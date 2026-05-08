Match details Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

DER
DER

(92 ov.) 342/3

NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Squad

PlayersCame Harry, Reece Luis, Montgomery Matthew, Jewell Caleb Paul, Madsen Wayne, Andersson Martin, Guest Brooke, Chappell Zak, Aitchison Benjamin William, Haydon Rory, Bashir Shoaib
BenchAbbas Mohammad, Bin Naeem Yousaf, Brown Pat, Dal Anuj, Donald Aneurin, Ghazanfar Allah Mohammad, Hawkins Joe, Moore Harry John, Moqim Sufyan, Morley Jack, Potts Nicholas James, Singh Basra Amrit, Wagstaff Mitchell David, Whiteley Ross

Northamptonshire Squad

PlayersVasconcelos Ricardo, Procter Luke, Harrison Calvin, McSweeney Nathan, Zaib Saif, Sales James, Bartlett George, McManus Lewis, Sanderson Ben, Scrimshaw George, Conway Harry
BenchBreetzke Matthew, Broad Justin, Buchake Arush, Chahal Yuzvendra, Guthrie Liam, James Kimber Louis Philip, Keogh Rob, Leech Dominic, Lynn Chris, Merwe Stuart Padraig van der, Miller Angus H, Ramesh Nirvan, Sharma Aadi, Weatherall Raphael A, Willey David

Venue Guide

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