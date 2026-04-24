Highlights Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DER
DER
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 287/6

95.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.5
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.4
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.3
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.2
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.1
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

94.6
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

94.5
1

Bashir to Middleton, 1 run

94.4
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

94.3
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

94.2
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

94.1
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

93.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

93.5
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

93.4
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

93.3
4

Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs

93.2
1

Chappell to Middleton, 1 run

93.1
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

92.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

92.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

92.4
4

Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs

92.3
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

92.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

92.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

91.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

91.5
1

Chappell to Hammond, bye

91.4
1

Chappell to Middleton, 1 run

91.3
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

91.2
1

Chappell to Middleton, 1 run

91.1
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

90.6
4

Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs

90.5
1

Andersson to Middleton, 1 run

90.4
.

Andersson to Middleton, 0 runs

90.3
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

90.3
1

Andersson to Hammond, wide

90.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

90.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

89.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

89.5
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

89.4
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

89.3
3

Chappell to Hammond, 3 runs

89.2
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

89.1
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

88.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

88.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

88.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

88.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

88.2
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

88.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

87.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

87.5
4

Chappell to Middleton, 4 runs

87.4
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

87.3
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

87.2
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

87.1
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

86.6
4

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 leg byes

86.5
4

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 runs

86.4
1

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 1 run

86.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

86.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

86.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

85.6
1

Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run

85.5
4

Aitchison to Middleton, 4 runs

85.4
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

85.3
4

Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs

85.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

85.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

84.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

84.5
4

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 4 runs

84.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

84.3
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

84.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

84.1
2

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 2 runs

83.6
.

Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs

83.5
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

83.4
4

Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs

83.3
1

Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run

83.2
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

83.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

82.6
4

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 4 runs

82.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

82.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

82.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

82.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

82.1
1lb

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, leg bye, appeal

81.6
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

81.5
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

81.4
1

Aitchison to Middleton, 1 run

81.3
.

Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs

81.2
.

Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs

81.1
.

Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs

80.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

80.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

80.4
1

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 1 run

80.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

80.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

80.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Middleton, 0 runs

79.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

79.5
1

Andersson to Middleton, 1 run

79.4
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

79.3
4

Andersson to Hammond, 4 runs

79.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

79.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

78.6
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

78.5
2

Bashir to Hammond, 2 runs

78.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

78.3
1

Bashir to Middleton, 1 run

78.2
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

78.1
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

77.6
1

Andersson to Middleton, 1 run

77.5
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

77.4
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

77.3
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

77.2
2

Andersson to Hammond, 2 runs

77.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

76.6
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

76.5
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

76.4
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

76.3
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

76.2
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

76.1
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

75.6
.

Andersson to Middleton, 0 runs

75.5
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

75.4
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

75.3
1

Andersson to Middleton, 1 run

75.2
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

75.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

74.6
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

74.5
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

74.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

74.3
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

74.2
1

Bashir to Middleton, 1 run

74.1
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

73.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

73.5
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

73.4
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

73.3
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

73.2
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

73.1
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

72.6
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

72.5
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

72.4
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

72.3
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

72.2
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

72.1
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

71.6
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

71.5
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

71.4
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

71.4
1

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

71.3
4

Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs

71.2
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

71.1
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

70.6
4

Bashir to Middleton, 4 runs

70.5
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

70.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

70.3
1

Bashir to Middleton, 1 run

70.2
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

70.1
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

69.6
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

69.5
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

69.4
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

69.3
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

69.2
4

Chappell to Hammond, 4 runs

69.1
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

68.6
.

Aitchison to Middleton, 0 runs

68.5
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

68.4
3

Aitchison to Middleton, 3 runs

68.3
3

Aitchison to Hammond, 3 runs

68.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

68.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

67.6
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

67.5
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

67.4
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

67.3
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

67.2
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

67.1
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

66.6
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

66.5
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

66.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

66.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

66.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

66.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

65.6
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

65.5
2

Bashir to Middleton, 2 runs

65.4
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

65.3
.

Bashir to Middleton, 0 runs

65.2
W

Bashir to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)

65.1
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

64.6
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

64.5
1

Aitchison to van Buuren, 1 run

64.4
.

Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs

64.3
.

Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs

64.2
.

Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs

64.1
.

Aitchison to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.6
1

Bashir to van Buuren, 1 run

63.5
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.4
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.3
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

63.2
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

63.1
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

62.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.5
4

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 4 runs

62.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

62.1
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

61.6
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.5
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.4
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.3
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.2
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

61.1
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

60.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 1 run

60.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

60.1
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

59.6
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

59.5
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

59.4
4

Bashir to van Buuren, 4 runs

59.3
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

59.2
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

59.1
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

58.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

58.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

58.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to van Buuren, 0 runs

58.3
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

58.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

58.1
4

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 4 runs

57.6
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.5
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.4
.

Bashir to van Buuren, 0 runs

57.3
2

Bashir to van Buuren, 2 runs

57.2
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

57.1
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

56.6
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

56.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

56.4
1

Andersson to van Buuren, 1 run

56.3
W

Andersson to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)

56.2
4

Andersson to Boorman, 4 runs

56.1
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

55.6
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

55.5
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

55.4
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

55.3
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

55.2
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

55.1
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

54.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

54.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

54.4
1

Andersson to Boorman, leg bye

54.3
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

54.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

54.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

53.6
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

53.5
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

53.4
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

53.3
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

53.2
.

Bashir to Boorman, 0 runs

53.1
W

Bashir to Bracey, appeal, wicket (bowled - Bracey)

52.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

52.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

52.4
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

52.3
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

52.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

52.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

51.6
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

51.5
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

51.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

51.3
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

51.2
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

51.1
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

50.6
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

50.5
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

50.4
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

50.3
1

Andersson to Bracey, 1 run

50.2
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

50.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

49.6
.

Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs

49.5
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

49.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

49.3
4

Bashir to Hammond, 4 runs

49.2
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

49.1
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

48.6
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

48.5
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

48.4
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

48.3
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

48.2
1

Andersson to Hammond, leg bye

48.1
1

Andersson to Bracey, 1 run

47.6
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

47.5
4

Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs

47.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

47.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

47.2
4

Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs

47.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

46.6
.

Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs

46.5
.

Bashir to Bracey, 0 runs

46.4
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

46.3
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

46.2
1

Bashir to Bracey, 1 run

46.1
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

45.6
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

45.5
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

45.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

45.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

45.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

45.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

44.6
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

44.5
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

44.4
4

Bashir to Hammond, 4 runs

44.3
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

44.2
6

Bashir to Hammond, 6 runs

44.1
1

Bashir to Bracey, 1 run

43.6
1

Aitchison to Bracey, 1 run

43.5
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

43.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

43.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

43.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

43.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

42.6
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

42.5
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

42.4
2

Chappell to Bracey, 2 runs

42.3
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

42.2
4

Chappell to Bracey, 4 runs

42.1
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

41.6
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

41.5
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

41.4
1

Aitchison to Bracey, 1 run

41.3
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

41.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

41.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

40.6
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

40.5
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

40.4
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

40.3
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

40.2
1

Chappell to Bracey, 1 run

40.1
1

Chappell to Hammond, 1 run

39.6
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

39.5
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

39.4
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

39.3
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

39.2
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

39.1
.

Aitchison to Bracey, 0 runs

38.6
2

Chappell to Hammond, 2 runs

38.5
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

38.4
1

Chappell to Bracey, 1 run

38.3
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

38.2
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

38.1
.

Chappell to Bracey, 0 runs

37.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

37.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

37.4
1

Andersson to Bracey, 1 run

37.3
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

37.2
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

37.1
.

Andersson to Bracey, 0 runs

36.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

36.5
2

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 2 runs

36.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

36.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

36.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

36.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

35.6
W

Andersson to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

35.5
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.4
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.3
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

35.2
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

35.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

34.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

34.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

34.4
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

34.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

34.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

34.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

33.6
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.5
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.4
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.3
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

33.2
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

33.1
1

Andersson to Bancroft, 1 run

32.6
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

32.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

32.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

32.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

32.2
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

32.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

31.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

31.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

31.4
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

31.3
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

31.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

31.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

30.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

30.5
1

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 1 run

30.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

30.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

30.2
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

30.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.6
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

29.5
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

29.4
1

Andersson to Bancroft, 1 run

29.3
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

29.2
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

28.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

28.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

28.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

28.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

28.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

28.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Hammond, 0 runs

27.6
.

