Results Score Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DER
DER
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 287/6

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Hammond Milesbatsman14023115260.61
Middleton Edward Williamall rounder41945043.62
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Abbas Mohammadbowler2035502.7500
Bashir Shoaibbowler19.355122.6200

Latest Highlights

95.6
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.5
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

95.4
.

Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs

Read all highlights