Highlights Gloucestershire vs Kent First class County Championship 08.05.2026
Williams to Cohen, 0 runs
Williams to Cohen, 0 runs
Williams to Cohen, 0 runs
Williams to Cohen, appeal
Williams to Cohen, 0 runs
Williams to Crawley, 1 run
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Bell to Cohen, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, appeal, wicket (bowled - Middleton)
Singh to Bell, 2 runs
Singh to Middleton, 1 run
Singh to Bell, 3 runs
Singh to Middleton, 1 run
Singh to Middleton, 0 runs
Singh to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell, 0 runs
Taylor to Bell, 0 runs
Taylor to Williams, appeal, wicket (caught - Williams)
Taylor to Taylor, wicket (lbw - Taylor)
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Taylor to Taylor, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, bye
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Taylor, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Taylor, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, appeal, wicket (caught - Boorman)
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to Middleton, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, appeal, wicket (caught - van Buuren)
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, leg bye
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to van Buuren, 1 run
Taylor to van Buuren, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, leg bye
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, appeal
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 1 run
Evison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 1 run
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 1 run
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 0 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 2 runs
Dudgeon to van Buuren, 4 runs
Evison to van Buuren, 1 run
Evison to van Buuren, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, wicket (lbw - Bracey)
Evison to Bracey, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Boorman, 4 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 1 run
Singh to Boorman, leg bye
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 1 run
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Singh to Boorman, 2 runs
Singh to Boorman, 4 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 1 run
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 1 run
Singh to Boorman, 1 run
Singh to Boorman, 4 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 1 run
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 4 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Boorman, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 2 no balls + 1 run
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Singh to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 1 run
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 1 run
Taylor to Bracey, 4 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Cohen to Bracey, 2 runs
Cohen to Bracey, wide
Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 4 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 1 run
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 2 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Boorman, 0 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 1 run
Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs
Taylor to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 4 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Muyeye to Boorman, 1 run
Muyeye to Boorman, 0 runs
Muyeye to Bracey, 1 run
Muyeye to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 4 runs
Evison to Boorman, 2 runs
Evison to Bracey, 1 run
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, leg bye
Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Bracey, 0 runs
Cohen to Boorman, 1 run
Cohen to Bracey, 1 run
Cohen to Bracey, 4 runs
Evison to Boorman, 4 byes
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, appeal
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Bracey, 4 byes
Dudgeon to Bracey, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 1 run
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Boorman, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Bracey, 0 runs
Evison to Boorman, leg bye
Evison to Charlesworth, appeal, wicket (bowled - Charlesworth)
Dudgeon to Hammond, wicket (lbw - Hammond)
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Evison to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Hammond, 0 runs
Evison to Hammond, 0 runs
Evison to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Hammond, 1 run
Dudgeon to Hammond, appeal
Dudgeon to Hammond, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 1 run
Singh to Hammond, 4 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 2 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, appeal
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Taylor to Hammond, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Price, appeal, wicket (caught - Price)
Taylor to Price, 2 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 1 run
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 leg byes
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Price, leg bye
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 1 run
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 1 run
Dudgeon to Price, 3 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 1 run
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 4 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 4 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 1 run
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 4 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, appeal
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 0 runs
Evison to Price, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 1 run
Taylor to Price, appeal
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, leg bye
Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, wide
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 1 run
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 1 run
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, appeal
Singh to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 1 run
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 4 byes
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Cohen to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 0 runs
Singh to Price, 4 runs
Singh to Charlesworth, 1 run
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 4 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 2 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Price, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, appeal, wicket (caught - Bancroft)
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, appeal
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Bancroft, 1 run
Taylor to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 1 run
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 4 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 2 no balls
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 2 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, appeal
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Taylor to Charlesworth, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Bancroft, 0 runs