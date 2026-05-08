Squads Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Came Harry
batsman
Vasconcelos Ricardo
wicket keeper
Reece Luis
all rounder
Procter Luke
all rounder
Montgomery Matthew
bowler
Harrison Calvin
bowler
Jewell Caleb Paul
batsman
McSweeney Nathan
all rounder
Madsen Wayne
batsman
Zaib Saif
all rounder
Andersson Martin
all rounder
Sales James
batsman
Guest Brooke
wicket keeper
Bartlett George
batsman
Chappell Zak
bowler
McManus Lewis
wicket keeper
Sanderson Ben
bowler
Haydon Rory
no information yet
Scrimshaw George
bowler
Bashir Shoaib
bowler
Conway Harry
bowler
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Abbas Mohammad
bowler
Breetzke Matthew
wicket keeper
Bin Naeem Yousaf
no information yet
Broad Justin
all rounder
Brown Pat
bowler
Buchake Arush
batsman
Dal Anuj
all rounder
Chahal Yuzvendra
bowler
Donald Aneurin
batsman
Guthrie Liam
bowler
Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad
bowler
James Kimber Louis Philip
wicket keeper
Hawkins Joe
no information yet
Keogh Rob
all rounder
Moore Harry John
bowler
Leech Dominic
bowler
Moqim Sufyan
no information yet
Lynn Chris
batsman
Morley Jack
bowler
Merwe Stuart Padraig van der
batsman
Potts Nicholas James
bowler
Miller Angus H
all rounder
Singh Basra Amrit
no information yet
Ramesh Nirvan
no information yet
Wagstaff Mitchell David
batsman
Sharma Aadi
all rounder
Whiteley Ross
batsman
Weatherall Raphael A
bowler