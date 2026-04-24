Squads Derbyshire vs Gloucestershire First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

DER
DER
GLO
GLO

(96 ov.) 287/6

Playing

DER
DER
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Charlesworth Ben

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Bracey James

wicket keeper

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

Reece Luis

all rounder

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Bell Gabe

bowler

Bench

DER
DER
GLO
GLO
First TeamSecond Team
Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Ahmed Daz

no information yet

Brown Pat

bowler

Dhariwal Kamran

no information yet

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Johnson Alfie

no information yet

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Rao Aman

no information yet

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Scott Liam

all rounder

Shaw Josh

bowler

Short D'Arcy

all rounder