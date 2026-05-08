Highlights Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 1 run
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Procter to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 4 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Jewell, 1 run
Conway to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 2 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 1 run
Conway to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 5 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 1 run
Conway to Jewell, wide
Conway to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 4 runs
Conway to Jewell, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, appeal
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 2 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Sanderson to Madsen, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Conway to Jewell, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 1 run
Conway to Madsen, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run
McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 2 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs, appeal
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 4 byes
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run
McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 2 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 2 runs
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 4 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 3 runs
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs
Harrison to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)
Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run
Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs
Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run
Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run
Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs
Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs
Harrison to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run
McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 3 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Montgomery, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs
McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Zaib to Jewell, 1 run
Zaib to Jewell, 1 run
Zaib to Jewell, 0 runs
Zaib to Montgomery, 1 run
Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 3 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 1 run
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 2 no balls + 4 runs
Procter to Jewell, 2 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 1 run
Procter to Jewell, 4 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 2 runs
Procter to Jewell, 4 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run
Procter to Montgomery, 1 run
Procter to Jewell, 1 run
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Procter to Jewell, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 4 runs
Sales to Jewell, 4 runs
Sales to Jewell, 4 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 1 run
Sales to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 1 run
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 1 run
Sales to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Jewell, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 1 run
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 2 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 1 run, appeal
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 1 run
Procter to Came, bye
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 2 runs
Procter to Came, 4 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 1 run
Conway to Montgomery, 1 run
Conway to Came, 1 run
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 1 run
Procter to Montgomery, 1 run
Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 4 runs
Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 1 run
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs
Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 2 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, appeal, wicket (caught - Reece)
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 4 byes
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs
Zaib to Came, 2 runs
Zaib to Came, 0 runs
Zaib to Came, 0 runs
Zaib to Came, 0 runs
Zaib to Came, 0 runs
Zaib to Came, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Reece, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, 4 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, appeal
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Reece, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 2 runs
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run
Harrison to Reece, 2 runs
Harrison to Reece, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, 1 run
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, 0 runs
Harrison to Came, 2 runs
Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run
Scrimshaw to Came, 4 runs
Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, leg bye
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 4 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 1 run
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Came, 2 runs
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sanderson to Reece, 3 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 2 runs
Procter to Came, 2 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 1 run
Conway to Reece, leg bye
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, appeal
Conway to Reece, 2 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Came, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 1 run
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 2 leg byes, appeal
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 4 runs
Conway to Came, 2 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Procter to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 1 run
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 3 runs
Conway to Came, 2 no balls
Conway to Came, 2 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 3 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Came, 4 runs
Conway to Came, 2 runs
Conway to Came, appeal
Conway to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 1 run
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 4 runs
Conway to Reece, 2 runs
Conway to Reece, 4 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Conway to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 1 run
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs
Sanderson to Came, 1 run