Match details Glamorgan vs Somerset First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

GLA
GLA
SOM
SOM

(0 ov.) 337/9

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Glamorgan won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 08, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersTribe Asa Mark, Zain ul Hasan, Carlson Kiran, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Ingram Colin, Dickson Sean, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, van der Gugten Tim, Norton Tom, Hadley Ryan
BenchByrom Eddie, Douthwaite Daniel, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Franco Romano, Gorvin Andrew William, Harris James, Hope-Bell, Hurle Henry Ellis, Leonard Ned, McAndrew Nathan John, McIlroy Jamie, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Root Billy, Smale William

Somerset Squad

PlayersThomas Joshua F, Vaughan Archie M, Lammonby Tom, Rew James, Abell Tom, Smeed Will, Gregory Lewis, Overton Craig, Pretorius Migael, Leach Jack, Ball Jake
BenchBanton Tom, Goldsworthy Lewis, Hill Finley James, Kohler-Cadmore Tom, Meredith Riley, Ogborne Alfie Richard James, Rew Thomas, Roberts Kian, Sams Daniel, Shaw Josh, Theedom James

Venue Guide

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