Andersson to Bancroft, 0 runs

27.5
1

Andersson to Hammond, 1 run

27.4
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

27.3
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

27.2
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

27.1
.

Andersson to Hammond, 0 runs

26.6
.

Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.5
.

Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.4
.

Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.3
.

Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.2
.

Bashir to Bancroft, 0 runs

26.1
1

Bashir to Hammond, 1 run

25.6
1

Aitchison to Hammond, 1 run

25.5
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

25.2
1

Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run

25.1
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

24.6
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

24.5
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

24.4
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

24.3
6

Chappell to Hammond, 6 runs

24.2
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

24.1
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

23.6
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.5
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.4
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.3
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.2
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

23.1
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

22.6
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

22.5
4

Chappell to Hammond, 4 leg byes

22.4
.

Chappell to Hammond, 0 runs

22.3
1

Chappell to Bancroft, 1 run

22.2
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

22.1
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

21.6
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

21.5
4

Aitchison to Hammond, 4 runs

21.4
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

21.3
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

21.2
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

21.1
.

Aitchison to Hammond, 0 runs

20.5
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.4
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.3
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.2
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

20.1
.

Chappell to Bancroft, 0 runs

19.6
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

19.5
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

19.4
.

Bashir to Hammond, 0 runs

19.3
.

Dal to Hammond, 0 runs

19.2
1

Dal to Bancroft, 1 run

19.1
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

18.6
W

Chappell to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)

18.5
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

18.4
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

18.3
4

Chappell to Price, 4 runs

18.2
4

Chappell to Price, 4 runs

18.1
1

Chappell to Bancroft, 1 run

17.6
.

Dal to Price, 0 runs

17.5
.

Dal to Price, 0 runs

17.4
.

Dal to Price, 0 runs

17.3
.

Dal to Price, 0 runs

17.2
4

Dal to Price, 4 runs

17.1
.

Dal to Price, 0 runs

16.6
1

Chappell to Price, 1 run

16.5
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

16.4
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

16.3
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

16.2
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

16.1
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

15.6
4

Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs

15.5
4

Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs

15.4
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.3
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.2
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

15.1
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

14.6
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

14.5
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

14.4
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

14.3
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

14.2
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

14.1
.

Chappell to Price, 0 runs

13.6
4

Dal to Bancroft, 4 runs

13.5
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.4
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.3
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.2
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

13.1
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

12.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

12.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

12.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

12.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

12.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

12.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

11.6
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.5
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.4
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.3
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.2
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

11.1
.

Dal to Bancroft, 0 runs

10.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

10.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

10.4
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

10.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

9.6
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

9.5
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

9.4
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

9.3
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

9.2
1

Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run

9.1
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.6
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

8.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.1
2

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs

7.6
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

7.5
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

7.4
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

7.3
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

7.2
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

7.1
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

6.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.6
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

5.5
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

5.4
.

Aitchison to Price, 0 runs

5.3
2

Aitchison to Price, 2 runs

5.2
1

Aitchison to Bancroft, 1 run

5.1
2

Aitchison to Bancroft, 2 runs

4.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Price, 0 runs

4.5
3

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 3 runs

4.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.3
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.6
W

Aitchison to Charlesworth, appeal, wicket (caught - Charlesworth)

3.5
.

Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.4
.

Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.3
.

Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.2
.

Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.1
.

Aitchison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

2.6
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.3
2

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs

2.2
3

Mohammad Abbas to Charlesworth, 3 runs

2.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.6
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.5
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.4
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.3
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.2
2

Aitchison to Bancroft, 2 runs

1.1
.

Aitchison to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.6
1

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 1 run

0.5
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
2

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 2 runs

0.2
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.1
.

Mohammad Abbas to Bancroft, 0 runs