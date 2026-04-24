Squads Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
Bancroft Cameron
batsman
Came Harry
batsman
Charlesworth Ben
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Price Oliver Joseph
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Hammond Miles
batsman
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Bracey James
wicket keeper
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Boorman Thomas
batsman
Chappell Zak
bowler
Middleton Edward William
all rounder
van Buuren Graeme
batsman
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Brookes Henry
bowler
Reece Luis
all rounder
Williams Will
bowler
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Bell Gabe
bowler
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Ahmed Daz
no information yet
Brown Pat
bowler
Charlesworth Luke
all rounder
Donald Aneurin
batsman
De Lange Marchant
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
Dhariwal Kamran
no information yet
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Johnson Alfie
no information yet
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Malan Dawid
batsman
Moore Harry John
bowler
Miles Craig
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Payne David
bowler
Morley Jack
bowler
Phillips Joseph Peter
batsman
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Rao Aman
no information yet
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Scott Liam
all rounder
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Shaw Josh
bowler
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Short D'Arcy
all rounder