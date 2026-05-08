Highlights Essex vs Hampshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

(22 ov.) 51/2

HAM
HAM

235

21.6
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

21.5
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

21.4
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

21.3
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

21.2
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

21.1
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

20.6
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

20.5
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

20.4
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

20.3
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

20.2
4

Fuller to Westley, 4 runs

20.1
.

Fuller to Westley, 0 runs

19.6
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

19.5
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

19.4
.

SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs

19.3
1

SW Currie to Westley, 1 run

19.2
4

SW Currie to Westley, 4 runs

19.1
.

SW Currie to Westley, 0 runs

18.6
.

Fuller to Cook, 0 runs

18.5
.

Fuller to Cook, 0 runs

18.4
.

Fuller to Cook, 0 runs

18.3
.

Fuller to Cook, 0 runs

18.2
W

Fuller to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)

18.1
1

Fuller to Westley, 1 run

17.6
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

17.5
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

17.4
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

17.3
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

17.2
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

17.1
1

SW Currie to Westley, 1 run

16.6
4

Fuller to Elgar, 4 runs

16.5
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

16.4
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

16.3
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

16.2
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

16.1
1

Fuller to Westley, 1 run

15.3
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

15.2
.

SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs

15.1
1

SW Currie to Westley, 1 run

14.6
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

14.5
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

14.4
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

14.3
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

14.2
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

14.1
.

Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs

13.6
.

Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs

13.5
.

Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs

13.4
4

Yusuf to Westley, 4 runs

13.3
.

Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs

13.2
.

Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs

13.1
.

Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs

12.6
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

12.5
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

12.4
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

12.3
3

Abbott to Westley, 3 runs

12.2
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

12.1
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

11.6
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

11.5
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

11.4
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

11.3
4

Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs

11.2
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

11.1
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

10.6
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

10.5
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

10.4
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

10.3
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

10.2
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

10.1
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

9.6
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

9.5
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

9.4
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

9.3
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

9.2
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

9.1
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

8.6
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.5
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.4
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.3
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.2
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

8.1
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

7.6
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

7.5
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

7.4
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

7.3
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

7.2
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

7.1
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

6.6
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

6.5
4

Abbott to Westley, 4 runs

6.4
.

Abbott to Westley, 0 runs

6.3
W

Abbott to Walter, appeal, wicket (caught - Walter)

6.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

6.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

5.6
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

5.5
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

5.4
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

5.3
4

Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs

5.2
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

5.1
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

4.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

4.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

4.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

4.3
1

Abbott to Elgar, 1 run

4.2
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

4.1
.

Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs

3.6
.

Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs

3.5
.

Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs

3.4
4

Yusuf to Walter, 4 runs

3.3
.

Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs

3.2
.

Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs

3.1
.

Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs

2.6
1

Abbott to Walter, 1 run

2.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

2.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

2.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

2.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

2.1
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

1.6
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

1.5
4

Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs

1.4
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

1.3
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

1.2
4

Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs

1.1
.

Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs

0.6
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

0.5
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

0.4
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

0.3
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

0.2
.

Abbott to Walter, 0 runs

0.1
1

Abbott to Elgar, 1 run

71.3
W

Mulder to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)

71.2
.

Mulder to Yusuf, 0 runs

71.1
.

Mulder to Yusuf, 0 runs

70.5
.

Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs

70.4
.

Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs

70.3
.

Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs

70.2
.

Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs

70.1
.

Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs

69.5
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

69.4
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

69.3
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

69.2
1

Mulder to Abbott, 0 runs

69.1
.

Mulder to Abbott, 0 runs

68.6
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

68.5
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

68.4
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

68.3
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

68.2
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

68.1
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

67.6
1

Mulder to Brown, 1 run

67.5
1

Mulder to Abbott, 1 run

67.4
3

Mulder to Brown, 3 runs

67.3
W

Mulder to SW Currie, appeal, wicket (run out - SW Currie)

67.2
.

Mulder to SW Currie, 0 runs

67.1
1

Mulder to Brown, 1 run

66.6
W

Harmer to Fuller, appeal, wicket (caught - Fuller)

66.5
.

Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs

66.4
6

Harmer to Fuller, 6 runs

66.3
.

Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs

66.2
.

Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs

66.1
.

Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs

65.6
2

Mulder to Brown, 2 runs

65.5
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

65.4
3

Mulder to Fuller, 3 runs

65.3
W

Mulder to Dawson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawson)

65.2
.

Mulder to Dawson, 0 runs

65.1
.

Mulder to Dawson, 0 runs

64.6
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

64.5
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

64.4
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

64.3
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

64.2
1

Harmer to Dawson, 1 run

64.1
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

63.6
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

63.5
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

63.4
1

Critchley to Dawson, 1 run

63.3
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

63.2
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

63.1
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

62.6
4

Harmer to Brown, 4 runs

62.5
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

62.4
1

Harmer to Dawson, 1 run

62.3
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

62.2
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

62.1
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

61.6
4

Porter to Brown, 4 runs

61.5
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

61.4
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

61.3
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

61.2
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

61.1
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

60.6
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

60.5
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

60.4
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

60.3
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

60.2
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

60.1
.

Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs

59.6
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

59.5
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

59.4
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

59.3
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

59.2
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

59.1
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

58.6
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

58.5
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

58.4
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

58.3
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

58.2
1

Critchley to Brown, 1 run

58.1
2

Critchley to Brown, 2 runs

57.6
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

57.5
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

57.4
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

57.3
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

57.2
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

57.1
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

56.6
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

56.5
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

56.4
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

56.3
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

56.2
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

56.1
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

55.6
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

55.5
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

55.4
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

55.3
1

Porter to Brown, 1 run

55.2
.

Porter to Brown, 0 runs

55.1
4

Porter to Brown, 4 runs

54.6
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

54.5
1

Critchley to Brown, 1 run

54.4
1

Critchley to Dawson, 1 run

54.3
.

Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs

54.2
2

Critchley to Dawson, 2 runs

54.1
1

Critchley to Brown, 1 run

53.6
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

53.5
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

53.4
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

53.3
.

Porter to Dawson, 0 runs

53.2
W

Porter to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lehmann)

53.1
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

52.6
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

52.5
4

Critchley to Brown, 4 runs

52.4
1

Critchley to Lehmann, 1 run

52.3
.

Critchley to Lehmann, 0 runs

52.2
1

Critchley to Brown, 1 run

52.1
.

Critchley to Brown, 0 runs

51.6
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

51.5
2

Porter to Lehmann, 2 runs

51.2
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

51.1
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.6
1

Snater to Lehmann, 1 run

50.5
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.3
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.2
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

50.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

49.6
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

49.5
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

49.4
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

49.3
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

49.2
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

49.1
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

48.6
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

48.5
1

Snater to Brown, 1 run

48.4
.

Snater to Brown, 0 runs

48.3
.

Snater to Brown, 0 runs

48.1
.

Snater to Brown, 0 runs

47.6
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

47.5
4

Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs

47.4
4

Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs

47.3
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run

47.2
1

Mulder to Brown, 1 run

47.1
1

Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run

46.6
1

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.5
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.3
2

Snater to Lehmann, 2 runs

46.2
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

46.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

45.6
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

45.5
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

45.4
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

45.3
1

Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run

45.2
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

45.1
1

Mulder to Brown, 1 run

44.6
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.5
4

Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs

44.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.3
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

44.2
1

Snater to Brown, 1 run

44.1
4

Snater to Brown, 4 runs

43.6
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.5
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.4
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

43.3
1

Mulder to Brown, 1 run

43.2
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

43.1
4

Mulder to Brown, 4 leg byes

42.6
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.3
4

Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs

42.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

42.1
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

41.6
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

41.5
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

41.4
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

41.3
4

Mulder to Brown, 4 runs

41.2
2

Mulder to Brown, 2 runs

41.1
.

Mulder to Brown, 0 runs

40.6
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

40.1
1

Harmer to Brown, 1 run

39.6
1

Cook to Brown, 1 run

39.5
4

Cook to Brown, 4 runs

39.4
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

39.3
4

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

39.2
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

39.1
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

38.6
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

38.1
1

Harmer to Brown, 1 run

37.6
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.5
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.4
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

37.4
2

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.3
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

37.2
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

37.1
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

36.6
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

36.5
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

36.4
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

36.3
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

36.2
6

Harmer to Brown, 6 runs

36.1
.

Harmer to Brown, 0 runs

35.6
1

Cook to Brown, 1 run

35.5
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

35.4
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

35.3
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

35.2
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

35.1
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

34.6
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

34.1
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.6
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

33.5
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

33.4
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

33.3
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

33.2
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

33.1
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

32.6
4

Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs

32.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

32.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

32.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

32.2
2

Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs

32.1
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

31.6
2

Cook to Brown, 2 runs

31.5
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

31.4
2

Cook to Brown, 2 runs

31.3
4

Cook to Brown, 4 runs

31.2
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

31.1
2

Cook to Brown, 2 runs

30.6
4

Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs

30.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.4
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.1
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

29.6
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

29.4
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

29.2
.

Cook to Brown, 0 runs

29.1
W

Cook to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)

28.6
2

Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs

28.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.4
2

Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs

28.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.1
1

Harmer to Mayes, 1 run

27.6
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

27.5
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.4
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.3
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.2
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.1
1

Cook to Mayes, 1 run

26.6
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

26.5
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

26.4
2

Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs

26.3
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

26.2
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

26.1
.

Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs

25.6
.

Cook to Mayes, 0 runs

25.5
1

Cook to Lehmann, 1 run

25.4
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

25.3
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

25.2
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

25.1
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.6
1

Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run

24.5
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.4
4

Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs

24.3
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.2
1

Mulder to Mayes, 1 run

24.1
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

23.6
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

23.5
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

23.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

23.3
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

23.2
2

Snater to Lehmann, 2 runs

23.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.6
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

22.5
4

Mulder to Mayes, 4 runs

22.4
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

22.4
3

Mulder to Lehmann, 2 no balls + 1 run

22.3
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.2
1

Mulder to Mayes, 1 run

22.1
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

21.6
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.5
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.3
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.2
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

21.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

20.6
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

20.5
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

20.4
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

20.3
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

20.2
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

20.1
.

Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs

19.6
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.5
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.4
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.3
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.2
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.1
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.6
1

Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run

18.5
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.4
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.3
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.2
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.1
.

Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs

17.6
.

Porter to Mayes, 0 runs

17.5
.

Porter to Mayes, 0 runs

17.4
1

Porter to Lehmann, 1 run

17.3
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

17.2
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

17.1
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

16.6
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

16.5
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

16.4
2

Snater to Mayes, 2 runs

16.3
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

16.2
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

16.1
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

15.6
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.5
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.4
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.3
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.2
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

15.1
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

14.6
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

14.5
1

Snater to Lehmann, 1 run

14.4
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

14.3
4

Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs

14.2
4

Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs

14.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

13.6
.

Porter to Mayes, 0 runs

13.5
.

Porter to Mayes, 0 runs

12.3
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

12.2
.

Snater to Mayes, 0 runs

12.1
1

Snater to Lehmann, 1 run

11.6
.

Cook to Mayes, 0 runs

11.5
.

Cook to Mayes, 0 runs

11.4
.

Cook to Mayes, 0 runs

11.3
1

Cook to Lehmann, 1 run

11.2
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

11.1
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

10.6
W

Snater to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)

10.5
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.4
1

Snater to Lehmann, 1 run

10.3
1

Snater to Gubbins, 1 run

10.2
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

10.1
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

9.6
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

9.5
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

9.4
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

9.3
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 leg byes

9.2
4

Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs

9.1
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

8.6
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.5
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.4
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.3
.

Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs

8.2
1

Snater to Lehmann, 1 run

8.1
.

Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.6
1

Cook to Lehmann, leg bye

7.5
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.4
.

Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.3
1

Cook to Gubbins, 1 run

7.2
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

7.1
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.6
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

6.5
.

Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs

6.4
1

Porter to Gubbins, 1 run

6.3
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.2
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

6.1
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

5.6
W

Cook to Prest, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prest)

5.5
.

Cook to Prest, 0 runs

5.4
.

Cook to Prest, 0 runs

5.3
4

Cook to Prest, 4 runs

5.2
W

Cook to Albert, wicket (lbw - Albert)

5.1
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

4.6
4

Porter to Gubbins, 4 runs

4.5
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.4
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.3
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.2
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.6
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

3.5
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

3.4
1

Cook to Gubbins, 1 run

3.3
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.2
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.1
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.6
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

2.5
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

2.4
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

2.3
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

2.2
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

2.1
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

1.6
.

Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.5
1

Cook to Albert, 1 run

1.4
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

1.3
4

Cook to Albert, 4 runs

1.2
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

1.1
.

Cook to Albert, 0 runs

0.6
.

Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.5
1

Porter to Albert, 1 run

0.4
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

0.3
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

0.2
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs

0.1
.

Porter to Albert, 0 runs