Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.05.2026

First class

GLO
GLO

325

KEN
KEN

(2 ov.) 1/0

1.6
.

Williams to Cohen, 0 runs

1.5
.

Williams to Cohen, 0 runs

1.4
.

Williams to Cohen, 0 runs

1.3
.

Williams to Cohen, appeal

1.2
.

Williams to Cohen, 0 runs

1.1
1

Williams to Crawley, 1 run

0.6
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

0.5
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

0.4
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

0.3
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

0.2
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

0.1
.

Bell to Cohen, 0 runs

91.1
W

Taylor to Middleton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Middleton)

90.6
2

Singh to Bell, 2 runs

90.5
1

Singh to Middleton, 1 run

90.4
3

Singh to Bell, 3 runs

90.3
1

Singh to Middleton, 1 run

90.2
.

Singh to Middleton, 0 runs

90.1
.

Singh to Middleton, 0 runs

89.6
.

Taylor to Bell, 0 runs

89.5
.

Taylor to Bell, 0 runs

89.4
W

Taylor to Williams, appeal, wicket (caught - Williams)

89.3
W

Taylor to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)

89.2
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

89.1
.

Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs

88.6
.

Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs

88.5
4

Dudgeon to Middleton, 4 runs

88.4
.

Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs

88.3
.

Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs

88.2
.

Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs

88.1
.

Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs

87.6
1

Taylor to Middleton, bye

87.5
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

87.4
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

87.3
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

87.2
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

87.1
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

86.6
.

Dudgeon to Taylor, 0 runs

86.5
.

Dudgeon to Taylor, 0 runs

86.4
W

Dudgeon to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)

86.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

86.2
4

Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs

86.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

85.6
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

85.5
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

85.4
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

85.3
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

85.2
.

Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs

85.1
W

Taylor to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)

84.6
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

84.5
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

84.4
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

84.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

84.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

84.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

83.6
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

83.5
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

83.4
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

83.3
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

83.2
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

83.1
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

82.6
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

82.5
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

82.4
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

82.3
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

82.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

82.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

81.6
1

Taylor to Boorman, leg bye

81.5
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

81.4
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

81.3
1

Taylor to van Buuren, 1 run

81.2
.

Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs

81.1
1

Taylor to Boorman, leg bye

80.6
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs

80.5
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs

80.4
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs

80.3
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, appeal

80.2
4

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 4 runs

80.1
1

Dudgeon to Boorman, 1 run

79.6
.

Evison to van Buuren, 0 runs

79.5
1

Evison to Boorman, 1 run

79.4
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

79.3
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

78.5
1

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 1 run

78.4
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs

78.3
.

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs

78.2
2

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 2 runs

78.1
4

Dudgeon to van Buuren, 4 runs

77.6
1

Evison to van Buuren, 1 run

77.5
.

Evison to van Buuren, 0 runs

77.4
W

Evison to Bracey, wicket (lbw - Bracey)

77.3
4

Evison to Bracey, 4 runs

77.2
4

Evison to Bracey, 4 runs

77.1
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

76.6
4

Singh to Boorman, 4 runs

76.5
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

76.4
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

76.3
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

76.2
1

Singh to Bracey, 1 run

76.1
1

Singh to Boorman, leg bye

75.6
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

75.5
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

75.4
1

Evison to Boorman, 1 run

75.3
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

75.2
4

Evison to Boorman, 4 runs

75.1
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

74.6
2

Singh to Boorman, 2 runs

74.5
4

Singh to Boorman, 4 runs

74.4
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

74.3
1

Singh to Bracey, 1 run

74.2
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

74.1
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

73.6
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

73.5
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

73.4
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

73.3
4

Evison to Bracey, 4 runs

73.2
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

73.1
1

Evison to Boorman, 1 run

72.6
1

Singh to Boorman, 1 run

72.5
4

Singh to Boorman, 4 runs

72.4
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

72.3
1

Singh to Bracey, 1 run

72.2
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

72.1
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

71.6
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

71.5
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

71.4
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

71.3
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

71.2
4

Evison to Bracey, 4 runs

71.1
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

70.6
.

Singh to Boorman, 0 runs

70.6
3

Singh to Bracey, 2 no balls + 1 run

70.5
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

70.4
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

70.3
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

70.2
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

70.1
.

Singh to Bracey, 0 runs

69.6
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

69.5
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

69.4
1

Cohen to Boorman, 1 run

69.3
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

69.2
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

69.1
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

68.6
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

68.5
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

68.4
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

68.3
1

Taylor to Bracey, 1 run

68.2
4

Taylor to Bracey, 4 runs

68.1
.

Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs

67.6
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

67.5
2

Cohen to Bracey, 2 runs

67.4
1

Cohen to Bracey, wide

67.3
4

Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs

67.2
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

67.1
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

66.4
4

Taylor to Boorman, 4 runs

66.3
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

66.2
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

66.1
1

Taylor to Bracey, 1 run

65.6
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

65.5
2

Cohen to Boorman, 2 runs

65.4
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

65.3
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

65.2
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

65.1
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

64.6
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

64.5
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

64.4
.

Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs

64.3
1

Taylor to Bracey, 1 run

64.2
.

Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs

64.1
.

Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs

63.6
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

63.5
4

Cohen to Boorman, 4 runs

63.4
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

63.3
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

63.2
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

63.1
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

62.6
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

62.5
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

62.4
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

62.3
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

62.2
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

62.1
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

61.6
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

61.5
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

61.4
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

61.3
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

61.2
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

61.1
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

60.6
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

60.5
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

60.4
1

Muyeye to Boorman, 1 run

60.3
.

Muyeye to Boorman, 0 runs

60.2
1

Muyeye to Bracey, 1 run

60.1
.

Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs

59.6
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

59.5
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

59.4
.

Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs

59.3
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

59.2
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

59.1
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

58.6
4

Evison to Boorman, 4 runs

58.5
2

Evison to Boorman, 2 runs

58.4
1

Evison to Bracey, 1 run

58.3
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

58.2
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

58.1
1

Evison to Boorman, leg bye

57.6
4

Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs

57.5
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

57.4
.

Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs

57.3
1

Cohen to Boorman, 1 run

57.2
1

Cohen to Bracey, 1 run

57.1
4

Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs

56.6
4

Evison to Boorman, 4 byes

56.5
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

56.4
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

56.3
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

56.2
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

56.1
2

Evison to Boorman, 2 runs

55.6
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

55.5
2

Dudgeon to Bracey, 2 runs

55.4
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

55.3
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

55.2
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

55.1
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

54.6
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

54.5
.

Evison to Boorman, appeal

54.4
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

54.3
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

54.2
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

54.1
.

Evison to Boorman, 0 runs

53.6
4

Dudgeon to Bracey, 4 runs

53.5
4

Dudgeon to Bracey, 4 byes

53.4
.

Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs

53.3
1

Dudgeon to Boorman, 1 run

53.2
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

53.1
.

Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs

52.6
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

52.5
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

52.4
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

52.3
.

Evison to Bracey, 0 runs

52.2
1

Evison to Boorman, leg bye

52.1
W

Evison to Charlesworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlesworth)

51.6
W

Dudgeon to Hammond, wicket (lbw - Hammond)

51.5
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

51.4
4

Dudgeon to Hammond, 4 runs

51.3
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

51.2
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

51.1
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

50.6
2

Evison to Charlesworth, 2 runs

50.5
.

Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

50.4
.

Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

50.3
.

Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

50.2
2

Evison to Charlesworth, 2 runs

50.1
.

Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

49.6
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

49.5
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

49.4
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

49.3
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

49.2
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

49.1
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

48.6
.

Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs

48.3
.

Evison to Hammond, 0 runs

48.2
.

Evison to Hammond, 0 runs

48.1
.

Evison to Hammond, 0 runs

47.6
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

47.5
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

47.4
1

Dudgeon to Hammond, 1 run

47.3
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, appeal

47.2
.

Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs

47.1
1

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 1 run

46.6
4

Singh to Hammond, 4 runs

46.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

46.4
2

Singh to Hammond, 2 runs

46.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

46.2
1

Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run

46.1
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

45.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

45.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

45.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

45.3
1

Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run

45.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

45.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

44.6
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

44.5
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

44.4
.

Singh to Hammond, appeal

44.3
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

44.2
.

Singh to Hammond, 0 runs

44.1
1

Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run

43.6
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.5
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.4
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.3
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.2
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

43.1
.

Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs

42.6
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

42.5
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

42.4
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

42.3
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

42.2
4

Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs

42.1
4

Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs

41.6
W

Taylor to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)

41.5
2

Taylor to Price, 2 runs

41.4
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

41.3
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

41.2
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

41.1
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

40.6
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

40.5
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

40.4
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

40.3
1

Singh to Price, 1 run

40.2
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

40.1
4

Singh to Price, 4 runs

39.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

39.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

39.4
4

Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 leg byes

39.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

39.2
4

Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs

39.1
1

Taylor to Price, leg bye

38.6
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

38.5
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

38.4
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

38.3
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

38.2
1

Singh to Price, 1 run

38.1
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

37.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

37.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

37.4
4

Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs

37.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

37.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

37.1
1

Taylor to Price, 1 run

36.6
3

Dudgeon to Price, 3 runs

36.5
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

36.4
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

36.3
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

36.2
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

36.1
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

35.6
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

35.5
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

35.4
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

35.3
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

35.2
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

35.1
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

34.6
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

34.5
1

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 1 run

34.4
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

34.3
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

34.2
4

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 4 runs

34.1
2

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 2 runs

33.6
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

33.5
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

33.4
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

33.3
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

33.2
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

33.1
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

32.6
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

32.5
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

32.4
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

32.3
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

32.2
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

32.1
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

31.6
4

Cohen to Price, 4 runs

31.5
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

31.4
4

Cohen to Price, 4 runs

31.3
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

31.2
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

31.1
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

30.6
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.5
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.4
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.3
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.2
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

30.1
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

29.6
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

29.5
1

Cohen to Charlesworth, 1 run

29.4
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

29.3
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

29.2
4

Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs

29.1
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

28.6
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

28.5
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

28.4
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

28.3
.

Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs

28.1
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

27.6
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

27.5
4

Evison to Price, 4 runs

27.4
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

27.3
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

27.2
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

27.1
4

Evison to Price, 4 runs

26.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

26.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

26.4
2

Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs

26.3
2

Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs

26.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, appeal

26.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

25.6
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

25.5
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

25.4
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

25.3
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

25.2
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

25.1
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

24.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.4
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

24.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

23.6
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

23.5
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

23.4
4

Evison to Price, 0 runs

23.3
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

23.2
.

Evison to Price, 0 runs

23.1
4

Evison to Price, 4 runs

22.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.4
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

22.3
1

Taylor to Price, 1 run

22.2
.

Taylor to Price, appeal

22.1
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

21.6
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.5
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.4
2

Cohen to Charlesworth, 2 runs

21.3
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

21.2
4

Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs

21.1
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

20.6
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

20.5
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

20.4
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

20.3
1

Taylor to Charlesworth, leg bye

20.2
1

Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run

20.1
1

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

19.6
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

19.5
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

19.4
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

19.4
1

Cohen to Price, wide

19.3
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

19.2
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

19.1
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

18.6
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

18.5
1

Singh to Price, 1 run

18.4
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

18.3
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

18.2
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

18.1
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

17.6
4

Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs

17.5
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

17.4
1

Cohen to Price, 1 run

17.3
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

17.2
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

17.1
.

Cohen to Price, appeal

16.6
2

Singh to Charlesworth, 2 runs

16.5
4

Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs

16.4
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.3
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.2
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

16.1
.

Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs

15.6
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

15.5
.

Cohen to Price, 0 runs

15.4
1

Cohen to Charlesworth, 1 run

15.3
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

15.2
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

15.1
4

Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 byes

14.6
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

14.5
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

14.4
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

14.3
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

14.2
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

14.1
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

13.6
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

13.5
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

13.4
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

13.3
.

Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs

12.6
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

12.5
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

12.4
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

12.3
.

Singh to Price, 0 runs

12.2
4

Singh to Price, 4 runs

12.1
1

Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run

11.6
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

11.5
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

11.4
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

11.3
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

11.2
4

Taylor to Price, 4 runs

11.1
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

10.6
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.5
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.4
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.3
2

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 2 runs

10.2
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

10.1
4

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 4 runs

9.6
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

9.5
2

Taylor to Price, 2 runs

9.4
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

9.3
.

Taylor to Price, 0 runs

9.2
W

Taylor to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)

9.1
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

8.6
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.5
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, appeal

8.4
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.3
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.2
.

Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs

8.1
1

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 1 run

7.6
2

Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs

7.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.4
2

Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs

7.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

7.2
4

Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs

7.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

6.6
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.5
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.4
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.3
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.2
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

6.1
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.6
1

Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run

5.5
.

Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs

5.4
1

Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run

5.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

5.2
4

Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs

5.2
2

Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 no balls

5.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

4.6
2

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 2 runs

4.5
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.4
4

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.3
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.2
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

4.1
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

3.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.4
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

3.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

2.6
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, appeal

2.5
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.4
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.3
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.2
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

2.1
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

1.6
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.5
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.4
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.3
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.2
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

1.1
.

Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs

0.6
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.5
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.4
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.3
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs

0.2
4

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 4 runs

0.1
.

Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs