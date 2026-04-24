Results Score Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hammond Milesbatsman
|140
|231
|15
|2
|60.61
|Middleton Edward Williamall rounder
|41
|94
|5
|0
|43.62
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Abbas Mohammadbowler
|20
|3
|55
|0
|2.75
|0
|0
|Bashir Shoaibbowler
|19.3
|5
|51
|2
|2.62
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
Read all highlights
95.6
.
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
95.5
.
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs
95.4
.
Chappell to Middleton, 0 runs