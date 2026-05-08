Highlights Glamorgan vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Hadley to Pretorius, appeal, wicket (caught - Pretorius)
Hadley to Leach, 1 run
Hadley to Leach, 0 runs
Hadley to Leach, 0 runs
Hadley to Pretorius, 1 run
Hadley to Pretorius, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Leach, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Leach, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, appeal, wicket (caught - Gregory)
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Pretorius, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Pretorius, 0 runs
Hadley to Pretorius, 1 run
Hadley to Gregory, 1 run
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal, wicket (caught - Abell)
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 1 run
Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 4 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
Hadley to Gregory, appeal
Hadley to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 1 run
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gregory, 1 run
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Gregory, 1 run
Norton to Gregory, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 1 run
van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal
van der Gugten to Gregory, appeal
van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run, appeal
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Gregory, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, bye
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 4 runs
Crane to Gregory, 1 run
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 4 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 4 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Gregory, appeal
Norton to Gregory, appeal
Norton to Gregory, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, appeal
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Gregory, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Overton, appeal, wicket (caught - Overton)
Norton to Overton, 0 runs
Norton to Overton, 0 runs
Norton to Overton, 4 runs
Norton to Overton, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 1 run
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 2 runs
Crane to Overton, 4 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 4 runs
Hadley to Overton, 1 run
Hadley to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 1 run
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 4 leg byes
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 2 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 2 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Kellaway to Overton, 0 runs
Kellaway to Abell, 1 run
Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs
Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs
Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs
Kellaway to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 4 runs
Kellaway to Abell, 1 run
Kellaway to Overton, 1 run
Kellaway to Abell, 1 run
Kellaway to Abell, 4 runs
Kellaway to Overton, 1 run
Kellaway to Overton, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Abell, 0 runs
Crane to Overton, 1 run
Crane to Abell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run, appeal
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 1 run
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Abell, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Overton, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 3 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Overton, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, appeal, wicket (caught - Smeed)
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Smeed, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Smeed, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 1 run
van der Gugten to Smeed, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 2 no balls + 2 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Smeed, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, appeal
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Norton to Smeed, 1 run
Norton to Smeed, 0 runs
Norton to Smeed, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 1 run
Norton to Abell, 2 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, 0 runs
Hadley to Smeed, appeal
Hadley to Abell, 1 run
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, appeal, wicket (caught - Vaughan)
Norton to Vaughan, 2 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, 1 run
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, appeal
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 1 run
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, wide
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 4 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 4 runs
Hadley to Abell, 2 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 4 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Abell, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, 1 run
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Abell, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, appeal, wicket (lbw - Lammonby)
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Vaughan, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, appeal, wicket (bowled - Thomas)
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 4 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 4 leg byes
Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 4 byes
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, appeal
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 2 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, leg bye
Norton to Lammonby, 1 run
Norton to Lammonby, 2 no balls
Norton to Lammonby, appeal
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, appeal
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 4 runs
Norton to Thomas, 2 no balls
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 6 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 2 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, appeal
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 2 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run
Kellaway to Lammonby, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run
Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run
Kellaway to Thomas, 1 run
Kellaway to Lammonby, 1 run
Kellaway to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 4 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, appeal
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 4 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 2 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 1 run
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs
Hadley to Thomas, appeal
Hadley to Thomas, appeal
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lammonby, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 2 runs
Hadley to Thomas, 0 runs
Hadley to Thomas, appeal
Hadley to Lammonby, 1 run
Hadley to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 1 run
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs
Norton to Thomas, 4 runs
Norton to Thomas, appeal
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 1 run
Norton to Lammonby, 4 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 no balls + 4 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 3 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 1 run
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 1 run
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 2 no balls
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Lammonby, 1 run
Norton to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 1 run
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 2 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Lammonby, appeal
van der Gugten to Rew, appeal, wicket (bowled - Rew)
van der Gugten to Rew, 0 runs
Norton to Thomas, 0 runs
Norton to Rew, 1 run
Norton to Rew, 0 runs
Norton to Rew, 0 runs
Norton to Rew, 0 runs
Norton to Rew, 4 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, 0 runs
van der Gugten to Thomas, appeal