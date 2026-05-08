Highlights Glamorgan vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
SOM
SOM

(0 ov.) 337/9

95.6
W

Hadley to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)

95.5
1

Hadley to Leach, 1 run

95.4
.

Hadley to Leach, 0 runs

95.3
.

Hadley to Leach, 0 runs

95.2
1

Hadley to Pretorius, 1 run

95.1
.

Hadley to Pretorius, 0 runs

94.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Leach, 0 runs

94.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Leach, 0 runs

94.4
W

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, appeal, wicket (caught - Gregory)

94.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 0 runs

94.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Pretorius, 1 run

94.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Pretorius, 0 runs

93.6
1

Hadley to Pretorius, 1 run

93.5
1

Hadley to Gregory, 1 run

93.4
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

93.3
4

Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs

93.2
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

93.1
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

92.6
W

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal, wicket (caught - Abell)

92.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

92.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal

92.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs

92.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 1 run

92.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 0 runs

91.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

91.5
1

Hadley to Gregory, 1 run

91.4
4

Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs

91.1
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

90.6
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

90.5
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

90.4
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

90.3
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

90.2
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

90.1
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

89.6
4

Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs

89.5
4

Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs

89.4
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

89.3
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

89.2
.

Hadley to Gregory, appeal

89.1
.

Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs

88.6
1

van der Gugten to Gregory, 1 run

88.5
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

88.4
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal

88.3
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

88.2
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

88.1
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

87.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

87.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

87.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

87.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs

87.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

87.1
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs

86.6
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

86.5
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

86.4
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

86.3
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

86.2
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

86.1
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

85.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

85.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

85.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

85.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

85.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

85.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 1 run

84.6
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

84.5
4

van der Gugten to Abell, 4 runs

84.4
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

84.3
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

84.2
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

84.1
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

83.6
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

83.5
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

83.4
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

83.3
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

83.2
1

Norton to Gregory, 1 run

83.1
4

Norton to Gregory, 4 runs

82.6
1

van der Gugten to Gregory, 1 run

82.5
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal

82.4
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal

82.3
1

van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run, appeal

82.2
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

82.1
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

81.6
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

81.5
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

81.4
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

81.3
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

81.2
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

81.1
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

80.6
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

80.5
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

80.4
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

80.3
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

80.2
.

van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs

80.1
1

van der Gugten to Abell, bye

79.6
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

79.5
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

79.4
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

79.3
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

79.2
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

79.1
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

78.6
4

Crane to Abell, 4 runs

78.5
1

Crane to Gregory, 1 run

78.4
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

78.3
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

78.2
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

78.1
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

77.6
4

Norton to Gregory, 4 runs

77.5
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

77.4
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

77.3
1

Norton to Gregory, 1 run

77.2
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

77.1
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

76.6
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

76.5
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

76.4
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

76.3
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

76.2
4

Crane to Abell, 4 runs

76.1
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

75.6
.

Norton to Gregory, appeal

75.5
.

Norton to Gregory, appeal

75.4
.

Norton to Gregory, 0 runs

75.3
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

75.2
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

75.1
.

Norton to Abell, appeal

74.6
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

74.5
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

74.4
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

74.3
.

Crane to Gregory, 0 runs

74.2
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

74.1
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

73.6
W

Norton to Overton, appeal, wicket (caught - Overton)

73.5
.

Norton to Overton, 0 runs

73.4
.

Norton to Overton, 0 runs

73.3
4

Norton to Overton, 4 runs

73.2
.

Norton to Overton, 0 runs

73.1
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

72.6
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

72.5
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

72.4
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

72.3
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

72.2
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

72.1
1

Crane to Overton, 1 run

71.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

71.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

71.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

71.3
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

71.1
2

Hadley to Abell, 2 runs

70.6
4

Crane to Overton, 4 runs

70.5
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

70.4
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

70.3
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

69.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

69.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

69.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

69.3
4

Hadley to Abell, 4 runs

69.2
1

Hadley to Overton, 1 run

69.1
.

Hadley to Overton, 0 runs

68.6
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

68.5
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

68.4
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

68.3
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

68.2
1

Crane to Overton, 1 run

68.1
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

67.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

67.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

67.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

67.3
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

67.2
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

67.1
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

66.6
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

66.5
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

66.4
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

66.3
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

66.2
4

Crane to Overton, 4 leg byes

66.1
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

65.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

65.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

65.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

65.3
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

65.2
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

65.1
2

Hadley to Abell, 2 runs

64.6
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

64.5
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

64.4
2

Crane to Abell, 2 runs

64.3
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

64.2
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

64.1
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

63.6
.

Kellaway to Overton, 0 runs

63.5
1

Kellaway to Abell, 1 run

63.4
.

Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs

63.3
.

Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs

63.2
.

Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs

63.1
.

Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs

62.6
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

62.5
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

62.4
.

Crane to Overton, 0 runs

62.3
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

62.2
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

62.1
4

Crane to Abell, 4 runs

61.6
1

Kellaway to Abell, 1 run

61.5
1

Kellaway to Overton, 1 run

61.4
1

Kellaway to Abell, 1 run

61.3
4

Kellaway to Abell, 4 runs

61.2
1

Kellaway to Overton, 1 run

61.1
.

Kellaway to Overton, 0 runs

60.6
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

60.5
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

60.4
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

60.3
.

Crane to Abell, 0 runs

60.2
1

Crane to Overton, 1 run

60.1
1

Crane to Abell, 1 run

59.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

59.5
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs

59.4
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs

59.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

59.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run

59.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

58.6
1

van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run, appeal

58.5
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

58.4
.

van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs

58.3
1

van der Gugten to Overton, 1 run

58.2
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

58.1
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

57.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 1 run

57.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run

57.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

57.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

57.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

57.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

56.6
4

van der Gugten to Overton, 4 runs

56.5
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

56.4
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

56.3
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

56.2
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

56.1
1

van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run

55.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

55.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

55.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

55.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs

55.2
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs

55.1
3

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 3 runs

54.6
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

54.5
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

54.4
.

van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs

54.3
W

van der Gugten to Smeed, appeal, wicket (caught - Smeed)

54.2
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

54.1
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

53.6
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 2 runs

53.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

53.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

53.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Smeed, 1 run

53.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Smeed, 0 runs

53.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run

52.6
4

van der Gugten to Smeed, 4 runs

52.5
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

52.4
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

52.3
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

52.2
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

52.1
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

51.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

51.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

51.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

51.2
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 2 runs

51.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

50.6
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

50.5
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

50.5
4

van der Gugten to Smeed, 2 no balls + 2 runs

50.4
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

50.3
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

50.2
4

van der Gugten to Smeed, 4 runs

50.1
.

van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs

49.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

49.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

49.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

49.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal

49.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

49.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs

48.6
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

48.5
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

48.4
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

48.3
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

48.2
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

48.1
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

47.6
1

Norton to Smeed, 1 run

47.5
.

Norton to Smeed, 0 runs

47.4
.

Norton to Smeed, 0 runs

47.3
1

Norton to Abell, 1 run

47.2
2

Norton to Abell, 2 runs

47.1
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

46.6
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

46.5
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

46.4
.

Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs

46.3
.

Hadley to Smeed, appeal

46.2
1

Hadley to Abell, 1 run

46.1
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

45.6
W

Norton to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)

45.5
2

Norton to Vaughan, 2 runs

45.4
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

45.3
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

45.2
4

Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs

45.1
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

44.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

44.5
1

Hadley to Vaughan, 1 run

44.4
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

44.3
.

Hadley to Vaughan, appeal

44.2
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

44.1
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

43.6
1

Norton to Vaughan, 1 run

43.5
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

43.4
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

43.3
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

43.2
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

43.2
1

Norton to Vaughan, wide

43.1
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

42.6
4

Hadley to Abell, 4 runs

42.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

42.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

42.3
4

Hadley to Abell, 4 runs

42.2
2

Hadley to Abell, 2 runs

42.1
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

41.6
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

41.5
4

Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs

41.4
4

Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs

41.3
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

41.2
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

41.1
.

Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs

40.6
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

40.5
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

40.4
.

Hadley to Abell, 0 runs

40.3
1

Hadley to Vaughan, 1 run

40.2
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

40.1
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

39.6
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

39.5
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

39.4
.

Norton to Abell, 0 runs

39.3
W

Norton to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (lbw - Lammonby)

39.2
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

39.1
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

38.6
.

Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs

38.5
W

Hadley to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)

38.4
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

38.3
4

Hadley to Thomas, 4 runs

38.2
4

Hadley to Thomas, 4 leg byes

38.1
2

Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs

37.6
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

37.5
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

37.4
4

Norton to Lammonby, 4 byes

37.3
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

37.2
.

Norton to Lammonby, appeal

37.1
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run

36.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

36.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run

36.1
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 2 runs

35.6
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.5
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.4
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

35.3
1

Norton to Thomas, leg bye

35.2
1

Norton to Lammonby, 1 run

35.2
2

Norton to Lammonby, 2 no balls

35.1
.

