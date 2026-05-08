91.6 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

91.5 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

90.6 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.5 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.4 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.3 1 Procter to Madsen, 1 run

90.2 . Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

90.1 . Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

89.6 4 Conway to Jewell, 4 runs

89.5 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

89.4 1 Conway to Jewell, 1 run

89.3 . Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

89.2 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

89.1 2 Conway to Madsen, 2 runs

88.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.4 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.3 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.2 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.1 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

87.6 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.5 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.4 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.3 1 Conway to Jewell, 1 run

87.2 . Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

87.1 . Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

86.6 4 Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs

86.5 5 Sanderson to Jewell, 5 runs

86.4 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

86.3 1 Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

86.2 1 Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run

86.1 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

85.6 1 Conway to Jewell, 1 run

85.6 1 Conway to Jewell, wide

85.5 . Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

85.4 . Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

85.3 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

85.2 4 Conway to Madsen, 4 runs

85.1 1 Conway to Jewell, 1 run

84.6 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.5 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.4 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.3 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.2 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.1 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

83.6 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

83.5 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

83.4 . Conway to Madsen, appeal

83.3 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

83.2 2 Conway to Madsen, 2 runs

83.1 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

82.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

82.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

82.4 1 Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

82.4 2 Sanderson to Madsen, 2 no balls

82.3 . Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

82.2 3 Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs

82.1 1 Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

81.6 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

81.5 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

81.4 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

81.3 1 Conway to Jewell, 1 run

81.2 1 Conway to Madsen, 1 run

81.1 . Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

80.6 1 Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run

80.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.4 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.3 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.2 1 Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

80.1 3 Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs

79.6 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

79.5 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

79.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

79.3 1 McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

79.2 . McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

79.1 2 McSweeney to Madsen, 2 runs

78.6 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

78.5 2 Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs

78.4 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

78.3 2 Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs, appeal

78.2 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

78.1 1 Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

77.6 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.5 4 McSweeney to Jewell, 4 byes

77.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.3 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.2 1 McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

77.1 . McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

76.6 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

76.5 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

76.4 1 Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

76.3 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

76.2 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

76.1 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

75.6 . McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

75.5 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

75.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

75.3 1 McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

75.2 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

75.1 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

74.6 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.5 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.4 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

74.3 1 Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

74.2 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.1 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

73.6 2 McSweeney to Jewell, 2 runs

73.5 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

73.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

73.3 1 McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

73.2 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

73.1 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

72.6 4 Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs

72.5 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

72.4 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

72.3 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

72.2 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

72.1 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

71.6 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

71.5 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

71.4 2 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 2 runs

71.3 1 Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run

71.2 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

71.1 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

70.6 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.5 4 Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs

70.4 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.3 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.2 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.1 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

69.6 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.4 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

69.3 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.2 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.1 1 Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run

68.6 1 Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

68.5 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

68.4 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

68.3 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

68.2 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

68.1 . Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

67.6 4 Scrimshaw to Madsen, 4 runs

67.5 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

67.4 3 Scrimshaw to Madsen, 3 runs

67.3 . Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs

67.2 . Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs

67.1 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

66.6 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

66.5 . Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

66.4 W Harrison to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)

66.3 1 Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

66.2 . Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

66.1 . Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

65.6 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.5 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.4 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.3 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.2 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.1 1 Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

64.6 . Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

64.5 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

64.4 1 Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

64.3 . Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

64.2 . Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

64.1 1 Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

63.6 2 McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs

63.5 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

63.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

63.3 1 McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run

63.2 2 McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs

63.1 3 McSweeney to Jewell, 3 runs

62.6 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.5 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.4 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.3 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.2 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.1 1 Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

61.6 . McSweeney to Montgomery, 0 runs

61.5 1 McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

61.4 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.3 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.2 . McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.1 1 McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run

60.6 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

60.5 1 Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

60.4 1 Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

60.3 . Zaib to Jewell, 0 runs

60.2 1 Zaib to Montgomery, 1 run

60.1 . Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.6 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

59.5 3 Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 3 runs

59.4 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.3 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.2 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.1 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

58.6 . Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

58.5 . Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

58.4 1 Procter to Jewell, 1 run

58.3 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

58.2 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

58.2 6 Procter to Jewell, 2 no balls + 4 runs

58.1 2 Procter to Jewell, 2 runs

57.6 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.5 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.4 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.3 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.2 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

57.1 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

56.6 1 Procter to Jewell, 1 run

56.5 4 Procter to Jewell, 4 runs

56.4 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

56.3 2 Procter to Jewell, 2 runs

56.2 4 Procter to Jewell, 4 runs

56.1 1 Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

55.6 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.5 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.4 1 Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

55.3 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

55.2 . Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.1 1 Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

54.6 1 Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

54.5 1 Procter to Jewell, 1 run

54.4 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.3 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.2 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.1 . Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

53.6 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.5 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.4 1 Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

53.3 1 Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

53.2 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.1 . Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

52.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

52.4 1 Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

52.3 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.2 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.1 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

51.6 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

51.5 4 Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.4 4 Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.3 4 Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.2 1 Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

50.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.4 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.3 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.2 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.1 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

49.6 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.5 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.4 4 Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs

49.3 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.2 1 Sales to Jewell, 1 run

49.1 1 Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

48.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

48.5 1 Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

48.4 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.3 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.2 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.1 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

47.6 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

47.5 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

47.4 1 Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

47.3 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

47.2 1 Sales to Jewell, 1 run

47.1 1 Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

46.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.4 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.3 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.2 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.1 1 Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

45.6 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

45.5 . Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

45.4 1 Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

45.3 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

45.2 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

45.1 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

44.6 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

44.5 . Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

44.4 W Sanderson to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)

44.3 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

44.2 1 Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

44.1 1 Sanderson to Came, 1 run

43.6 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.5 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.4 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.3 4 Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs

43.2 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.1 . Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

42.6 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.5 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.4 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.3 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 runs

42.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.2 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

42.1 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

41.6 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.5 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.4 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.3 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.2 1 Conway to Came, 1 run, appeal

41.1 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

40.6 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.5 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.4 . Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.3 1 Sanderson to Came, 1 run

40.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

40.1 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

39.6 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.5 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.4 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.3 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.2 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.1 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

38.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.4 1 Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

38.3 1 Procter to Came, bye

38.2 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.1 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

37.6 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.5 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.4 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.3 4 Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

37.2 4 Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

37.1 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

36.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.3 2 Procter to Came, 2 runs

36.2 4 Procter to Came, 4 runs

36.1 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

35.6 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.5 1 Conway to Came, 1 run

35.4 1 Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

35.3 1 Conway to Came, 1 run

35.2 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

35.1 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

34.6 1 Procter to Came, 1 run

34.5 1 Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

34.4 . Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.3 . Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.2 4 Procter to Montgomery, 4 runs

34.1 . Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.6 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

33.5 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

33.4 1 Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

33.3 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.2 4 Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

33.1 . Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

32.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.3 2 Procter to Came, 2 runs

32.2 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.1 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

31.6 W Conway to Reece, appeal, wicket (caught - Reece)

31.5 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.4 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.3 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.2 4 Conway to Reece, 4 byes

31.1 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

30.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.3 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

29.6 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.5 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.4 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.3 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.2 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.1 . McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

28.6 2 Zaib to Came, 2 runs

28.5 . Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.4 . Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.3 . Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.2 . Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.1 . Zaib to Came, 0 runs

27.6 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

27.5 4 Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs

27.4 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

27.3 1 Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

27.2 . Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

27.1 1 Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run

26.6 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.5 1 Harrison to Reece, 1 run

26.4 1 Harrison to Came, 1 run

26.3 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.2 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.1 4 Harrison to Came, 4 runs

25.6 4 Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs

25.5 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.4 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.3 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.2 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.1 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

24.6 . Harrison to Came, appeal

24.5 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

24.4 1 Harrison to Reece, 1 run

24.3 1 Harrison to Came, 1 run

24.2 2 Harrison to Came, 2 runs

24.1 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

23.6 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

23.5 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

23.4 1 Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

23.3 1 Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run

23.2 . Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

23.1 1 Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

22.6 2 Harrison to Reece, 2 runs

22.5 . Harrison to Reece, 0 runs

22.4 1 Harrison to Came, 1 run

22.3 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

22.2 . Harrison to Came, 0 runs

22.1 2 Harrison to Came, 2 runs

21.6 1 Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

21.5 4 Scrimshaw to Came, 4 runs

21.4 . Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

21.3 1 Scrimshaw to Reece, leg bye

21.2 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

21.1 . Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

20.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.3 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.2 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.1 4 Procter to Came, 4 runs

19.6 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.5 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.4 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.3 1 Sanderson to Came, 1 run

19.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

19.1 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

18.6 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.5 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.4 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.3 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.2 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.1 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

17.6 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.5 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.4 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.3 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.1 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

16.6 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.5 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.4 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.3 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.2 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.1 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

15.6 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.5 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.4 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.3 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.3 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

15.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.1 1 Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

14.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.3 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.2 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.1 1 Procter to Reece, 1 run

13.6 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

13.5 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

13.5 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

13.4 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 runs

13.3 . Sanderson to Came, 1 run

13.2 3 Sanderson to Reece, 3 runs

12.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.3 2 Procter to Came, 2 runs

12.2 2 Procter to Came, 2 runs

12.1 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

11.6 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

11.5 1 Conway to Came, 1 run

11.4 1 Conway to Reece, leg bye

11.3 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

11.2 . Conway to Reece, appeal

11.1 2 Conway to Reece, 2 runs

10.6 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.5 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.4 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.3 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.2 . Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.1 1 Procter to Reece, 1 run

9.6 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.5 2lb Conway to Came, 2 leg byes, appeal

9.4 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.3 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.2 4 Conway to Came, 4 runs

9.1 2 Conway to Came, 2 runs

8.6 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.5 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.4 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.3 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.2 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.1 . Procter to Reece, 0 runs

7.6 1 Conway to Reece, 1 run

7.5 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

7.4 3 Conway to Came, 3 runs

7.4 2 Conway to Came, 2 no balls

7.3 2 Conway to Came, 2 runs

7.2 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

7.1 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

6.6 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.5 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.4 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.3 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.2 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.1 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

5.6 3 Conway to Reece, 3 runs

5.5 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.4 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.3 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.2 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.1 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

4.6 1 Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

4.5 1 Sanderson to Came, 1 run

4.5 2 Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

4.4 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

4.3 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

4.2 1 Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

4.1 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

3.6 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

3.5 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

3.4 4 Conway to Came, 4 runs

3.3 2 Conway to Came, 2 runs

3.2 . Conway to Came, appeal

3.1 . Conway to Came, 0 runs

2.6 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

2.5 1 Sanderson to Came, 1 run

2.4 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.3 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.2 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.1 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

1.6 4 Conway to Reece, 4 runs

1.5 2 Conway to Reece, 2 runs

1.4 4 Conway to Reece, 4 runs

1.3 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

1.2 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

1.1 . Conway to Reece, 0 runs

0.6 . Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

0.5 1 Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

0.4 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

0.3 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

0.2 . Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs