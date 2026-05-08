Match details Essex vs Hampshire First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

ESS
ESS

(22 ov.) 51/2

HAM
HAM

235

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Essex won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Essex Squad

PlayersElgar Dean, Walter Paul Ian, Westley Tom, Allison Charles, Mulder Wiaan, Critchley Matt, Pepper Michael, Harmer Simon, Snater Shane, Cook Sam, Porter Jamie
BenchAkhter Zaman, Benkenstein Luc, Bennett Charlie Edward, Cox Jordan, Das Robin, Fernandes Simon Maurice L, Jones Mackenzie, Killeen Mitchell Jack, Thain Noah Robin Mostyn

Hampshire Squad

PlayersGubbins Nick, Albert Toby Edward, Prest Thomas James, Lehmann Jake, Mayes Ben, Brown Ben, Dawson Liam, Fuller James, Currie Scott, Abbott Kyle, Yusuf Codi Ethan
BenchBaker Sonny, Cartwright Hilton, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Middleton Fletcha, Neal Andrew, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Stubbs Tristan, Turner John, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wheal Brad, Wood Chris

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet