Match details Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DER
DER
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 287/6

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Gloucestershire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersJewell Caleb Paul, Came Harry, Montgomery Matthew, Madsen Wayne, Andersson Martin, Guest Brooke, Chappell Zak, Aitchison Benjamin William, Bashir Shoaib, Reece Luis, Dal Anuj, Abbas Mohammad
BenchBin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Haydon Rory, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Gloucestershire Squad

PlayersBancroft Cameron, Charlesworth Ben, Price Oliver Joseph, Hammond Miles, Bracey James, Boorman Thomas, Middleton Edward William, van Buuren Graeme, Brookes Henry, Williams Will, Bell Gabe
BenchAhmed Daz, Charlesworth Luke, De Lange Marchant, Dhariwal Kamran, Johnson Alfie, Malan Dawid, Miles Craig, Payne David, Phillips Joseph Peter, Rao Aman, Scott Liam, Shaw Josh, Short D'Arcy, Syed Ahmed, Taylor Jack, Taylor Matt, Trego Dexter

Venue Guide

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