Highlights Essex vs Hampshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 4 runs
Fuller to Westley, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Cook, 0 runs
SW Currie to Westley, 1 run
SW Currie to Westley, 4 runs
SW Currie to Westley, 0 runs
Fuller to Cook, 0 runs
Fuller to Cook, 0 runs
Fuller to Cook, 0 runs
Fuller to Cook, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, appeal, wicket (caught - Elgar)
Fuller to Westley, 1 run
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Westley, 1 run
Fuller to Elgar, 4 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Westley, 1 run
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Elgar, 0 runs
SW Currie to Westley, 1 run
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Fuller to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 4 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 3 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Westley, 4 runs
Abbott to Westley, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, appeal, wicket (caught - Walter)
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 1 run
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 4 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 1 run
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 4 runs
Yusuf to Elgar, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Walter, 0 runs
Abbott to Elgar, 1 run
Mulder to Yusuf, wicket (lbw - Yusuf)
Mulder to Yusuf, 0 runs
Mulder to Yusuf, 0 runs
Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs
Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs
Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs
Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs
Harmer to Abbott, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Abbott, 0 runs
Mulder to Abbott, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 1 run
Mulder to Abbott, 1 run
Mulder to Brown, 3 runs
Mulder to SW Currie, appeal, wicket (run out - SW Currie)
Mulder to SW Currie, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 1 run
Harmer to Fuller, appeal, wicket (caught - Fuller)
Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs
Harmer to Fuller, 6 runs
Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs
Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs
Harmer to Fuller, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 2 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Fuller, 3 runs
Mulder to Dawson, appeal, wicket (bowled - Dawson)
Mulder to Dawson, 0 runs
Mulder to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 1 run
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 1 run
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 4 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 1 run
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 4 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Harmer to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 1 run
Critchley to Brown, 2 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 1 run
Porter to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Brown, 4 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 1 run
Critchley to Dawson, 1 run
Critchley to Dawson, 0 runs
Critchley to Dawson, 2 runs
Critchley to Brown, 1 run
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Dawson, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (bowled - Lehmann)
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 4 runs
Critchley to Lehmann, 1 run
Critchley to Lehmann, 0 runs
Critchley to Brown, 1 run
Critchley to Brown, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 2 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 1 run
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Brown, 1 run
Snater to Brown, 0 runs
Snater to Brown, 0 runs
Snater to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run
Mulder to Brown, 1 run
Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 2 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 1 run
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Brown, 1 run
Snater to Brown, 4 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 1 run
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 4 leg byes
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Mulder to Brown, 4 runs
Mulder to Brown, 2 runs
Mulder to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 1 run
Cook to Brown, 1 run
Cook to Brown, 4 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 1 run
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Brown, 6 runs
Harmer to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 1 run
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 2 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 2 runs
Cook to Brown, 4 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 2 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 4 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Brown, 0 runs
Cook to Mayes, appeal, wicket (caught - Mayes)
Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Mayes, 1 run
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Mayes, 1 run
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 2 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Harmer to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Mayes, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 1 run
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 4 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 1 run
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 2 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 4 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 2 no balls + 1 run
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 1 run
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Mulder to Mayes, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 1 run
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Mulder to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Mayes, 0 runs
Porter to Mayes, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 1 run
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 2 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 1 run
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 4 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Mayes, 0 runs
Porter to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Mayes, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 1 run
Cook to Mayes, 0 runs
Cook to Mayes, 0 runs
Cook to Mayes, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 1 run
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (caught - Gubbins)
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 1 run
Snater to Gubbins, 1 run
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 4 leg byes
Cook to Lehmann, 4 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Gubbins, 0 runs
Snater to Lehmann, 1 run
Snater to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, leg bye
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Lehmann, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 1 run
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Lehmann, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 1 run
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Prest, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prest)
Cook to Prest, 0 runs
Cook to Prest, 0 runs
Cook to Prest, 4 runs
Cook to Albert, wicket (lbw - Albert)
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 4 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 1 run
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Cook to Gubbins, 0 runs
Cook to Albert, 1 run
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Cook to Albert, 4 runs
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Cook to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Gubbins, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 1 run
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs
Porter to Albert, 0 runs