to Middleton, 1 run
Andersson to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, wide
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 3 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 4 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 leg byes
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run
Aitchison to Middleton, 4 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 4 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 2 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 4 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, leg bye, appeal
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run
Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Middleton, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 2 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 1 run
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Middleton, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 2 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Middleton, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Middleton, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 4 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 1 run
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Middleton, 3 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 3 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 2 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to van Buuren, 1 run
Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 1 run
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 4 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 4 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs
Bashir to van Buuren, 2 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to van Buuren, 1 run
Andersson to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)
Andersson to Boorman, 4 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Boorman, leg bye
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs
Bashir to Bracey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bracey)
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Bracey, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 4 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, leg bye
Andersson to Bracey, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs
Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bracey, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 4 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 6 runs
Bashir to Bracey, 1 run
Aitchison to Bracey, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 2 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 4 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 1 run
Chappell to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 2 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 1 run
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 1 run
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 2 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 1 run
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 1 run
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 6 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Hammond, 4 leg byes
Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 1 run
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs
Dal to Hammond, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 1 run
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 4 runs
Chappell to Price, 4 runs
Chappell to Bancroft, 1 run
Dal to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Price, 4 runs
Dal to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 1 run
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Chappell to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 0 runs
Aitchison to Price, 2 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run
Aitchison to Bancroft, 2 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 3 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Charlesworth, appeal, wicket (caught - Charlesworth)
Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Charlesworth, 3 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 2 runs
Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs
Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs