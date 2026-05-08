Highlights Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

DER
DER

(92 ov.) 342/3

NOR
NOR
91.6
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

91.5
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

90.6
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.5
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.4
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

90.3
1

Procter to Madsen, 1 run

90.2
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

90.1
.

Procter to Madsen, 0 runs

89.6
4

Conway to Jewell, 4 runs

89.5
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

89.4
1

Conway to Jewell, 1 run

89.3
.

Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

89.2
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

89.1
2

Conway to Madsen, 2 runs

88.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.4
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.3
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.2
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

88.1
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

87.6
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.5
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.4
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

87.3
1

Conway to Jewell, 1 run

87.2
.

Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

87.1
.

Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

86.6
4

Sanderson to Madsen, 4 runs

86.5
5

Sanderson to Jewell, 5 runs

86.4
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

86.3
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

86.2
1

Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run

86.1
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

85.6
1

Conway to Jewell, 1 run

85.6
1

Conway to Jewell, wide

85.5
.

Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

85.4
.

Conway to Jewell, 0 runs

85.3
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

85.2
4

Conway to Madsen, 4 runs

85.1
1

Conway to Jewell, 1 run

84.6
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.5
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.4
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.3
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.2
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

84.1
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

83.6
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

83.5
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

83.4
.

Conway to Madsen, appeal

83.3
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

83.2
2

Conway to Madsen, 2 runs

83.1
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

82.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

82.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

82.4
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

82.4
2

Sanderson to Madsen, 2 no balls

82.3
.

Sanderson to Madsen, 0 runs

82.2
3

Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs

82.1
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

81.6
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

81.5
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

81.4
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

81.3
1

Conway to Jewell, 1 run

81.2
1

Conway to Madsen, 1 run

81.1
.

Conway to Madsen, 0 runs

80.6
1

Sanderson to Jewell, 1 run

80.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.4
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.3
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

80.2
1

Sanderson to Madsen, 1 run

80.1
3

Sanderson to Jewell, 3 runs

79.6
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

79.5
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

79.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

79.3
1

McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

79.2
.

McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

79.1
2

McSweeney to Madsen, 2 runs

78.6
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

78.5
2

Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs

78.4
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

78.3
2

Harrison to Madsen, 2 runs, appeal

78.2
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

78.1
1

Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

77.6
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.5
4

McSweeney to Jewell, 4 byes

77.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.3
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

77.2
1

McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

77.1
.

McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

76.6
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

76.5
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

76.4
1

Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

76.3
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

76.2
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

76.1
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

75.6
.

McSweeney to Madsen, 0 runs

75.5
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

75.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

75.3
1

McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

75.2
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

75.1
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

74.6
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.5
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.4
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

74.3
1

Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

74.2
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

74.1
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

73.6
2

McSweeney to Jewell, 2 runs

73.5
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

73.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

73.3
1

McSweeney to Madsen, 1 run

73.2
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

73.1
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

72.6
4

Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs

72.5
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

72.4
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

72.3
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

72.2
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

72.1
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

71.6
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

71.5
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

71.4
2

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 2 runs

71.3
1

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run

71.2
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

71.1
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

70.6
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.5
4

Harrison to Madsen, 4 runs

70.4
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.3
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.2
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

70.1
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

69.6
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.4
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

69.3
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.2
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

69.1
1

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 1 run

68.6
1

Harrison to Madsen, 1 run

68.5
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

68.4
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

68.3
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

68.2
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

68.1
.

Harrison to Jewell, 0 runs

67.6
4

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 4 runs

67.5
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

67.4
3

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 3 runs

67.3
.

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs

67.2
.

Scrimshaw to Madsen, 0 runs

67.1
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

66.6
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

66.5
.

Harrison to Madsen, 0 runs

66.4
W

Harrison to Montgomery, wicket (lbw - Montgomery)

66.3
1

Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

66.2
.

Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

66.1
.

Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

65.6
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.5
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.4
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.3
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.2
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

65.1
1

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

64.6
.

Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

64.5
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

64.4
1

Harrison to Montgomery, 1 run

64.3
.

Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

64.2
.

Harrison to Montgomery, 0 runs

64.1
1

Harrison to Jewell, 1 run

63.6
2

McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs

63.5
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

63.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

63.3
1

McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run

63.2
2

McSweeney to Montgomery, 2 runs

63.1
3

McSweeney to Jewell, 3 runs

62.6
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.5
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.4
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.3
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.2
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

62.1
1

Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

61.6
.

McSweeney to Montgomery, 0 runs

61.5
1

McSweeney to Jewell, 1 run

61.4
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.3
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.2
.

McSweeney to Jewell, 0 runs

61.1
1

McSweeney to Montgomery, 1 run

60.6
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

60.5
1

Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

60.4
1

Zaib to Jewell, 1 run

60.3
.

Zaib to Jewell, 0 runs

60.2
1

Zaib to Montgomery, 1 run

60.1
.

Zaib to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.6
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

59.5
3

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 3 runs

59.4
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.3
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.2
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

59.1
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

58.6
.

Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

58.5
.

Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

58.4
1

Procter to Jewell, 1 run

58.3
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

58.2
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

58.2
6

Procter to Jewell, 2 no balls + 4 runs

58.1
2

Procter to Jewell, 2 runs

57.6
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.5
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.4
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.3
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

57.2
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

57.1
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

56.6
1

Procter to Jewell, 1 run

56.5
4

Procter to Jewell, 4 runs

56.4
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

56.3
2

Procter to Jewell, 2 runs

56.2
4

Procter to Jewell, 4 runs

56.1
1

Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

55.6
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.5
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.4
1

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

55.3
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

55.2
.

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 0 runs

55.1
1

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

54.6
1

Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

54.5
1

Procter to Jewell, 1 run

54.4
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.3
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.2
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

54.1
.

Procter to Jewell, 0 runs

53.6
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.5
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.4
1

Scrimshaw to Jewell, 1 run

53.3
1

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 1 run

53.2
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

53.1
.

Scrimshaw to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

52.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

52.4
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

52.3
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.2
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

52.1
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

51.6
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

51.5
4

Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.4
4

Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.3
4

Sales to Jewell, 4 runs

51.2
1

Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

50.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.4
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.3
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.2
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

50.1
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

49.6
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.5
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.4
4

Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs

49.3
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

49.2
1

Sales to Jewell, 1 run

49.1
1

Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

48.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

48.5
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

48.4
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.3
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.2
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

48.1
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

47.6
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

47.5
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

47.4
1

Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

47.3
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

47.2
1

Sales to Jewell, 1 run

47.1
1

Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

46.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.4
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.3
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.2
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

46.1
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

45.6
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

45.5
.

Sales to Jewell, 0 runs

45.4
1

Sales to Montgomery, 1 run

45.3
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

45.2
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

45.1
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

44.6
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

44.5
.

Sanderson to Jewell, 0 runs

44.4
W

Sanderson to Came, appeal, wicket (caught - Came)

44.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

44.2
1

Sanderson to Montgomery, 1 run

44.1
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

43.6
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.5
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.4
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.3
4

Sales to Montgomery, 4 runs

43.2
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

43.1
.

Sales to Montgomery, 0 runs

42.6
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.5
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.3
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 runs

42.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

42.2
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

42.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

41.6
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.5
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.4
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.3
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

41.2
1

Conway to Came, 1 run, appeal

41.1
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

40.6
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.5
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.4
.

Sanderson to Montgomery, 0 runs

40.3
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

40.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

40.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

39.6
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.5
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.4
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.3
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.2
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

39.1
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

38.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.4
1

Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

38.3
1

Procter to Came, bye

38.2
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

38.1
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

37.6
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.5
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.4
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

37.3
4

Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

37.2
4

Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

37.1
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

36.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

36.3
2

Procter to Came, 2 runs

36.2
4

Procter to Came, 4 runs

36.1
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

35.6
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

35.5
1

Conway to Came, 1 run

35.4
1

Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

35.3
1

Conway to Came, 1 run

35.2
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

35.1
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

34.6
1

Procter to Came, 1 run

34.5
1

Procter to Montgomery, 1 run

34.4
.

Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.3
.

Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

34.2
4

Procter to Montgomery, 4 runs

34.1
.

Procter to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.6
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

33.5
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

33.4
1

Conway to Montgomery, 1 run

33.3
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

33.2
4

Conway to Montgomery, 4 runs

33.1
.

Conway to Montgomery, 0 runs

32.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.3
2

Procter to Came, 2 runs

32.2
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

32.1
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

31.6
W

Conway to Reece, appeal, wicket (caught - Reece)

31.5
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.4
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

31.2
4

Conway to Reece, 4 byes

31.1
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

30.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

30.3
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

29.6
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.5
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.4
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.3
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.2
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

29.1
.

McSweeney to Reece, 0 runs

28.6
2

Zaib to Came, 2 runs

28.5
.

Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.4
.

Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.3
.

Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.2
.

Zaib to Came, 0 runs

28.1
.

Zaib to Came, 0 runs

27.6
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

27.5
4

Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs

27.4
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

27.3
1

Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

27.2
.

Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

27.1
1

Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run

26.6
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.5
1

Harrison to Reece, 1 run

26.4
1

Harrison to Came, 1 run

26.3
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.2
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

26.1
4

Harrison to Came, 4 runs

25.6
4

Scrimshaw to Reece, 4 runs

25.5
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.4
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.3
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.2
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

25.1
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

24.6
.

Harrison to Came, appeal

24.5
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

24.4
1

Harrison to Reece, 1 run

24.3
1

Harrison to Came, 1 run

24.2
2

Harrison to Came, 2 runs

24.1
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

23.6
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

23.5
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

23.4
1

Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

23.3
1

Scrimshaw to Reece, 1 run

23.2
.

Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

23.1
1

Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

22.6
2

Harrison to Reece, 2 runs

22.5
.

Harrison to Reece, 0 runs

22.4
1

Harrison to Came, 1 run

22.3
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

22.2
.

Harrison to Came, 0 runs

22.1
2

Harrison to Came, 2 runs

21.6
1

Scrimshaw to Came, 1 run

21.5
4

Scrimshaw to Came, 4 runs

21.4
.

Scrimshaw to Came, 0 runs

21.3
1

Scrimshaw to Reece, leg bye

21.2
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

21.1
.

Scrimshaw to Reece, 0 runs

20.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.3
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.2
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

20.1
4

Procter to Came, 4 runs

19.6
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.5
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.4
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

19.3
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

19.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

19.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

18.6
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.5
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.4
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.3
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.2
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

18.1
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

17.6
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.5
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

17.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

16.6
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.5
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.4
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.3
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.2
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

16.1
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

15.6
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.5
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.3
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

15.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

15.1
1

Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

14.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.3
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.2
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

14.1
1

Procter to Reece, 1 run

13.6
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

13.5
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

13.5
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

13.4
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 runs

13.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

13.2
3

Sanderson to Reece, 3 runs

12.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

12.3
2

Procter to Came, 2 runs

12.2
2

Procter to Came, 2 runs

12.1
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

11.6
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

11.5
1

Conway to Came, 1 run

11.4
1

Conway to Reece, leg bye

11.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

11.2
.

Conway to Reece, appeal

11.1
2

Conway to Reece, 2 runs

10.6
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.5
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.4
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.3
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.2
.

Procter to Came, 0 runs

10.1
1

Procter to Reece, 1 run

9.6
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.5
2lb

Conway to Came, 2 leg byes, appeal

9.4
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.3
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

9.2
4

Conway to Came, 4 runs

9.1
2

Conway to Came, 2 runs

8.6
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.5
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.4
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.3
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.2
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

8.1
.

Procter to Reece, 0 runs

7.6
1

Conway to Reece, 1 run

7.5
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

7.4
3

Conway to Came, 3 runs

7.4
2

Conway to Came, 2 no balls

7.3
2

Conway to Came, 2 runs

7.2
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

7.1
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

6.6
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.5
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.4
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.3
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.2
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

6.1
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

5.6
3

Conway to Reece, 3 runs

5.5
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.4
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.2
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

5.1
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

4.6
1

Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

4.5
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

4.5
2

Sanderson to Came, 2 no balls

4.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

4.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

4.2
1

Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

4.1
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

3.6
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

3.5
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

3.4
4

Conway to Came, 4 runs

3.3
2

Conway to Came, 2 runs

3.2
.

Conway to Came, appeal

3.1
.

Conway to Came, 0 runs

2.6
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

2.5
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run

2.4
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.3
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.2
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

2.1
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

1.6
4

Conway to Reece, 4 runs

1.5
2

Conway to Reece, 2 runs

1.4
4

Conway to Reece, 4 runs

1.3
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

1.2
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

1.1
.

Conway to Reece, 0 runs

0.6
.

Sanderson to Came, 0 runs

0.5
1

Sanderson to Reece, 1 run

0.4
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

0.3
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

0.2
.

Sanderson to Reece, 0 runs

0.1
1

Sanderson to Came, 1 run