Norton to Lammonby, appeal

34.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

34.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

34.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, appeal

34.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run

34.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

34.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

33.6
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

33.5
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

33.4
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

33.3
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

33.2
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

33.1
4

Norton to Thomas, 4 runs

33.1
2

Norton to Thomas, 2 no balls

32.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

32.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run

32.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

32.3
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs

32.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

32.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

31.6
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.5
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.4
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.3
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.2
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

31.1
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

30.6
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

30.5
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

30.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

30.3
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

30.2
2

van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs

30.1
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

29.6
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.5
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

29.4
1

Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run

29.3
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

29.2
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

29.1
6

Kellaway to Thomas, 6 runs

28.6
2

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 2 runs

28.5
2

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 2 runs

28.4
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

28.3
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

28.2
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

28.1
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.6
1

Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run

27.5
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.4
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.3
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.2
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

27.1
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

26.6
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

26.5
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

26.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

26.3
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

26.2
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

26.1
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
1

Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run

25.5
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

25.4
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

25.3
2

Kellaway to Thomas, 2 runs

25.2
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

25.1
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

24.6
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.5
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.4
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.3
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.2
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

24.1
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, appeal

23.6
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

23.5
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

23.4
.

Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs

23.3
2

Kellaway to Thomas, 2 runs

23.2
1

Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run

23.1
2

Kellaway to Lammonby, 2 runs

22.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

22.5
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs

22.4
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs

22.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

22.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

22.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

21.6
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

21.5
1

Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run

21.4
1

Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run

21.3
1

Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run

21.2
1

Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run

21.1
.

Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs

20.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

20.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

20.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

20.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

20.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

20.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

19.6
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.5
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.4
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.3
4

Hadley to Lammonby, 4 runs

19.2
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

19.1
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

18.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

18.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

18.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

18.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, appeal

18.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

18.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

17.6
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.5
4

Hadley to Lammonby, 4 runs

17.4
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.3
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.2
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

17.1
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

16.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

16.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run

16.4
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 2 runs

16.3
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run

16.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

16.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs

15.6
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

15.5
1

Hadley to Thomas, 1 run

15.4
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

15.3
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

15.2
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

15.1
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

14.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

14.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

13.6
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

13.5
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

13.4
2

Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs

13.3
.

Hadley to Thomas, appeal

13.2
.

Hadley to Thomas, appeal

13.1
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

12.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

12.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs

11.6
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

11.5
2

Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs

11.4
.

Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs

11.3
.

Hadley to Thomas, appeal

11.2
1

Hadley to Lammonby, 1 run

11.1
.

Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.6
1

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 1 run

10.5
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.4
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.3
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

10.2
4

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs

10.1
4

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs

9.6
4

Norton to Thomas, 4 runs

9.5
.

Norton to Thomas, appeal

9.4
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

9.3
1

Norton to Lammonby, 1 run

9.2
4

Norton to Lammonby, 4 runs

9.1
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

8.6
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

8.5
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

8.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

8.4
6

van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 no balls + 4 runs

8.3
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

8.2
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

8.1
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

7.6
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.5
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.4
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

7.3
3

Norton to Thomas, 3 runs

7.2
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

7.1
4

Norton to Thomas, 4 runs

6.6
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

6.5
1

van der Gugten to Thomas, 1 run

6.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

6.3
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

6.2
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

6.1
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

5.6
1

Norton to Thomas, 1 run

5.5
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

5.4
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

5.4
2

Norton to Thomas, 2 no balls

5.3
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

5.2
1

Norton to Lammonby, 1 run

5.1
.

Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs

4.6
2

van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs

4.5
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

4.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

4.3
2

van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs

4.2
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

4.1
1

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 1 run

3.6
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

3.5
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

3.4
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

3.3
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

3.2
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

3.1
2

Norton to Thomas, 2 runs

2.6
4

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs

2.5
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.4
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs

2.3
.

van der Gugten to Lammonby, appeal

2.2
W

van der Gugten to Rew, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rew)

2.1
.

van der Gugten to Rew, 0 runs

1.6
.

Norton to Thomas, 0 runs

1.5
1

Norton to Rew, 1 run

1.4
.

Norton to Rew, 0 runs

1.3
.

Norton to Rew, 0 runs

1.2
.

Norton to Rew, 0 runs

1.1
4

Norton to Rew, 4 runs

0.6
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

0.5
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

0.4
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

0.3
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

0.2
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs

0.1
.

van der Gugten to Thomas, appeal