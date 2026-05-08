Squads Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

DER
DER

(92 ov.) 342/3

NOR
NOR

Playing

DER
DER
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Came Harry

batsman

Vasconcelos Ricardo

wicket keeper

Reece Luis

all rounder

Procter Luke

all rounder

McSweeney Nathan

all rounder

Zaib Saif

all rounder

Andersson Martin

all rounder

Guest Brooke

wicket keeper

McManus Lewis

wicket keeper

Haydon Rory

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
NOR
NOR
First TeamSecond Team
Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Bin Naeem Yousaf

no information yet

Broad Justin

all rounder

Brown Pat

bowler

Dal Anuj

all rounder

Hawkins Joe

no information yet

Keogh Rob

all rounder

Moqim Sufyan

no information yet

Lynn Chris

batsman

Miller Angus H

all rounder

Singh Basra Amrit

no information yet

Ramesh Nirvan

no information yet

Sharma Aadi

all rounder